Key Takeaways

Lawsuits filed by the Texas and Florida Attorneys General allege Netflix collected detailed information about subscribers’ viewing habits and interactions with the platform.

Alleged tracking includes what users watch, search for, pause, replay, skip, browse, and abandon.

Individual interactions can become behavioral data that may reveal patterns about a subscriber’s interests and habits.

If you subscribed to Netflix before its advertising shift, contact Morgan & Morgan for a free case evaluation.

For millions of people, opening Netflix feels simple: choose a movie, search for a show, scroll through a few recommendations, and press play. But lawsuits filed by the Texas and Florida Attorneys General raise questions about how much information Netflix allegedly generated and collected behind the scenes while subscribers used the service.

Texas alleges that Netflix built a large-scale system for recording what it calls behavioral “events,” potentially capturing far more than a basic list of programs a subscriber watched. According to the lawsuit, Netflix tracked interactions such as plays, pauses, rewinds, searches, browsing activity, skipped content, abandoned content, devices, and other information about how people engage with the service.

Florida filed its own complaint against Netflix in September 2026. While the two states make overlapping allegations about behavioral tracking, Florida frames part of its case around what it describes as the commercialization of subscriber data. The Florida Attorney General alleges Netflix spent years presenting a paid subscription as an alternative to surveillance-driven advertising, while collecting detailed behavioral information that it later used to support its advertising business.

Netflix disputes the allegations. The company has said that it takes members’ privacy seriously, complies with privacy and data-protection laws, and intends to defend itself against the lawsuits.

For subscribers, the dispute raises a larger question: When does information used to operate and personalize a streaming service become a detailed behavioral profile, and were consumers adequately informed about how their information could be used?

What Is Netflix Accused of Tracking?

The Texas Attorney General alleges that Netflix has collected information about subscribers’ viewing habits, preferences, devices, household networks, application usage, and other behavioral activity.

The complaint goes into considerable detail. It alleges that Netflix has monitored what users click, how long they linger on content, what they avoid, when they pause something, what they replay, what they skip, where they use Netflix, and what devices they use.

Florida’s complaint separately alleges extensive tracking of subscriber behavior, including what users watch, pause, rewind, search for, skip, and abandon, as well as information about their devices and location. Florida alleges these interactions became part of a behavioral-data infrastructure that Netflix ultimately commercialized as it developed its advertising operation.

Some of those activities may seem routine on their own. A pause could simply mean someone left the room. A replay might mean a viewer missed a line of dialogue. A search may be nothing more than an attempt to locate a particular movie.

The concern raised by the lawsuit involves what can happen when thousands of those individual interactions are recorded and analyzed together.

Viewing Habits and Preferences Can Reveal Patterns

Netflix has long used viewing information to personalize the service. Its own Help Center acknowledges that it maintains viewing activity and other information about subscribers’ interactions with content. Netflix also allows members to access certain content interaction history and information about recently active devices.

Both Texas and Florida allege the underlying behavioral collection went substantially further than many consumers may have understood.

A viewing history can identify the shows and movies someone selected. Behavioral information may potentially go further, documenting the process that led to those selections.

Did someone repeatedly search for documentaries about a particular subject? Did they watch several programs within the same genre? Did they abandon certain titles almost immediately while replaying others? Did their viewing behavior change over time?

When analyzed at scale, interactions like these may create increasingly detailed inferences about a person’s preferences and behavior.

Searches, Pauses, Replays, and Skips

According to the Texas complaint, Netflix logged events involving plays, pauses, rewinds, abandonment, scrolling, searches, browsing, hovering, location, devices, and rewatches.

Florida makes similar factual allegations about granular viewing and platform activity, including what subscribers watched, paused, rewound, searched for, skipped, or abandoned. Florida additionally alleges that this information became commercially valuable when Netflix entered advertising and began using its accumulated behavioral-data infrastructure for advertising-related purposes.

Netflix’s current materials are more explicit about some categories of information. The company says members can access a history of their viewing activity and certain interactions with Netflix titles, while its privacy controls also address behavioral advertising for eligible profiles.

The legal disputes center partly on whether consumers received adequate notice and meaningful choices regarding the collection and use of their information.

How Individual Interactions Become Behavioral Data

Behavioral data generally describes information produced by what a person does rather than only information the person directly provides.

An email address is information a consumer gives to a company. Pressing play, pausing 27 minutes into a movie, returning to the same scene, browsing several categories, and searching for another title are behaviors.

Software can record each of those actions as an event. One event may reveal very little. Hundreds or thousands of events associated with the same account, profile, device, or household can provide a much richer picture.

Florida alleges Netflix collected behavioral events on an enormous scale and ultimately used those accumulated signals to support advertising, targeting, measurement, and monetization activities.

