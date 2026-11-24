In August, the Ninth Circuit dealt a decisive blow to Jack Daniel’s in a long-running trademark dispute with VIP Products over VIP’s “Bad Spaniels” chew toy.1 The Ninth Circuit’s decision follows almost twelve years of litigation at every level of the federal judiciary—including at the Supreme Court—and its conclusion teaches important lessons for brands thinking about challenging a parodic use of its trademark under a dilution by tarnishment theory.

The First Round in the Lower Courts

VIP began producing a line of dog toys parodying popular alcohol brands. Among its products were “Dos Perros,” “Smella Arpaw,” “Doggie Walker,” and “Bad Spaniels.”2 The Bad Spaniels product parodied the Jack Daniel’s famous whiskey bottle design.3 And instead of reading “Jack Daniel’s,” “Old No. 7,” and “40% alc. y vol. (80 proof),” the label on VIP’s dog toy read “Bad Spaniels,” “Old No. 2,” “43% poo by vol.,” and “100% smelly.”4

In September 2014, VIP filed a complaint seeking a declaratory judgment that its Bad Spaniels toy did not infringe Jack Daniel’s’ trademarks.5 Jack Daniel’s responded by counterclaiming for trademark infringement and dilution under federal law and Arizona state law.6

Trademark infringement is one of the most common legal claims brought under federal trademark law.7 A claim for infringement argues that an infringer has used a mark in a manner “likely to cause confusion, . . . cause mistake, or . . . deceive” consumers as to the source of goods.8 In other words, the infringer’s product is likely to make consumers incorrectly believe that the product is associated with the plaintiff. By contrast, instead of relying on consumer confusion, a dilution claim allows owners of famous trademarks to allege that a defendant’s use “is likely to cause dilution by blurring or dilution by tarnishment.”9 Tarnishment occurs when “similarity between a mark or trade name and a famous mark . . . harms the reputation of the famous mark.”10

In the initial clash between VIP and Jack Daniel’s at the district court level, VIP claimed that its products were “protected parody”, but the district court disagreed.11 Following a four-day bench trial, the District Court found that VIP’s marks infringed and diluted the Jack Daniel’s marks and entered a permanent injunction.12 The Ninth Circuit reversed the district court’s summary judgment decision on both issues.13 With respect to dilution, the Court found that VIP’s use was “non-commercial” and thus exempt from a dilution claim under 1125(c)(3)(C), even though the use was for a commercial product, because it was used in a parodic fashion.14 The Supreme Court then stepped in to address both claims.15

The Supreme Court

The bottom-line holding of the Supreme Court’s opinion favored Jack Daniel’s. The Court reasoned that VIP’s use of the marks was not exempted from a dilution claim simply because it was a parody, stating that “[t]he use of a mark does not count as noncommercial just because it parodies, or otherwise comments on, another’s products.”16

Jack Daniel’s was victorious on the issue of dilution, but the Court’s opinion also included an important qualifier when it analyzed infringement. The Court emphasized that in an infringement analysis the presence of parody may play a role in the likelihood-of-confusion analysis “because consumers are not so likely to think that the maker of a mocked product is itself doing the mocking.”17With the non-commercial bar inapplicable, the case was returned to the lower courts to apply the Supreme Court’s holding.18

Round Two in the Lower Courts

Jack Daniel’s was successful at first on the case’s return. The Ninth Circuit returned the matter to the district court, the district court heard cross motions for summary judgment, and the district court found VIP liable for dilution and entered a permanent injunction.19

For a second time, however, the Jack Daniel’s brand’s success in the district court did not withstand an appeal to the Ninth Circuit.20 The Ninth Circuit decision emphasized three key points about that Court’s view of the law governing dilution by tarnishment claims.

1. Dilution is Mark Specific

The Ninth Circuit emphasized that a claim for tarnishment must typically show that the specific mark at issue is being tarnished as opposed to a related mark or the brand as a whole.21 As applied to the facts of the case, that meant that Jack Daniel’s could not claim that its Old No. 7 trademark was famous because its related Jack Daniel’s trademark was famous.22 Because Jack Daniel’s did not independently establish Old No. 7 as a famous mark, it could not win by showing that the Old No. 7 mark was tarnished by being changed to Old No. 2; rather it had to show that the Jack Daniel’s trademark was tarnished by Bad Spaniels product.23

