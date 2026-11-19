What You Need to Know

Key takeaway #1 Universities should closely review patent licenses granted to startups. When a university licenses its patents to a startup for commercialization, revenue generation, and market entry, what happens if the startup runs out of capital and shifts its focus exclusively to enforcing and monetizing the licensed patents?

Key takeaway #2 The Federal Circuit’s decision in TexasLDPC Inc. v. Broadcom Inc. offers important guidance . The license must specify what constitutes business operations within the meaning of automatic termination clause in operative terms, not merely in recitals.

Key takeaway #3 License or Assignment. If a university grants a licensee an exclusive license together with the sole and exclusive right to enforce the patents, the arrangement is effectively an assignment and gives the licensee standing to sue without joining the university.

The Ruling, in Plain Terms

TexasLDPC held an exclusive license to patents developed at Texas A&M University. After years of attempting to commercialize the underlying technology, TexasLDPC exhausted its capital and shifted its business entirely to patent enforcement, eventually filing infringement suits against Broadcom and its affiliates. The district court dismissed the case on two grounds. First, the district court concluded that TexasLDPC had “ceased its business operations” within the meaning of the agreement’s automatic termination clause by abandoning commercialization and development, thereby extinguishing the license and TexasLDPC’s standing to sue. Second, the district court dismissed for failure to join Texas A&M as a necessary party.

The Federal Circuit reversed on both grounds. On the termination issue, the court held that the agreement unambiguously contemplated enforcement as one of TexasLDPC’s “business operations”—not merely an ancillary activity. The court pointed to several operative provisions: one provision granting co-equal rights to use, to sublicense, and to sue for infringement without elevating one right above the others; the definition of “commercially reasonable efforts” expressly including enforcement; and another provision barring termination so long as the licensee was exercising commercially reasonable enforcement efforts. Because these operative clauses were unambiguous, the court held that the agreement’s recitals could not override the operative provisions. The Federal Circuit further held that the agreement conveyed “all substantial rights” in the patents to TexasLDPC, entitling it to sue for infringement in its own name without joining Texas A&M as a co-plaintiff.

The result: the license survived despite the termination clause’s focus on “business operations” because other license provisions contemplated enforcement as a business operation, even if it “abandoned efforts to further develop the technology or sublicense” the IP. For universities, the lesson is clear: whether the intent is to permit enforcement as a standalone business activity or to limit the license to practicing entities, the agreement must say so in operative terms—silence or reliance on aspirational recitals will not suffice in either direction.

Three Things Universities Should Do Now

1. Address the Licensee’s Scope of Permitted Activities Before Signing

The TexasLDPC ruling makes clear that universities should expressly define what counts as “business operations” under a patent license. If the institution intends to require continued commercialization or development of the licensed technology, the agreement should say so directly. A general termination clause tied to “business operations,” without more, may not be enough to prevent a licensee from arguing that patent enforcement alone satisfies that requirement.

Universities should therefore address an important threshold issue at the drafting stage: must the licensee continue developing or commercializing the technology, or is patent enforcement and monetization also an acceptable use of the license? The answer should appear in the operative provisions of the agreement—not only in recitals or preamble language. As TexasLDPC illustrates, statements in “whereas” clauses about commercialization and development were insufficient to override operative provisions that treated enforcement as a co-equal right.

2. Do Not Rely on Recitals to Establish Intent

The district court relied heavily on the agreement’s “whereas” clauses, which referenced the licensor’s “desire to commercialize the intellectual property for the public benefit and welfare” and the licensee’s “expertise in commercialization and development,” to conclude that enforcement was at most an ancillary activity. The Federal Circuit rejected that approach entirely.

The Federal Circuit held that those recitals were “of such a broad and generic quality” that they could not override the agreement’s operative provisions, which explicitly contemplated enforcement as both a right and a means of satisfying contractual milestones.

The lesson is straightforward: if commercialization is a condition of the deal, it must appear in the operative clauses, not merely in the preamble. Non-operative preamble and recitals set context; they do not govern rights.

3. Understand When Your Licensee Can Sue Without You

The ruling’s second major holding is equally significant. The Federal Circuit found that TexasLDPC’s exclusive right to make, use, and sell licensed products, combined with its “first and only right to enforce” the patents against third parties, transferred all substantial rights and sufficient to confer standing to sue for infringement without joining Texas A&M as a co-plaintiff.

For universities, this raises a critical structuring question: how much enforcement autonomy should a licensee have? The answer shapes not only the university’s litigation exposure but also the practical question of whether the university retains meaningful oversight over how its intellectual property is deployed in enforcement proceedings. Universities that wish to preserve control over enforcement decisions and to ensure alignment between the licensee’s activities and the university’s institutional objectives must structure their license grants with that outcome in mind. Universities that do not wish to participate in enforcement proceedings may still benefit from the potential upside of a substantial litigation recovery through a monetization strategy without participating in the underlying litigation.