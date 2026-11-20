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Tariff uncertainty is difficult to manage when companies have not decided in advance how they will respond to likely trade developments or rapidly shifting tariffs. Scenario planning helps companies move beyond broad concern and develop practical decision points tied to realistic tariff outcomes. For general counsel, compliance leaders, and senior management, this can make the difference between disciplined action and last-minute improvisation.

Companies facing tariff volatility accordingly should ensure that tariff scenario planning is specific, cross-functional, and tied to actual business decisions. Here are five best practices companies should consider when creating better tariff scenario plans:

Base Scenarios on Real Policy and Business Risks. Companies should build scenarios around realistic trade developments, such as increased tariffs on goods from China, broader use of Section 301 or Section 232 authorities, changes in preferential trade treatment, or country-specific measures affecting major suppliers. Scenario planning is most useful when it reflects actual exposure tied to the company’s business model and importing model.

Companies should build scenarios around realistic trade developments, such as increased tariffs on goods from China, broader use of Section 301 or Section 232 authorities, changes in preferential trade treatment, or country-specific measures affecting major suppliers. Scenario planning is most useful when it reflects actual exposure tied to the company’s business model and importing model. Identify Predefined Decision Triggers . Each scenario should include decision points that clarify when the company will act. These may include tariff thresholds, margin impacts, supplier concentration levels, inventory triggers, or changes in customer demand. Predetermined triggers help the company respond faster and more consistently.

. Each scenario should include decision points that clarify when the company will act. These may include tariff thresholds, margin impacts, supplier concentration levels, inventory triggers, or changes in customer demand. Predetermined triggers help the company respond faster and more consistently. Assign Roles and Responsibilities in Advance. Effective tariff scenario planning requires coordination among trade compliance, legal, procurement, finance, supply chain, tax, and commercial teams. Companies should identify who is responsible for monitoring developments, modeling impacts, making recommendations, and approving response measures before the next tariff event occurs.

Effective tariff scenario planning requires coordination among trade compliance, legal, procurement, finance, supply chain, tax, and commercial teams. Companies should identify who is responsible for monitoring developments, modeling impacts, making recommendations, and approving response measures before the next tariff event occurs. Link Scenarios to Practical Response Options. A scenario plan should not stop at identifying possible risks. Companies should map each scenario to concrete responses such as alternative sourcing, price adjustments, inventory acceleration, duty mitigation strategies, customer communications, or contract renegotiation. Planning is most valuable when it connects analysis to action.

A scenario plan should not stop at identifying possible risks. Companies should map each scenario to concrete responses such as alternative sourcing, price adjustments, inventory acceleration, duty mitigation strategies, customer communications, or contract renegotiation. Planning is most valuable when it connects analysis to action. Review and Update the Plan Periodically. Tariff scenarios can become outdated quickly as sourcing patterns, geopolitical conditions, and business priorities change. Companies should revisit their assumptions and response options periodically so that scenario plans remain current and usable.

Well-designed tariff scenario plans help companies respond more quickly and more credibly when trade conditions shift. In an environment where tariff changes can occur with little notice, advance planning is often one of the most practical forms of risk management.