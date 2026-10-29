[Cindy’s Version] Customs Karma Has A Long Memory (Video)

Compliance Risk Has a History

What happens when customs practices that once escaped scrutiny become the focus of enforcement? In this episode of Simply Trade — Cindy’s Version, Cindy Allen turns to Taylor Swift’s “Karma” to explore a message importers, customs brokers, and freight forwarders can’t afford to overlook: compliance risk has a history, and it’s catching up with people.

Documentation Readiness, Not Just Documentation

Cindy connects this week’s tariff, court, and agency developments to a practical concern: being ready to support your claims when questions arise, not just when the paperwork is normally finalized. She describes reports of shipments being stopped at both the northern and southern borders for detailed valuation, origin, and trade agreement documentation, adding real pressure to release processes and after-hours coordination.

What an OFAC Settlement Can Teach the Industry

The discussion also turns to an OFAC settlement involving a freight forwarder’s sanctions-screening controls, and why reviewing today’s transactions is only part of the job. Historical import patterns, undervaluation, misclassification, and transshipment all factor into Cindy’s read on a more demanding enforcement environment, one she frames as “zero trust.”

This Week in Trade

Cindy also covers possible Section 232 tariffs on wind turbines and parts, the administration’s approach to Russian oil and gas imports, a lawmaker-requested GAO examination of IEEPA duty refunds, the Section 301 forced-labor case, the Section 338 Canada tariff challenge, expanded CAPE 3 eligibility for CIT filings, and an entry type 13 deadline extension for mail importations.

Look Beyond a Completed Checkbox

Cindy’s closing challenge: can your organization explain and support its trade decisions, past and present, when scrutiny arrives? Her advice is to prepare accessible documentation for valuation, origin, and FTA qualification; review the policies and frequency behind your screening technology, not just whether a check ran; and coordinate with your customs broker on document access before a shipment gets stopped, not after.

Ready to Go Deeper?

Want to strengthen your organization’s documentation readiness and screening controls? Explore GTC’s course offerings on Import Compliance Training, OFAC Sanctions Compliance, and polish your trade program that can hold up to historical and present-day scrutiny alike.