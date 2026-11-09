ARTICLE · 09 NOVEMBER 2026
How Rule 45 Update May Change Remote Trial Subpoenas
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WilmerHale partners examine a proposed amendment to Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 45(c) that would extend trial courts' subpoena power for remote testimony nationwide. The analysis explores how this change would reshape disputes over distant witnesses while clarifying what strategic considerations trial lawyers should weigh when deciding whether remote testimony makes sense for their cases.
The U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Central District of California issued subpoenas to two witnesses to testify at trial by video. The witnesses lived in the U.S. Virgin Islands, and they moved to quash, arguing that they were beyond the California court's subpoena power. They prevailed.
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Originally published by Law360 on 20 October 2026.
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