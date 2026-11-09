Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 09 NOVEMBER 2026

How Rule 45 Update May Change Remote Trial Subpoenas

WilmerHale
WilmerHale
Contributor
WilmerHale

WilmerHale

WilmerHale's London office was established more than 40 years ago. With lawyers qualified in the...

View firm profile
Explore more from WilmerHale

WilmerHale partners examine a proposed amendment to Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 45(c) that would extend trial courts' subpoena power for remote testimony nationwide. The analysis explores how this change would reshape disputes over distant witnesses while clarifying what strategic considerations trial lawyers should weigh when deciding whether remote testimony makes sense for their cases.

United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Timothy A. Cook
Timothy A. Cook
Gillian T. Farrell
Gillian T. Farrell
Author LinkedIn connections

The U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Central District of California issued subpoenas to two witnesses to testify at trial by video. The witnesses lived in the U.S. Virgin Islands, and they moved to quash, arguing that they were beyond the California court's subpoena power. They prevailed.

Click here to continue reading.

Originally published by Law360 on 20 October 2026.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

Tenth Circuit Stays Nationwide Eligibility Injunction For Class Of 2022 In Wisne v. NCAA

On August 21, 2026, the Tenth Circuit granted the NCAA’s stay request in Wisne v. NCAA, temporarily restoring the NCAA’s age-based eligibility rules pending resolution of the appeal. Three weeks earlier, Judge Sweeney of the District of Colorado had issued a nationwide injunction that permitted athletes in the Class of 2022 to pursue a fifth year of eligibility.
United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney
Article

“LEGAL ANALYSIS SO POOR THAT IT HARDLY DESERVES THE LABEL”: Fifth Circuit COA Destroys Federal Judge For Using AI And I Cannot Believe Lawyers Are Still Using This Junk

A Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruling harshly criticizes a federal district judge for relying on AI-generated content in legal orders, revealing fabricated facts and poor legal analysis. The decision raises critical questions about the use of generative AI in legal practice and whether lawyers who adopt such technology are compromising their ethical obligations of competence, confidentiality, and integrity.
United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Troutman Amin LLP
Troutman Amin LLP
Article

Show Your Work: California Federal Court Denies Preliminary Approval Of Data Breach Class Action Settlement

A federal court in California denied preliminary approval of a $2.3 million data breach settlement affecting over 220,000 individuals, finding seven critical deficiencies in the proposed agreement. The decision highlights the rigorous scrutiny courts apply to class action settlements, particularly regarding claims-made distribution processes, inadequate documentation of settlement value, and unexplained disparate treatment among class members.
United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Duane Morris LLP
Duane Morris LLP
Article

California Federal Court Denies TikTok’s Motion To Dismiss Children’s Privacy Claims Based On Prior Class Action Settlements

A federal court rejected TikTok's attempt to use two prior nationwide class action settlements—totaling over $93 million—to dismiss new privacy claims brought by minors alleging violations of the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act. The ruling hinged on whether the current plaintiffs were demonstrably members of the earlier settlement classes based solely on the pleadings, raising critical questions about the scope and enforceability of broad settlement releases in successive privacy litiga
United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Duane Morris LLP
Duane Morris LLP
Article

Supreme Court To Review Constitutionality Of Federal Home-Distilling Ban

The U.S. Supreme Court will review a constitutional challenge to an 1868 federal law banning home distilleries, creating an opportunity to resolve a circuit split between the 5th and 6th Circuit Courts of Appeals. The case centers on whether the prohibition violates the Constitution's Taxation Clause or represents a legitimate exercise of congressional power to prevent tax evasion.
United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Taft, Stettinius & Hollister LLP
Taft, Stettinius & Hollister LLP
Article

Venture Global Update: Galp Prevails In Latest LNG Commissioning Dispute

An ICC tribunal has ruled in favor of Galp in its dispute with Venture Global over the Calcasieu Pass LNG facility, finding that Venture Global breached its obligation to declare the facility operational in a timely manner. This decision adds to a series of contrasting outcomes in similar disputes involving other buyers, with damages yet to be determined in a hearing scheduled for 2027 or 2028.
United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Bracewell LLP
Bracewell LLP
Article

