Digital trading card games and Web3 platforms can mitigate gambling liability by strictly controlling secondary market cash-outs, publishing verified drop odds, and structuring randomized packs to guarantee baseline value. Regulators evaluate digital card mechanics based on whether prized digital cards hold redeemable, real-world value. To survive scrutiny across US, European, and Asian jurisdictions, publishers must decouple asset minting from proprietary fiat off-ramps, restrict unauthorized gray markets, and implement structural safeguards like geofencing and spending limits.

Opening a digital card pack could also open a can of worms. What trading card companies intend as a shared, lighthearted moment of suspense for players and collectors has become a focal point for regulators and litigants claiming that randomized card mechanics feel a lot like gambling.

In the Web3 era, where owners can trade, tokenize, and resell rare and powerful cards, the thrill of discovering what’s inside a booster pack delivers for some the same frisson as watching slot machine wheels spin or waiting for the craps dice to settle.

Card pack publishers and marketplaces now face the risk of class‑action lawsuits, US state attorneys general, and foreign regulators. Regulators and plaintiffs’ attorneys are scrutinizing whether digital cards qualify as items of value and whether secondary‑markets transform play into games of chance. Civil judgments pose existential threats, and instituting platform‑wide gambling compliance is complicated and expensive. Stakeholders should build their products and services to avoid being categorized as gambling.

Platforms can lawfully monetize randomized card mechanics by building their products around the specific legal tests courts and regulators apply when evaluating gambling allegations. Publishers, card manufacturers, and distributors should include disclosures, structure value, and set market boundaries to minimize legal exposure while preserving the excitement surrounding pack openings.

Mechanics and the Mental State

Regulators may target randomized card distribution when they believe the packs satisfy the three‑part gambling test:

Consideration— Players pay to participate.

Players pay to participate. Chance— The outcome is unpredictable.

The outcome is unpredictable. Prize—Payers receive something of value

Digital and Web3 TCGs almost always satisfy the first two elements. Litigation and regulatory outcomes hinge on the third element: whether a card constitutes a prize with legally cognizable real-world value.

This is where the analysis becomes highly fact‑specific. Courts and regulators look beyond the publisher’s disclaimers that “cards have no cash value” to examine how the ecosystem behaves. The existence of gray markets where owners can sell their cards, exchange them for currency‑like tokens or digital assets, use them to unlock premium gameplay advantages, or trade them to create measurable economic value could satisfy the “prize” element.

Gambling psychology adds to the legal debate. Research on variable‑ratio reinforcement shows that the human brain responds to a rare‑card pull the same way it responds to a slot‑machine payout. The audiovisual reveal, anticipation curve, and intermittent reward schedule may engage similar reward pathways.

Card packing that eludes the legal definition of gambling, therefore, may still behave like gambling in players’ minds. These legally defensible but potentially psychologically harmful mechanics drive the current wave of lawsuits, attorneys general investigations, and international collectibles, as well as digital ecosystems and tokenized Web3 marketplaces. The case facts change, but plaintiffs consistently rely on theories of redeemable value and disclosure failures.



Chaset v. Fleer/Skybox International—In this foundational 1999 case, plaintiffs argued that physical Pokémon booster packs constituted an illegal lottery because children paid money for a chance at receiving rare cards. The courts dismissed the claims because buyers who received the cards they paid for suffered no concrete financial loss.

EA Ultimate Team and Valve—The digital ecosystem complicates that logic. Regulators posit that secondary markets, even if unaffiliated with card manufacturers, convey real-world value to the digital items. In 2020, plaintiffs claimed EA’s player‑card packs functioned as gambling because players could resell cards or accounts, creating a de facto prize structure. In 2021, the court compelled arbitration and stayed the case, as EA’s terms of service mandate. Valve faced similar scrutiny in 2026, when the New York attorney general declared that Steam‑linked marketplaces enable cash‑equivalent trades of CS:GO skins. These cases brought secondary market liquidity into the gambling law exposure discussion.

Y.H. v. Blizzard Entertainment, Inc.—A federal court found the minor plaintiff lacked standing because she used her father’s account and credit cards, and it sent the case back to state court. Still, the case highlighted how mechanics such as randomized, non-refundable digital card packs still resemble gambling in players’ minds. The plaintiff’s attorneys relied on odds-disclosure failures and hidden addictive mechanisms to claim psychological harm, theories that continue to fuel the current wave of litigation targeting digital ecosystems and tokenized marketplaces.

