Patent Pending Stopped Impressing Investors. Your Thinking Is What They Fund Now.

By Babak Akhlaghi on October 9, 2026. It is not pretty when an investor asks, “Have you done a patentability search?” and the answer is no.

It is not pretty when they ask, “Have you done a freedom to operate investigation?” and the answer is no.

I have been in these rooms. I have watched founders lose momentum in a pitch the moment those questions land and the silence stretches. The deal rarely dies in that moment, but the trust does. And trust is the actual currency of a fundraise.

Here is what I want you to understand: the questions themselves have changed, and many founders have not noticed. Investors now evaluate your startup IP strategy as a whole, starting with the reasoning behind every filing.

The Era When “Patent Pending” Was Enough

There was a time when saying “we are patent pending” generated real excitement. Investors often viewed the phrase as an early indicator of innovation and a potential source of competitive advantage.

Today, however, experienced investors typically look beyond the phrase itself.

Many have sat through hundreds of pitches where “patent pending” ultimately meant a provisional filing with little supporting strategy, limited claim scope, or significant uncertainty regarding whether meaningful protection would ever issue.

They also understand the timeline. Patent examination often takes years. A pending application may indicate that a company is taking IP seriously, but it tells investors very little about whether meaningful, enforceable claims will ultimately be obtained.

Increasingly, sophisticated investors focus less on whether an application is pending and more on the quality of the underlying patent strategy, the strength of the claims being pursued, and whether the resulting portfolio will support the company’s long-term competitive position.

The Questions Investors Actually Ask Now

When I sit in due diligence conversations, the pattern is consistent. The investor hears “patent pending” and responds with some version of these questions:

“So what?” What does this filing actually do for the business?

What does this filing actually do for the business? “Why did you file?” What was the strategic benefit you were pursuing?

What was the strategic benefit you were pursuing? “Can it be designed around?” How easily does a competitor route past your claims?

How easily does a competitor route past your claims? “Did you do a patentability search?” Is there evidence of novelty before you spent the money?

Is there evidence of novelty before you spent the money? “Did you do a freedom to operate investigation?” Can you even sell this product without infringing someone else’s rights?

Notice what these questions have in common. None of them ask about the document. Every one of them asks about the thinking behind the document.

That is the deeper shift. Investors care much more about your reasoning than about your filing receipt.

Why the Two Searches Matter So Much

The Patentability Search

A patentability search tells you whether your invention is likely novel and non-obvious before you invest in a full application. Skipping it means you filed on hope.

When an investor learns you never checked, they draw a fair conclusion: you spent money on protection without knowing whether protection was available. That is a signal about how you make decisions everywhere in the business.

The Freedom to Operate (FTO) Investigation

Freedom to operate is a different question entirely, and this distinction is commonly overlooked. Your own patent can be granted while your product still infringes someone else’s patent. An FTO investigation maps the rights already held by others in your space.

Skipping this one is more dangerous. It means an unexamined infringement risk is sitting inside the company the investor is about to fund. Sophisticated investors know this, and they price it in or walk away.

Investors want assurance that due diligence has been done on the patent portfolio. They want to assess the chances of success beyond mere patent pending.

What a Seasoned Startup IP Strategy Looks Like

The startups that impress in these rooms did the strategic work before they filed. They can walk an investor through a clear chain of reasoning:

They asked whether patenting made sense at all for this business, and they can explain the answer.

They identified which specific features deserved protection and which did not.

They ran the searches and can share what those searches revealed.

They considered the design-around problem and drafted claims with competitor workarounds in mind.

and drafted claims with competitor workarounds in mind. They can connect each filing to a business outcome: blocking a competitor, supporting a licensing path, or strengthening a future acquisition.

Seasoned thinking also means knowing when a patent is the wrong tool. Many technical features are patentable yet provide no strategic value. Those features may be better served by a trade secret, by a defensive publication that keeps a competitor from patenting the idea and blocking your roadmap, or by no protection at all. A strong startup IP strategy chooses among these deliberately, feature by feature.

This is what differentiates the startups with seasoned thinking from the startups without it. The patent portfolio becomes evidence of how the founding team reasons under uncertainty. That evidence carries weight far beyond IP.

The Design-Around Question Deserves Special Attention

Of all the questions, “can it be designed around?” is one founders often struggle to answer well.

A patent that a competitor can route around with a minor engineering change has very little commercial value, no matter how impressive the filing looks. Investors know this. They have seen portfolios that looked strong on a slide and evaporated under a competent competitor’s design review.

You need an answer ready. A good answer explains where the claim boundaries sit, what alternatives a competitor would face, and why those alternatives are worse, slower, or more expensive. If you cannot give that answer, the honest move is to say the analysis is underway and show the plan for completing it.

An honest “here is what we know and here is what we are still verifying” builds more credibility than a confident bluff. Investors have heard the bluffs before.

What You Should Do Before Your Next Raise

If a fundraise is on your horizon, treat your IP diligence the way the investor will. Work through this sequence:

Run the patentability search now , even for applications already filed. Knowing your position beats being surprised in the room.

, even for applications already filed. Knowing your position beats being surprised in the room. Commission a freedom to operate investigation scoped to your core product and primary market. Scope it tightly to control cost.

scoped to your core product and primary market. Scope it tightly to control cost. Write down the strategic rationale for every filing. One paragraph per application: what it protects, why that matters commercially, and what it blocks.

One paragraph per application: what it protects, why that matters commercially, and what it blocks. Stress test the design-around question with your startup patent attorney and your engineers together. Engineers find the workarounds lawyers miss.

with your startup patent attorney and your engineers together. Engineers find the workarounds lawyers miss. Prepare the narrative. When the question comes, walk the investor through your reasoning in plain language, step by step.

The goal is simple. When the investor asks the hard question, you answer it before they finish asking.

The Real Signal You Are Sending

Here is the conclusion I keep coming back to whenever I participate in investor due diligence discussions.

Investors do not evaluate patents in isolation. They often evaluate the judgment behind them. A methodical IP strategy suggests methodical decision-making. A rushed filing with no real strategy behind it can raise broader questions.

“Patent pending” is a status.

Your reasoning is an asset.

Build the reasoning first. The status will take care of itself.