Court Of Chancery Imposes Sanctions For Spoliation Of Signal Messages

The Delaware Court of Chancery imposed significant sanctions in a merger litigation case after finding that the company's controlling stockholder and senior officers recklessly destroyed Signal messages following legal hold notices. The court shifted the burden of proof by presuming certain facts favorable to plaintiffs, requiring defendants to rebut these presumptions with clear and convincing evidence rather than a preponderance standard.
United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
A&O Shearman
A&O Shearman
Article

PTAB/USPTO Update - October 2026

The USPTO has released new templates and guidance for AIA trial proceedings, announced key appointments including a Chief AI Officer, and published updated procedures for patent applications and subject matter eligibility declarations. Director Squires delivered multiple addresses emphasizing the constitutional importance of intellectual property rights while the agency expanded its community engagement efforts and international collaboration through WIPO's Global IP Assignment Platform pilot program.
United StatesIntellectual Property
WilmerHale
WilmerHale
Article

SEC Approves FINRA’s New “Outside Activities” Rule

The Securities and Exchange Commission has approved FINRA Rule 3290, which will replace existing rules governing outside business activities and private securities transactions for registered persons. This new rule narrows the scope to focus on investment-related activities while maintaining similar supervisory obligations for member firms. Understanding the key changes and implementation requirements will be critical for broker-dealers as they update their compliance policies and procedures.
United StatesFinance and Banking
WilmerHale
WilmerHale
Article

23x5 Trading Comes To US Exchanges: What Firms Should Know Before Launch

US national securities exchanges are preparing to launch 23x5 trading by December 6, 2026, marking the most significant expansion of trading hours in decades. This comprehensive analysis examines the regulatory approvals, operational infrastructure changes, investor protection mechanisms, and issuer considerations necessary to support overnight equity trading from Sunday through Thursday evenings.
United StatesFinance and Banking
WilmerHale
WilmerHale
Article

Lame Duck, High Stakes: Congress’s Postelection Agenda

As Congress prepares for its postelection lame-duck session, lawmakers face critical decisions on government funding, defense authorization, and potential debt-limit increases. The election outcome will determine whether Republicans push through major legislation before potentially surrendering control, or whether both parties defer negotiations into 2027. With permitting reform, tax extenders, and reconciliation packages on the table...
United StatesGovernment, Public Sector
WilmerHale
WilmerHale
Article

California Adopts Law To Impose New Guardrails On Attorneys And Arbitrators Use Of AI

California's new SB 574 establishes the first statutory framework governing attorneys' and arbitrators' use of generative artificial intelligence, imposing verification requirements and disclosure obligations that take effect in January 2027. The law responds to recent court sanctions for AI hallucinations while leaving unresolved critical questions about privilege, work-product protection, and the boundaries between permissible assistance and impermissible delegation.
United StatesCorporate/Commercial Law
WilmerHale
WilmerHale
Article

SEC 2027 Exam Priorities: Familiar Priorities, Evolving Markets

The SEC Division of Examinations has released its fiscal year 2027 examination priorities, signaling continued focus on investment adviser fiduciary obligations, broker-dealer financial responsibility, and Regulation Best Interest while adapting to evolving market practices. Private credit, artificial intelligence governance, and retail investor protection emerge as prominent areas of scrutiny, with examiners expected to probe valuation practices, conflicts of interest, and technology controls across regula
United StatesFinance and Banking
WilmerHale
WilmerHale
Article

The SEC’s Transfer Agent Modernization Proposal: Implications For Onchain Recordkeeping

The SEC has proposed a comprehensive overhaul of transfer agent regulations that would formally recognize distributed ledger technology and blockchain-based recordkeeping systems within the existing regulatory framework. This modernization effort imposes enhanced operational, safeguarding, and compliance obligations while establishing technology-neutral standards that could significantly impact tokenization initiatives and digital asset market infrastructure.
United StatesFinance and Banking
WilmerHale
WilmerHale