BIS Extends Suspension Of Affiliates Rule Through January 10, 2027

Key Takeaways:

The U.S. Department of Commerce Bureau of Industry and Security (“BIS”) is extending the suspension of the interim final rule (“IFR”) titled “Expansion of End-User Controls to Cover Affiliates of Certain Listed Entities” (“the Affiliates Rule”).

The suspension, which was set to expire on November 9, 2026, has been extended through January 10, 2027.

Exporters subject to Entity List controls should continue to monitor BIS for further rulemaking action before the new deadline.

What Happened: On November 5, 2026, BIS issued a final rule extending the stay of the Affiliates Rule. The rule amends 15 CFR Parts 732, 734, 736, 744, and 748.

Scope: BIS originally published the Affiliates Rule as an IFR on September 20, 2025 (90 FR 47201) and subsequently published a one-year suspension of that rule on November 12, 2025 (90 FR 50857). Key points of the current action include:

The suspension of the Affiliates Rule, which would have expanded end-user controls to cover affiliates of certain entities listed on the Entity List, has been further extended.

The extended stay is effective November 9, 2026, and runs through January 10, 2027.

BIS did not consider public comments received on the Affiliates Rule in connection with this extension. Those comments will be considered for future, subsequent rulemakings.

BIS did not say if it plans to make any modifications to the Affiliates Rule once implemented or it will remain unchanged.

Rationale for Extension: BIS has not publicly stated a substantive reason for the additional extension beyond the need to extend the stay previously imposed; however, the action is consistent with the broader U.S.-China trade truce extended through January 10, 2027, under which the United States agreed to suspend the Affiliates Rule in exchange for Beijing suspending its export restrictions on rare earth minerals.

Implications for Exporters: As Crowell & Moring previously noted, the suspension is not a repeal. The Affiliates Rule’s regulatory text and reimposition mechanism remain in effect, and BIS retains full authority to reinstate the rule without further notice. The rule’s core policy rationale of BIS expanding its controls to subsidiaries, similar to the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (“OFAC”)’s 50% Rule, is unchanged.

Based on past recommendations, compliance teams that have not yet updated their denied-party screening procedures, ownership verification protocols, end-user certificates, and contractual provisions should do so now. The affirmative duty under Red Flag 29 and recordkeeping obligations under 15 CFR Part 762 continue to apply regardless of the suspension.

Crowell & Moring will continue to monitor BIS rulemakings related to end-user controls and Entity List developments, including any further action on the Affiliates Rule ahead of the January 10, 2027, deadline.