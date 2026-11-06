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ARTICLE · 06 NOVEMBER 2026

Who Is The Lawyer Who Will Actually Handle Your Cartiva Case?

Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer
Explore more from Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer

Considering a Cartiva Synthetic Cartilage Implant claim? Before signing with any law firm, discover the critical questions you should ask about who will actually handle your case from start to finish. Learn how marketing firms and referral arrangements differ from working directly with an experienced medical device litigation attorney, and why those differences matter for your case outcome and legal fees.

United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Joshua Kincannon
Joshua Kincannon

If you had a Cartiva Synthetic Cartilage Implant and are looking into a claim, you have probably called or clicked on more than one law firm. Before you sign with anyone, find out who will do the work.

Many of the firms that advertise for these cases never try them. They collect your information and refer your case to another firm. Meet Joshua Kincannon. When you call Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer, P.A., Joshua is the lawyer who handles your case.

Ask Whoever You're Talking To

Whether it's Joshua or anyone else, ask the following questions.

  • Who is the attorney that will handle my case?
  • Will that attorney handle it from beginning to end?
  • Will my case be referred to another firm?
  • What percentage is your fee: one-third or 40%?

You should get a clear, direct answer to each. If you get a vague one, that tells you something.

What the Difference Looks Like

Here is how a typical marketing and referral arrangement compares to working with Joshua.

Marketing firm, then referral

Working with me

Who handles your case

Often a different firm than the one you called

Joshua Kincannon

Referral or handoff

 Common None. No referral, no handoff to associates

Contingency fee

 Often 40% One-third

Why It Matters

Joshua has spent 26 years litigating against medical device implant manufacturers. These cases are won on detail: the device's history, the company's records, the medical evidence, and how the law applies to all of it. The lawyer who knows your case best should be the one standing up for you, not someone who met your file after a transfer.

That is how we work. You get Joshua for the whole case, and you pay a one-third fee, not 40%.

Talk to the Lawyer Who Will Handle Your Case

Joshua has 26 years of experience litigating against the manufacturers of medical device implants, and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for his clients. Results achieved in prior matters are not meant to be a guarantee of success as the facts and legal circumstances vary from matter to matter.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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