2. Evidence of Dilution Must Address the Specific Facts of the Case

The second key analytical move in the Ninth Circuit’s opinion was requiring specific evidence.24 The district court had accepted an expert’s conclusion that the Bad Spaniels product would harm Jack Daniel’s by associating its product with dog feces in the minds of consumers based on consumer psychology research.25 But the Ninth Circuit was unimpressed by this “generic testimony,” and discounted its value by highlighting that the expert conducted no studies evaluating how consumers reacted to the Bad Spaniels product specifically.26

3. A Clear Parody Is Less Likely to Tarnish a Famous Mark

The third key analytical move in the opinion took aim at Jack Daniel’s theory of tarnishment by recognizing the effect of parody in the tarnishment analysis.27 The Ninth Circuit noted that the Supreme Court had highlighted parody as a relevant factor in assessing likelihood of confusion and adapted the Supreme Court’s rationale to the dilution context.28 According to the Ninth Circuit, a consumer’s ability to grasp parody not only makes it less likely that they will be confused but also means they are “likely to see [the parody product] as the joke it was intended to be” and attribute no ill will towards the infringed mark.29 The district court’s failure to address the effect of parody on the tarnishment inquiry thus became a “critical misstep” and undermined the district court’s ruling in favor of Jack Daniel’s.30

Conclusion

The Jack Daniel’s saga teaches a useful lesson for companies hoping to challenge a commercial parody of its products on a dilution-by-tarnishment theory. Such a challenge is not categorically barred by statute out of the gate, but it faces significant legal and logistical hurdles. First, the Ninth Circuit’s conception of dilution as mark-specific places a burden on a plaintiff to show that any mark it wishes to assert is independently famous; not just that a related mark or its brand overall is. Second, if a plaintiff can establish a famous mark, it will not be able to rely on generalizations about consumer psychology but will instead have to expend resources on studies and evidence specific to the effect of the alleged infringer’s product. Finally, a court may view the claim as a whole with extra skepticism on a theory that most consumers can “see [parody] as a joke” without feeling any ill will toward the infringed trademark. The cost and difficulty of bringing the resources to bear to overcome these hurdles suggest that companies should think carefully before making a dilution claim against parodies they find distasteful.

Footnotes

1 VIP Prods., LLC v. United States, 185 F.4th 919 (9th Cir. 2026).

2 Jack Daniel’s Props., Inc. v. VIP Prods. LLC, 599 U.S. 140, 149 (2023).

3 Id.

4 Id. at 149–50.

5 Complaint, VIP Prods. LLC v. Jack Daniel’s Props., Inc., No. 2:14-cv-02057-SMM (D. Ariz. Sep. 16, 2014).

6 Answer, VIP Prods. LLC v. Jack Daniel’s Props., Inc., No. 2:14-cv-02057-SMM (D. Ariz. Dec. 3, 2014).

7 Tim Lince, US Trademark Litigation H2 2025, World Trademark Review (Jan. 29, 2026) (showing infringement and false designation of origin as the most common trademark theories); Dep’t of Com., Trademark Litigation Tactics and Federal Government Services to Protect Trademarks and Prevent Counterfeiting 11 (Apr. 2011) (“[The most common cause of action mark owners assert in civil actions is trademark infringement.”).

8 15 U.S.C. § 1125(a).

9 15 U.S.C. § 1125(c).

10 15 U.S.C. § 1125(c)(2)(C).

11 VIP Prods. LLC v. Jack Daniel’s Props., Inc., No. CV-14-057-PHX-SMM, 2016 WL 5408313 (D. Ariz. Sept. 27, 2016).

12 Findings of Fact, Conclusions of Law, and Order, VIP Prods. LLC v. Jack Daniel’s Props., Inc., No. CV-14-057-PHX-SMM (D. Ariz. Jan. 30, 2018).

13 VIP Prods. LLC v. Jack Daniel’s Props., Inc., 953 F.3d 1170 (9th Cir. 2020).

14 Id. at 1176.

15 Jack Daniel’s Props., 599 U.S. 140.

16 Id. at 145.

17 Id. at 153.

18 Id. at 163.

19 VIP Prods. v. Jack Daniel’s Props. Inc., No. CV-14-02057-PHX-SMM, 2025 WL 275909 (D. Ariz. Jan. 23, 2025)

20 VIP Prods., 185 F.4th 919.

21 See id. at 927 (“[Courts may not consider senior marks that are not famous or junior marks that are dissimilar when determining the likelihood of reputational harm to the senior mark.”).

22 See id. at 928.

23 See id. at 929.

24 See id. at 930–31.

25 Id.

26 Id.

27 See id. at 932.

28 See id.

29 Id. at 933.