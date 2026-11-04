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ARTICLE · 04 NOVEMBER 2026

The Patent Office Is About To Take Away Your Most Valuable Free Option

Barnes & Thornburg LLP
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The USPTO's deployment of AI agents to accelerate patent examination could compress review times from years to months, fundamentally altering how companies should approach patent budgeting and strategy. This shift eliminates the traditional flexibility of pending applications while creating new risks around competitor patents and clearance monitoring. Companies must now reconsider their filing strategies, quality standards, and budget allocation to adapt to a faster-moving patent office.

United StatesIntellectual Property
Tina Dorr
Tina Dorr
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I've sat through a lot of IP budget meetings with GCs, CFOs, and heads of R&D. Almost every one rests on an assumption nobody says out loud: patents take forever.

Clients complain about the wait constantly. Yet when I explain that they can pay to move faster, most decide the wait isn't so bad after all. I used to think that was just thrift, and maybe it was in part, but they may have also understood that the wait was worth something.

A pending application is an option. While it sits in the queue, you can watch the market and see what your competitors actually build. You can shape your claims around what turns out to matter commercially, and the costs stay spread across several fiscal years. Sophisticated patent owners have used that flexibility for decades. Very few have ever put it on a balance sheet, but it's real, and it has been free.

The USPTO is about to start charging for it. The office is giving examiners AI agents to take over routine work. Its acting patents chief says this could cut the wait from as long as five years to about one. I doubt they'll hit that number across the board, and they don't need to. If the wait drops to two years, much of the value of that option disappears.

To be clear, this is good news for companies that prepare. An issued patent in hand a year after filing is worth far more to investors, licensees, and acquirers than a pending application in year four. But getting that value takes a different budget, and few companies have one.

Three things follow.

First, the application you file is close to the patent you'll get. A mediocre draft used to be fixable during prosecution, through rounds of argument with the examiner, paid for a little at a time. With faster and better-supported first office actions, there's much less room for that kind of rescue. 

The money has to go in before filing: better drafting, a serious prior art search, and claim strategy decided while it's still cheap to change. The irony is that clients finally get the speed they've been asking for without paying extra for it. They just pay for quality earlier.

Second, your competitors lose the option too, and that's where the risk is. For years, a rival's pending application went on a watch list and stayed there, because it might not issue for two product cycles. Now it could be enforceable before your next launch.

It gets worse. Applications generally publish about 18 months after filing. If patents issue in a year, a competitor's patent can appear before its application ever does. You can't monitor what you can't see. I'd be uneasy about any company that is cutting clearance budgets this year to pay for more filings. That trade made sense under the old timeline. It does not anymore.

Third, filing in volume becomes a worse strategy. A faster office that is also more consistent will be harder on broad, loosely drafted claims. Companies that filed widely and relied on time to sort out which applications mattered will find that time has run out. Fewer, better applications will win.

The savvy response is to keep a continuation pending and preserve your flexibility that way. Do it, but recognize what you're doing: buying back an option that used to come free. That's a budget decision, and it should be made deliberately, family by family, not by default.

None of this means spending more. It means spending differently and earlier, with clearance treated as an ongoing operating cost rather than an occasional project.

Every IP budget I've seen was built for a patent office that moves slowly. That office is going away. The question isn't whether to change your budget. It's whether you change it before your competitors do, or after one of their patents shows up first.

The office’s Acting Commissioner for Patents Barry Schindler said putting agents in the hands of its examiners “can shorten that [review process] to one year, because you can pick up the phone and have conversations.”

www.nextgov.com/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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