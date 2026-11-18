This report reviews the history of the establishment of the United States-Canada Free Trade Agreement (CUSFTA) and the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which have been the foundation of North American free trade since 1989. Furthermore, it organizes the process leading to the conclusion of the USMCA, outlines the background to the US's intention to forgo agreeing to an extension, and describes the positions of stakeholders. In addition, it examines the concerns the US is trying to address, along with several possible future scenarios.