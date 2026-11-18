1. Introduction

Those who own or invest in music rights are likely familiar with the concept of reversion (or statutory termination)—that feature of the U.S. Copyright Act (the Act) that allows authors and their surviving heirs to terminate certain grants of copyright they previously made and recapture the rights for themselves. Until recently, the music industry has long understood that this reversion right permitted recapture of U.S. rights only, leaving the grantee with any previously granted foreign rights post-termination. Furthermore, that understanding has informed the valuation of music catalogs generally, as well as the structure of catalog acquisitions, financings and other mergers and acquisitions (M&A) transactions. However, earlier this year, in Vetter v. Resnik, the Fifth Circuit rejected the industry’s long-held view, holding that termination recaptures everything the grant conveyed, including foreign rights. Last week, on October 19, 2026, the Supreme Court, unable to reach quorum due to the recusal of four Justices, let that judgment stand without reaching the merits.

2. Background: Copyright Termination

Section 304(c) of the Act (the section at issue in Vetter) allows authors and their statutorily defined heirs to terminate pre-1978 grants (other than for works made for hire) during a five-year window opening at the later of 56 years after copyright was secured or January 1, 1978. Section 203 provides a similar window for grants executed on or after January 1, 1978, opening 35 years after execution or, if the grant covers the right of publication, at the earlier of 35 years after publication or 40 years after execution. For example, for a song first secured in 1965 under a pre-1978 grant, termination may take effect from 2021 through 2026. For a 1990 publishing agreement covering a song published in 1991, the window runs from 2026 through 2031.

Notice must be served two to ten years before the effective date of termination and recorded with the United States Copyright Office, and termination applies notwithstanding any agreement to the contrary. Both Sections 203 and 304 of the Act provide that termination does not affect “rights arising under any other Federal, State, or foreign laws”. This is the carve-out which heretofore guided the assumption that termination recaptures U.S. rights only, and its interpretation is the issue at the center of Vetter.

3. Vetter v. Resnik: Fifth Circuit Holding

The dispute concerns “Double Shot (Of My Baby’s Love),” a 1960s hit co-written by Cyril Vetter and Don Smith. In 1963, Cyril Vetter and Don Smith assigned their worldwide rights, including renewal rights, in the song to Windsong Music. After Smith died in 1972, Vetter Communications Corporation bought his heirs’ renewal interest. Vetter served a Section 304(c) notice in 2019, effective in 2022. Resnik Music Group, which acquired Windsong in 2019, conceded the U.S. rights but claimed it still controlled the song abroad. The Middle District of Louisiana granted summary judgment declaring Vetter and Vetter Communications the worldwide owners of their respective interests, i.e., their termination recapture right extended past U.S. rights and was applicable worldwide.

On January 12, 2026, the Fifth Circuit affirmed in a published opinion. Because the 1963 worldwide assignment was a grant made under U.S. law, the Fifth Circuit held that termination recaptures everything it conveyed, including non-U.S. rights. The “foreign laws” carve-out protects only the rights that a grantee obtained under foreign law, and worldwide ownership therefore becomes a result of termination rather than an extraterritorial application of U.S. law.

4. Supreme Court Disposition

Following the Fifth Circuit’s holding, the publishing arms of Universal, Sony and Warner, together with BMG, acquired Resnik’s interest for purposes of obtaining standing. They were substituted as defendants, and petitioned for certiorari on June 11, 2026, warning that the decision would disrupt high-dollar industry agreements. On October 19, 2026, with four Justices recused and no quorum, the Court affirmed the Fifth Circuit’s judgment under 28 U.S.C. Section 2109, which states that in these circumstances, “the court shall enter its order affirming the judgment of the court from which the case was brought for review with the same effect as upon affirmance by an equally divided court.” That sets no Supreme Court precedent. The Fifth Circuit opinion binds only federal courts in Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas, but the impacts are not unsubstantial.

5. Impact on Authors

For authors, including songwriters, recording artists and their heirs, Vetter can be read to make termination rights more valuable and to change how those rights affect catalog value. Where foreign income is a large share of a catalog’s revenue, the ability to recapture foreign rights could return substantial value to the author after termination of a grant. At the same time, the price for a grant may fall if grantees no longer expect to maintain foreign rights after termination.

The ruling is binding only in federal courts in Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Therefore, where possible, authors may prefer to bring disputes to the Fifth Circuit, while grantees may race to file in other forums.

Further, a U.S. declaration of worldwide ownership does not, by itself, bind foreign courts, collecting societies or licensees. Ownership, enforcement, and collection abroad will still depend on local law and on whether foreign tribunals recognize the U.S. result.

6. Impact on Rights Holders

For publishers, labels, catalog acquirers and their financing sources, the core risk is that rights long treated as secure outside the United States may now revert to the author on termination. The risk currently involves both pre-1978 works under Section 304 and post-1977 grants under Section 203, whose termination windows are now opening for large parts of 1980s and 1990s catalogs. Rights holders may want to evaluate their existing portfolios to determine their exposure to worldwide recapture and how it could affect existing financial assumptions.

M&A and Catalog Acquisitions: Valuation models that assume foreign income continues indefinitely after a U.S. termination may be revisited. Buyers may evolve diligence processes to review termination exposure not only by grant date, but also the territorial scope of the original grant and potential nexus to the Fifth Circuit. Buyers may also consider specific indemnities, escrows, purchase price adjustments and termination-related representations, though the application of Sections 203 and 304 “notwithstanding any agreement to the contrary” will remain obstacles.

Securitizations and Asset-Backed Financings: Royalty securitizations and other asset-backed financings of music catalogs typically rely on long-dated cash flows from the collateral pool, including foreign performance and mechanical income. Where the collateral includes works subject to termination, Vetter may shorten the expected life of foreign cash flows and require rating agencies and investors to revisit their assumptions. Issuers, sponsors, servicers and trustees should consider whether the following adequately address worldwide recapture:

Representations on chain of title and termination exposure

Substitution and repurchase mechanics

Eligibility criteria

Risk factor disclosure.

Investors in existing transactions should assess whether reversion of foreign rights could trigger performance or variance tests, early amortization or other remedies.

Secured Lending: Lenders secured by catalog assets should evaluate how terminable works are treated in the borrowing base, and whether reporting covenants require prompt notice when a termination notice is received.

Operational Considerations: Rights holders should track incoming termination notices and plan communications with collecting societies and licensees. Termination rights cannot be waived by contract. Parties can still address post-termination cooperation, the possibility of a new or extended grant, and the allocation of termination risk in transaction documents.

7. What’s Next

Several developments are worth watching: