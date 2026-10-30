IEEPA Refund Class Certified: Why Importers With Significant Phase 3 Refunds Should Still File Their Own Suit

On October 8, 2026, the U.S. Court of International Trade certified a nationwide class of importers of record that paid IEEPA duties and have not filed their own refund lawsuits, in Freestyle World, Inc. v. CBP, Ct. No. 26-01088. Certification does not issue refunds, and class members do not have access to CAPE Phase 3, which CBP opened on October 6 for finally liquidated entries of importers holding their own court orders. Importers with significant refunds on finally liquidated entries should weigh filing their own case now rather than waiting on the class.

Key Takeaways

On October 8, 2026, the U.S. Court of International Trade (CIT) certified a class of importers of record that paid IEEPA duties between February 1, 2025, and February 19, 2026, excluding any entity that separately filed its own refund action.

Class certification is not a refund order. The CIT has not entered classwide relief, and further proceedings are pending.

CBP deployed CAPE Phase 3 on October 6, 2026, for finally liquidated entries of importers that filed suit and hold court orders directing reliquidation. Class members do not currently have Phase 3 access through the class.

As of October 19, 2026, the government had not appealed the class certification. DTL’s read: an appeal is likely, and the class route could take months, if not years, to produce refunds.

DTL’s recommendation: if you have significant refunds at stake on finally liquidated entries, file your own case. If your potential Phase 3 refund is minimal, monitor the class litigation.

What the Court Certified on October 8

Judge Richard K. Eaton certified the class in the lead IEEPA refund case under USCIT Rule 23(b)(2). The class covers all importers of record that paid duties under the challenged IEEPA tariff orders between February 1, 2025, and February 19, 2026, and it excludes any entity that has separately filed an action to recover IEEPA duty payments.

In the opinion, Judge Eaton noted that a Rule 23(b)(2) class does not permit potential members to opt in or opt out. He stated that he was certifying the class with the expectation that it would lead to the liquidation or reliquidation of every entry on which IEEPA duties were imposed, and to refunds for the importers of record that paid them. He also rejected the government’s argument that differing refund amounts defeat a common question of law or fact.

The CIT has posted a public page for the class litigation, which is the place to monitor filings: IEEPA Refund Class Action Litigation.

Why Certification Is Not a Refund

Certification decides who is in the case. It does not decide what relief the class receives or when. As of this article, the CIT has not entered a classwide order directing CBP to reliquidate class members’ entries, and the parties are working through next steps on the class docket.

The class also sits on top of an unresolved appeal. The government appealed the CIT’s IEEPA refund order to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in June 2026, contesting refunds on finally liquidated entries for importers that have not sued. That appeal remains pending.

As of October 19, 2026, the government had not filed an appeal of the class certification order. DTL’s read: we expect the government to seek appellate review of the certification. Between an appeal of certification, any appeal of a later classwide injunction, and the time CBP would need to build a process for class members once the litigation ends, we expect the class route to take at least months, and potentially years, to put money in an importer’s account.

Phase 3 Is Open Now for Importers With Their Own Court Orders

CBP deployed CAPE Phase 3 on October 6, 2026. Phase 3 processes refunds on finally liquidated entries for importers that filed suit at the CIT and received individual orders directing CBP to reliquidate their entries. Importers relying only on class membership are not in that group today.

DTL’s read: for finally liquidated entries, filing your own CIT action remains the most direct path we see to a refund. An individual order puts the importer on the Phase 3 track now, rather than behind the class appeal and any later implementation process. Filing your own action also removes you from the class by its terms, so the decision should be deliberate.

Two additional points belong in that decision. First, we do not recommend relying on the class to preserve your own deadline to file a refund action unless and until a court addresses that question; calendar your deadline as if the class did not exist. Second, class membership does not necessarily mean recovery of the full refund amount. Class counsel in class actions typically seek a percentage fee award, and how any award would be handled in this case has not been decided.

Who Should File and Who Can Wait

Our recommendation turns on two variables: how much is at stake on finally liquidated entries, and how long you can wait.

The tradeoff is cost against speed. For an importer with a few thousand dollars in IEEPA duties on finally liquidated entries, the cost of a federal lawsuit may outweigh the benefit of getting paid sooner. For an importer with a material refund, waiting on the class means carrying that receivable through an appeal whose timing and outcome no one controls.

DTL in the News: International Trade Today

In an October 9, 2026 International Trade Today article on the class certification, Attorneys: Appeal of Class Certification Likely, Importers Should Still File Suit for IEEPA Refunds, multiple trade attorneys, including Diaz Trade Law, said the government is likely to appeal and that filing an individual CIT case remains the most direct route to a refund.

Jennifer Diaz told ITT that importers with large refunds at stake should not wait for the class action to play out. David Craven of Diaz Trade Law added that any importer with more than a de minimis refund should not wait, cautioned that importers should not assume class membership means receiving the full refund, and noted that class counsel in class actions normally receive a fee of between 20% and 35%, which he said is far more than most companies would pay to bring their own case. In his view, only importers with little money at stake should remain in the class.

Motion for CAPE Phase 4

On October 19, 2026, Diaz Trade Law’s David Craven filed a motion in the Court of International Trade seeking the issuance of an order directing CBP to establish a CAPE 4 process. The Phase 4 process would refund with interest the IEEPA duties deposited on type 03 entries without waiting for liquidation of the underlying entries.

What to Do NOW

Pull your ACE IEEPA entry report and separate unliquidated, recently liquidated, and finally liquidated entries. File CAPE Phase 1 or Phase 2 declarations for any eligible entries that have not been claimed. Total the IEEPA duties on finally liquidated entries. That number drives the file-or-wait decision. If the amount is significant, discuss filing your own CIT action with counsel now so you can reach CAPE Phase 3. If the amount is minimal, monitor the class docket and calendar your own filing deadline.

CBP’s IEEPA refund guidance is posted at cbp.gov.