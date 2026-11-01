A Warning For Importers: A CBP Prior Disclosure Does Not Count For DOJ

On October 1, 2026, DOJ’s National Fraud Enforcement Division issued Directive 26-12, which makes trade fraud a corporate enforcement priority and lists ten factors prosecutors must weigh in deciding whether to charge a company. In recent remarks, a government official added a point every importer should hear: a prior disclosure filed with CBP does not count as a voluntary self-disclosure for DOJ purposes. Importers, their executives, and the companies that buy from them, now face a dedicated DOJ trade fraud section, data-driven lead generation, and a sharp focus on country of origin.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

DOJ’s National Fraud Enforcement Division issued Directive 26-12 on October 1, 2026, listing customs-related fraud as one of four corporate investigation priorities and naming ten factors prosecutors must place great weight on when deciding whether to charge a company.

A CBP prior disclosure is not a voluntary self-disclosure to DOJ. DOJ’s Corporate Enforcement Policy states that disclosures made only to regulatory agencies generally do not qualify.

Country of origin fraud is the leading pattern. The government official said more than half of the trade fraud cases over the past year involved country of origin.

Never filing an entry with CBP is not a defense. Earlier this year, a company pleaded guilty and paid a $6,382,000 fine for buying imported plywood it knew(or was willfully blind to the fact that it was), was illegally imported, even though it was not the Importer of Record.

DOJ Has Built a Dedicated Trade Fraud Program

DOJ announced on July 14, 2026 that the Trade Fraud Task Force had passed $1 billion in recoveries and charged losses, created the Global Trade & Commerce Enforcement Section within the National Fraud Enforcement Division, and released A Resource Guide to Trade Fraud Enforcement with DHS. We summarized the guide in DOJ and DHS Publish Comprehensive Trade Fraud Enforcement Guide.

Directive 26-12 builds on that structure. Section III directs Fraud Division prosecutors to prioritize four categories of corporate investigations, the fourth being fraud schemes involving tariff evasion, importation of goods or services, or forced labor. The directive also requires prosecutors to report ongoing corporate investigations to the Division’s Corporate Enforcement Section within seven days of its issuance. It does not extend to cases assigned to a District Fraud Counsel by a U.S. Attorney’s Office that the Fraud Division does not also supervise.

In their remarks, the government official described several themes that frame how DOJ is approaching trade cases:

Whole-of-government enforcement. The Task Force draws on DHS, CBP, HSI, IRS, EPA, the Fish and Wildlife Service, FDA, NOAA, CPSC, and other partners, and is working with the Inspector General community.

CBP’s shift. The official described CBP as moving from a facilitation mission toward a compliance mission and a zero trust model, and acknowledged that a change of that scale does not happen overnight in an agency of CBP’s size. His message to companies was to know their supply chain.

Where leads come from. He identified data analytics through the Fraud Division’s detection and targeting work, qui tam False Claims Act suits, referrals from other agencies and from competitors, and whistleblowers.

Criminal charges are increasing. He said DOJ is not trying to create a paper tiger and that criminal trade fraud charges have increased in 2026.

The Ten Factors Prosecutors Must Weigh

Under Section III of Directive 26-12, Division personnel “must place great weight” on the following factors in deciding whether to bring charges and in negotiating plea or other agreements. The right-hand column is DTL’s analysis, not DOJ guidance.

The directive calls these factors a non-exhaustive list. Prosecutors may consider any other relevant factor consistent with the Justice Manual and shall also follow and implement the Department-wide Corporate Enforcement and Voluntary Self-Disclosure Policy (CEP).

Country of Origin Is the Leading Fraud Pattern

The government official identified country of origin fraud, including transshipment, as a top-tier enforcement area and said more than half of the trade fraud cases over the past year involved country of origin. He also flagged undervaluation and the duty of candor to CBP. Recent DOJ matters show the pattern.

The official also addressed product engineering. A company that changes an input to change a product’s essential character, and with it the country of origin, should expect scrutiny. In his view, good actors work with regulators to understand what is required and are candid about it. Our country of origin practice page covers the rules that govern these determinations.

