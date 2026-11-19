Del Monte Foods Corporation II Inc. (“Del Monte”), the packaged food company, has announced a data breach that may have exposed highly sensitive personal, financial, and health information belonging to certain individuals. The company began notifying affected individuals in late October 2026.

What Happened in the Del Monte Foods Data Breach?

Del Monte is headquartered in Walnut Creek, California. According to its notice, the company detected an issue affecting its network on February 9, 2026, and began an investigation with independent cybersecurity experts. The investigation determined that unauthorized parties had acquired certain files from its systems. On or about August 20, 2026, Del Monte learned that the compromised files contained personal information.

While the investigation was underway, a ransomware group known as Payouts King claimed responsibility on the dark web, saying it had taken about 1.2 terabytes of Del Monte’s internal data. Del Monte has not publicly confirmed that claim.

Del Monte reported the incident to the California, Massachusetts, and Vermont Attorneys General on October 29, 2026, and began notifying affected individuals in late October 2026. The company says it has strengthened its security and is cooperating with law enforcement. Because the notices went out more than eight months after the incident was detected, some people are only now learning their information may have been involved.

The total number of people affected has not been publicly confirmed.

What Information Was Exposed?

According to the available reporting, the information potentially affected may have included:

Names

Social Security numbers

Government ID numbers

Financial account information

Credit and debit card information

Health records

The information involved may vary by individual, and not everyone had every data element exposed. Still, Social Security numbers combined with financial and health information are especially sensitive. They can be used for identity theft, financial fraud, and medical identity theft.

What Should You Do After the Del Monte Foods Data Breach?

If you received a notice from Del Monte, or believe your information may have been affected, consider taking these steps:

Enroll in the free identity protection. Del Monte is offering complimentary identity protection services through Kroll. Use the enrollment code in your notice, and be sure to check the deadline to sign up.

Del Monte is offering complimentary identity protection services through Kroll. Use the enrollment code in your notice, and be sure to check the deadline to sign up. Review your accounts. Check your bank and card statements for activity you don’t recognize, and report anything suspicious right away.

Check your bank and card statements for activity you don’t recognize, and report anything suspicious right away. Review your health and insurance statements. Look for claims or services you don’t recognize, which can be a sign of medical identity theft.

Look for claims or services you don’t recognize, which can be a sign of medical identity theft. Check your credit reports. You’re entitled to a free report each year from Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion.

You’re entitled to a free report each year from Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion. Consider a fraud alert or credit freeze. Both are free, and a freeze is especially worth considering when Social Security numbers may be exposed.

Both are free, and a freeze is especially worth considering when Social Security numbers may be exposed. Update your passwords. Change passwords on your financial accounts, especially if you reuse them, and turn on multi-factor authentication where available.

Change passwords on your financial accounts, especially if you reuse them, and turn on multi-factor authentication where available. Be cautious of unsolicited contact. Be wary of unexpected emails, texts, or calls that mention Del Monte or this breach and ask for personal or financial information.

Can You Take Legal Action After the Del Monte Foods Data Breach?

If your personal information may have been exposed in the Del Monte Foods data breach, you may have questions about your rights and potential legal options. Whether you can bring a claim depends on the circumstances of the incident and the harm you suffered.