That is why privacy disputes increasingly focus not only on traditional identifiers such as names and email addresses, but also on the collection, aggregation, and analysis of behavioral information.

Why Consumer Knowledge and Consent Are Important

The Texas Attorney General alleges that Netflix failed to provide consumers with sufficiently clear information about the extent of its tracking and how collected information could enter its advertising ecosystem.

Florida makes a related but distinct set of legal claims. Its complaint alleges Netflix misrepresented the relationship between a paid subscription and surveillance-based advertising, then commercialized subscriber information after entering the advertising business. Florida also alleges certain sharing, disclosure, transfer, or availability of consumer information to third parties for advertising, targeting, measurement, enrichment, and monetization constituted a “sale” of personal data under the Florida Digital Bill of Rights.

The Florida complaint identifies advertising and data partners including LiveRamp, Experian, Acxiom, Google Display & Video 360, The Trade Desk, Yahoo DSP, Amazon DSP, and direct advertiser integrations. These are allegations concerning Netflix’s practices and relationships, not findings that those companies violated the law.

At the center of the dispute is a basic consumer-protection question: What did subscribers reasonably understand they were agreeing to when they purchased Netflix?

This issue may be particularly relevant for longtime subscribers who joined when Netflix publicly emphasized its subscription-funded, advertising-free model, then remained customers after the company entered advertising in 2022.

Morgan & Morgan is investigating potential claims involving Netflix subscribers. If you believe your information may have been collected, used, or disclosed in ways you did not understand or consent to, contact Morgan & Morgan for a free case evaluation.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Netflix track what subscribers watch?

Netflix acknowledges that it maintains information about viewing activity and interactions with titles. Subscribers can access portions of their viewing history through their accounts, and Netflix says it uses information to personalize the service, including recommendations.

The Texas and Florida Attorneys General allege Netflix’s behavioral tracking went significantly further. Their complaints describe extensive systems for collecting information about how subscribers interacted with Netflix, including what they selected, searched for, paused, skipped, replayed, or abandoned.

Those allegations have not been proven in court. Netflix disputes the lawsuit and says its privacy practices are transparent and lawful. The legal questions therefore concern the extent of the tracking, how collected information was used or shared, and whether consumers received sufficient notice and meaningful consent options.

Does Netflix track searches, pauses, skips, and replays?

Both the Texas and Florida complaints allege Netflix collected detailed information involving searches and playback interactions. The Texas Attorney General alleges that it does. The state’s complaint specifically describes logging involving plays, pauses, rewinds, searches, skipped or abandoned content, browsing, scrolling, rewatches, devices, and other events.

Netflix’s current privacy materials also acknowledge certain interaction information, including content interaction history and playback-related information.

The significance of these individual events depends on how they are collected and used. A single pause or search generally says little about someone. A large collection of interactions associated with the same subscriber may provide considerably more information about viewing habits, interests, routines, and preferences.

The Texas lawsuit alleges subscribers were not adequately informed about the full scale of this collection. Netflix contests those allegations.

What is behavioral data?

Behavioral data is information generated from a person’s actions and interactions with a product, website, app, or service.

On a streaming platform, behavioral information could include titles viewed, searches performed, buttons clicked, time spent browsing, content paused or replayed, and other interactions with the application. Device and usage information may also contribute to understanding how a person uses the service.

This type of information becomes particularly significant when individual events are collected over long periods. Instead of revealing only one action, a large dataset can potentially identify recurring patterns and preferences.

Texas and Florida both allege Netflix turned large numbers of individual interactions into detailed behavioral information. Florida further alleges Netflix later commercialized that behavioral-data infrastructure in connection with advertising.

Did Netflix allegedly use viewing data for advertising?

Both the Texas and Florida Attorneys General allege subscriber behavioral information became connected to Netflix’s advertising business.

Texas alleges Netflix allowed information associated with users to be matched or combined with information from advertisers, data brokers, and advertising-technology companies.

Florida’s complaint similarly alleges Netflix accumulated behavioral data while operating its subscription service and later commercialized that information after launching advertising in November 2022. Florida specifically alleges consumer information was shared or made available for purposes including advertising, targeting, measurement, enrichment, and monetization.

What should subscribers know about the Netflix tracking allegations?

Subscribers should first understand that the claims remain allegations. Texas filed its lawsuit in May 2026, and Netflix has denied wrongdoing.

Consumers may nevertheless want to review their Netflix account information, privacy and data settings, viewing activity, device history, and other information the company makes available.

Longtime subscribers may also want to determine when their Netflix membership began and whether they remained subscribers after Netflix launched its advertising-supported service in November 2022.