[TIPS] 90 Days Until 2027: Customs Released Doesn’t Mean You’re Done (Podcast)

The Shipment Cleared. Now What?

The shipment cleared customs. The goods arrived. Is the entry finished?

Not so fast. In Episode 4 of 90 Days Until 2027, Lalo Solorzano welcomes Global Training Center instructor Ashley Arnold. Her message is clear: customs release is not the end of the entry life cycle. Her year-end tip is to review what happened during the rush to move shipments, then fix the issues that still need attention.

What to Review After Customs Release

Ashley explains how importers can start. If you work with multiple brokers, compare classifications across them. Run ACE reports to spot discrepancies. Confirm that your supporting documents are actually available, not just stored somewhere.

She also urges teams to include DDP shipments in the review. Don’t skip them once the goods arrive.

One Error Can Point to Many Entries

Imagine your team learns a new requirement. Or you find an incorrect Chapter 99 number. Either one can send you back to earlier entries.

Ashley recommends checking other entries whenever one shows an issue. The review might uncover a problem to correct. It might also reveal a chance to recover duties. Timing matters in both cases, so watch the deadlines for post-summary corrections and protests.

A Simple Tracker for Busy Teams

Is your team already stretched thin? Ashley offers a manageable starting point with three columns:

Entry number

Issue

Owner

Assign each issue to a person. Communicate the deadline. Follow up instead of assuming the handoff solved the problem.

Turn a Year-End Check Into a Habit

This episode isn’t about adding one more overwhelming project. It’s about making the review repeatable. Lalo and Ashley also discuss the expectation of closer supply-chain scrutiny. Ashley encourages listeners to ask questions and take part in public-comment opportunities.

Key Takeaways

Customs release is not the finish line. Revisit entries, run ACE reports, and compare classifications across brokers.

Revisit entries, run ACE reports, and compare classifications across brokers. One error deserves a broader look. Review other entries that the same issue may affect, and act before correction or protest deadlines pass.

Review other entries that the same issue may affect, and act before correction or protest deadlines pass. Storage is not the same as access. Confirm your supporting documents are present and retrievable. Include DDP shipments.

Confirm your supporting documents are present and retrievable. Include DDP shipments. Give every issue an owner. Use the entry number, issue, owner tracker, and follow up.

Ready to Go Deeper?

Want your team to catch entry issues before the deadlines do? Explore GTC’s courses on Importing 201, Tariff Classification, and Duty Drawback. Build the skills to review entries with confidence.

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Are Your Import Policies Audit-Ready?

The Importing 201 Course builds on our U.S. Importing course and shows you how to strengthen import controls, improve record-keeping, and prepare for a Customs and Border Protection audit. Learn more →