With 35+ years of international experience, what has changed most for businesses operating across borders?

I think what has changed significantly over the years is that it’s gotten a lot easier to communicate, but it’s become a lot harder to navigate. I think those are the two things that have changed.

As an example, today we have WhatsApp, Zoom, Teams, and a number of platforms where people can communicate. We’ve got AI of every form, so finding information is very, very easy. But what is difficult is having the judgment and the experience to be able to decipher through all that information.

You can do a search on Google, Gemini, or ChatGPT, but you might get a thousand answers. But what actually works? What is practical? And what will the authorities accept? That’s the big difference, and that’s the same whether it is in China, the US, or anywhere in the world.

How has working in both China and the US influenced your approach to advising international clients?

When you look at the world’s two largest economies, a lot of things go across between these two countries. The main thing is that what one party says and what the other party understands often are not in congruence.

They have different views and different perspectives. What I think I have learned over the years, in terms of what the parties expect from each other, is a clear understanding of what they’re trying to achieve. Too often, we focus on words, but we don’t focus on the practicality of what we want to accomplish.

What I’ve learned over the years in working in both the US and China, particularly as an in-house lawyer for many years for Shell, Dole, Nissan, and several other companies, is that the CEO expects a decision, but the commercial team has a deadline. What the parties need to do is come together and be able to work collaboratively.

That’s what I see today, particularly between the US and China. Both parties talk a lot, but they’re not on the same page.

How does having offices in Shanghai and Washington, DC benefit your clients?

I think having offices on both continents doesn’t automatically mean you provide better service. What is important is how the parties on both ends coordinate and are able to deliver sound advice. Geography gives you reach, but coordination and well-coordinated activities provide value to the client.

What I’ve learned over the years is that when the US side wants something from China, or the Chinese side wants something from the US, it’s almost like what we would say are airplanes passing each other at night. They’re not talking about the same thing.

But having offices with people that we know, people that we work with collaboratively over the years, gives us easy access to understanding and enables us not only to translate but also to interpret what the other party means. It’s much more efficient.

For many reasons, our offices at both ends, in Shanghai and Washington, DC, have provided tremendous opportunities and value to our clients.

What do international businesses need to understand about doing business in China today?

Doing business in China has gotten a lot more complicated. The US-China relationship, as we all know, is complicated, often perhaps viewed as a rivalry between the two parties.

But what is important is that the US side and the Chinese side must work on developing better communication, finding ways to work more collaboratively, and, most important of all, finding ways to work with each other in a way that allows the parties to sit at a table and communicate honestly, directly, and with substance.

China rewards those that are prepared, and China understands that those that are not prepared will often be taken advantage of. And so, if an international company not just limited to the US, but any company outside of China is doing business in China, it must come forth and be prepared.

They must come to China knowing exactly what they want. They need to be very specific because the laws are intricate in China. If you don’t know what your final outcome and deliverable may be, you’re going to end up paying a price for that. That’s where having good local legal counsel is important.

What makes IPO Pang Shenjun different when supporting international businesses?

We have walked the path. We understand what the Chinese authorities are looking for, and we really want the parties to be successful because, frankly, as a law firm and as a facilitator of business, we want a win-win outcome.

I think what makes us different is that many of us have had international education and were educated overseas, whether it be in the US, the UK, or Australia. And so we understand both the Western mind as well as the Chinese mind.

Remember, whenever parties and businesspeople are doing business in China, it’s not just a contract between the parties. It is a merging of cultures, and understanding the culture on both sides is absolutely critical.

Aside from my own in-house experience, which focuses on delivering value to the client, we believe what makes us different is that we have senior partner involvement in almost every single case.

The reason for that is you can buy information, but you can’t buy judgment unless you’ve got experience behind it. And so, what I think is the most important part about IPO Pang is that we deliver experience and judgment, along with local understanding and often local connections.

We must keep in mind that, in China, the development of businesses between parties is often a three-party relationship: Party A, Party B, and often the Chinese government. When you have three parties, you need all of them to be in sync.

What IPO Pang brings is years of experience and history. That history gives us the knowledge and ability to deliver what we want to share. But the important part is that our history has given us a lot of experience and exposure, while our connections give us the ability to get things done quickly, efficiently, and cost-effectively, which are all the important things that international clients are looking for.