You Do Not Have to File an Entry to Have a Problem

Earlier this year, a company that was not the importer of record, a customs broker, or a freight forwarder, and never dealt with CBP pleaded guilty to a felony violation of the Lacey Act. According to DOJ, it bought plywood from the importer, Horizon Plywood, that it knew, or was willfully blind to the fact that it had been illegally imported, and it kept ordering after a search warrant was executed at Horizon’s warehouse. Internal communications also showed that the company knew of the importer’s wrongdoing.

The Resource Guide also discusses 18 U.S.C. § 545, which reaches anyone who receives, buys, sells, or facilitates the sale of merchandise after importation knowing it was imported contrary to law. The government official noted that liability under that provision can include forfeiture of the goods as well as criminal charges. The importer of record remains responsible for truthful declarations to CBP.

DTL’s read: distributors, retailers, and other purchasers of imported goods should treat supplier pricing and origin red flags as their own compliance issue, not the importer’s.

A CBP Prior Disclosure Does Not Count for DOJ

A prior disclosure under 19 C.F.R. § 162.74 can reduce civil penalties under 19 U.S.C. § 1592. It is a CBP civil penalty mechanism. Under the CEP, the Department will decline to prosecute a company that voluntarily self-disclosed misconduct to an appropriate Department criminal component, fully cooperated, and timely and appropriately remediated, absent aggravating circumstances.

The CEP states that disclosures made only to federal regulatory agencies, state and local governments, or civil enforcement agencies generally do not qualify. However, good faith disclosures to those entities may qualify if appropriate under the circumstances, at the Department’s discretion, and in all cases may be considered as part of a company’s cooperation and remediation.

The government official was direct on this point. He said a CBP prior disclosure does not count for DOJ purposes. He framed the CEP as a policy for voluntarily disclosing a crime, noted that a mistake is not a crime, and advised companies to err on the side of bringing DOJ in. Asked when a company should consider both a CEP disclosure and a prior disclosure, he said that if the conduct rises to the level where an employee would be terminated, the company should evaluate disclosing.

DTL’s read: for a classification or valuation error made in good faith, a prior disclosure to CBP remains the primary tool. Where the facts include knowing conduct, concealment, or conduct serious enough to discipline or terminate an employee, the DOJ question should be decided before the CBP filing. Under the CEP, a disclosure qualifies as voluntary only if the misconduct was not previously known to the Department and the disclosure came before an imminent threat of disclosure or government investigation.

What DOJ Looks for in a Compliance Program

The government official said DOJ is careful not to be prescriptive about compliance programs and is not reinventing its standards. He pointed companies to existing corporate enforcement resolutions to see how DOJ analyzes the factors, and described what matters:

Tone at the top, and tone in the middle. Lead buyers and supply chain officers matter, not only senior executives.

Controls calibrated to the company’s actual risk.

Consistent compliance. He referenced a Seventh Circuit decision for the point that complying with the law 99 percent of the time does not excuse the other 1 percent.

Forced labor diligence. He called forced labor a major focus, addressed in chapter 4 of the Resource Guide. See our forced labor guidance.

His message for the C-suite: not speaking with CBP does not mean a company does not have an issue. The CEP’s definition of timely and appropriate remediation includes a root cause analysis, an effective compliance program, appropriate discipline, and retention of business records, including controls on personal and ephemeral messaging applications.

Action Items for Importers and Their Buyers

The following are DTL’s recommendations, not requirements of the directive or the CEP.

Audit country of origin first. Review origin declarations, supplier changes, and any recent shift in sourcing country against production records. This is where DOJ says most cases arise. Decide the disclosure path before filing anything. If the facts suggest knowing conduct, have counsel assess a DOJ self-disclosure under the CEP before or alongside a CBP prior disclosure. Use the termination test. If an internal review would lead you to discipline or terminate an employee, treat that as a signal to evaluate a potential DOJ voluntary disclosure. Bring purchasing into compliance. Train lead buyers and supply chain officers on origin and pricing red flags. Document why the company accepted any supplier it questioned. Answer CBP completely. Responses to CBP Form 28 requests, CBP Form 29 notices, and customs audits should be accurate and complete. Concealment is one of the ten listed factors. Preserve records now. Implement retention controls covering messaging apps before an inquiry arrives.

For background on how civil customs issues become criminal matters, see Compliance Mistakes Can Turn Criminal and The Largest Customs Fraud Settlement from the DOJ Trade Fraud Task Force: $549.5 Million.