Friel v. Dapper Labs, Inc.—Web3 introduced yet another layer with this case, as plaintiffs bypass traditional gambling definitions to leverage securities laws. They argued that randomized digital Top Shot “Moments” pack drops are speculative investment instruments thinly disguised as sports collectibles. Because these tokenized assets exist in a closed Web3 marketplace, a federal judge found the plaintiffs had plausibly alleged that buyers harbor a “reasonable expectation of profit” dependent on Dapper Labs’ management. While the company eventually settled the class action for $4 million without admitting wrongdoing, the litigation demonstrates the need to disclose real cash-out restrictions and be careful about engineering digital assets’ “redeemable value.” Even when a digital collectible mechanic eludes gambling laws, its psychological allure as an asset of fluctuating monetary value may attract litigation and regulatory crackdowns.

MTG Arena—Magic: The Gathering Arena developer Wizards of the Coast avoids secondary-market legal risk by completely locking its digital ecosystem. Players cannot trade, sell, or transfer cards between accounts, eliminating any secondary cash-out value. Yet, because the game uses non-refundable randomized booster packs, cosmetic drops, and real-money entry fees for competitive events with digital reward payouts, critics argue the core psychological gambling loop remains unbroken. By eliminating tradeability, MTG Arena insulates itself from traditional legal definitions of gambling, although consumer-advocacy groups continue to scrutinize it for leveraging chance-based monetisation tactics targeted at dedicated players.

Across all these matters, the trend is unmistakable: Courts will decide cases on redeemable value and disclosure, whether chance is determinative or not. Liability emerges when players can convert outcomes into monetary value or when platforms fail to disclose odds, risks, or limitations clearly.

Defense across Jurisdictions

Legal defense under US and UK frameworks argues that if a platform does not support an official cash-out mechanism, the items it awards are not gambling prizes because players cannot redeem them for fiat currency. Publishers reinforce this shield through terms-of-service provisions establishing that players hold a revocable license rather than true ownership of digital cards. However, regulators and litigators have tested this line through three primary counter-arguments:

Gray Market Realities: Thriving unauthorized account-resale and item marketplaces undermine the “no cash value” defense, leading regulators to treat secondary liquidity as evidence of tangible worth.

Thriving unauthorized account-resale and item marketplaces undermine the “no cash value” defense, leading regulators to treat secondary liquidity as evidence of tangible worth. In-Game Utility and Prestige: Gameplay advantages, competitive utility, or player status constitute actionable “value” independent of cash convertibility.

Gameplay advantages, competitive utility, or player status constitute actionable “value” independent of cash convertibility. European “Money’s Worth” Standards: Regulators in Denmark and the Netherlands have focused on whether items can be transferred or converted into money, and in 2022, the Dutch Council of State overturned the regulator’s penalty against EA’s FIFA packs.

Web3 trading card games face heightened exposure because native tokenization, open secondary trading, and verifiable on-chain scarcity make all three counter-arguments easier for regulators to prove. Legal tactics shift when TCGs cross national borders. Most US states apply a three-part test requiring consideration, chance, and a prize. Publishers rely on the “Guaranteed Value” principle, arguing that delivering a uniform, expected baseline quantity of digital assets per pack constitutes a retail purchase rather than a wager.

Japanese regulators strictly enforce the Kompu Gacha (complete gacha) ban under the Act Against Unjustifiable Premiums and Misleading Representations. This rule prohibits mechanics that require players to collect a randomized set of items to unlock a rare grand prize, directly restricting certain card-fusion and crafting loops.

European authorities focus heavily on real-money value and secondary tradability. Enforcement regimes, such as Belgium’s outright bans on randomized card packs, scrutinize in-game utility and secondary liquidity under strict consumer-protection laws.

Mitigating international regulatory exposure requires embedding structural safeguards directly into game architecture before release. Developers should decouple minting from proprietary secondary markets by avoiding in-house auction features or cash off-ramps. Publishing verifiable drop rates on-chain and clearly disclosing odds counters deceptive-practice claims. Furthermore, engineering crafting and fusion loops to avoid Kompu Gacha triggers, and implementing age verification, spending limits, and geofencing, directly address exposure surrounding minor players.

While randomized card mechanics are not illegal per se, the legal risk has shifted from lottery definitions to odds disclosure and cash-out capability. Developers must execute structural compliance reviews throughout production, distribution, and gameplay to ensure long-term viability.

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Trading Card Game Risks, Precedents, and Safeguards