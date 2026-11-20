On Nov. 13, a panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit issued In re Netlist, a precedential decision concerning the motivation-to-combine portion of the obviousness inquiry under 35 U.S.C. § 103. The court found that Netlist’s challenge to the combination of two prior-art references amounted, in effect, to a legal non sequitur. While Netlist argued that the proposed combination would thwart the purported purpose and benefits of the prior art, it ignored that this purpose and these benefits were not relevant to the objectives of the claimed inventions at issue. Netlist thus failed to defeat the stated findings of the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (the Board) on motivation to combine and, in turn, its obviousness findings. This holding highlights the critical role the source of the motivation to combine plays in both asserting and responding to an obviousness challenge.

Netlist’s Memory-Module Patents and the Prior-Art Combination

In its final written decisions, the Board addressed two Netlist patents, both of which are directed to improvements to computer memory architecture. It analyzed these patents vis-à-vis the combination of (1) a patent disclosing a buffer device disposed on a memory module (Perego) and (2) an industry-standard specification published by JEDEC known as JESD79-2. While Perego did not specifically disclose the chip-select signal elements of the module claimed in Netlist’s patents, such signals were disclosed in JESD79-2. And Netlist conceded that the combination of Perego and JESD79-2 satisfied all the claim limitations found in the two patents at issue. Moreover, as the Federal Circuit noted, the Board found that a person of ordinary skill in the art (POSA) “would be motivated to combine Perego and JESD79-2 based on indications in Perego that suggested amenability with JEDEC standards, Perego’s concern with flexibility to accommodate a variety of module configurations, and dominance of JEDEC standards in the marketplace.”

Netlist, nonetheless, disputed that there could be a motivation to combine Perego with JESD79-2. Among other things, Perego disclosed memory modules for use in architectures designed under the Rambus set of standards. Unlike the modules within the competing JEDEC systems, the devices (including Perego) within Rambus architectures did not use chip-select signals; instead, they used unique device identifiers. Netlist therefore argued that combining Perego with the chip-select signal characteristic in JESD79-2 would defeat the purpose of Perego to work within Rambus architecture, i.e., it would make Perego’s system nonfunctional for Rambus. Netlist further argued that modifying Perego with JESD79-2 to work within a JEDEC-compliant architecture would strip Perego of the core functional benefits described in Perego.

Motivation to Combine Generally Turns on Achieving the Claimed Invention

Authoring the decision for the panel, Judge Timothy B. Dyk explained that the fulcrum of the analysis on a POSA’s motivation to combine is achievement of the claimed invention. Here, the claimed inventions were directed to the ability to function in a JEDEC-compliant architecture, not compatibility with Rambus. As a result, the court found the fact that Perego would not work with Rambus if combined with JESD79-2 irrelevant. Quoting Axonics, Inc. v. Medtronic, Inc., Judge Dyk reaffirmed that, in general, “[t]he inquiry is not whether a relevant artisan would combine a first reference’s feature with a second reference’s feature to meet requirements of the first reference that are not requirements of the claims at issue.” Because that was the exact question that Netlist insisted both the Board and the Federal Circuit answer, Netlist’s attack on the motivation to combine missed the mark. Moreover, since a POSA had adequate reasons to modify Perego to be amenable to JEDEC standards, the court found substantial evidence to support the Board’s motivation-to-combine determination.

When the Prior Art’s Purpose Motivates a Combination, It Can Also Defeat It

While the court could have left its analysis there, Judge Dyk went on to reconcile the panel’s holding here and in Axonics with a quartet of cases in which the intended purpose of the prior art was relevant to the motivation-to-combine analysis. In the first, In re Gordon, the motivation to combine was identified as coming “from the invention disclosed in the prior art publication.” There, the prior-art device described in the asserted publication would be rendered inoperable if used in the way that would be required for the invention. Accordingly, in Gordon the court found no motivation to combine because the publication — the very source of the motivation to combine — taught away from the combination. Judge Dyk concluded that “[w]hen the prior-art reference itself supplies the asserted motivation to combine, it is logical to assume that the reference would not suggest to a POSA to modify its disclosed embodiments in a way that contravenes its own contemplated purposes.”

Judge Dyk also noted that the purpose of the prior art could overcome the stated motivation to combine where “the prior art has a purpose that is shared with the challenged claims.” Specifically, Judge Dyk pointed to Medtronic, Inc. v. Teleflex Innovations S.a.r.l., Polaris Industries, Inc. v. Arctic Cat, Inc., and Chemours Co. FC, LLC v. Daikin Industries, Ltd. In all three cases, the court rejected the purported motivation to combine because the combination would erode the purpose of the prior art, which also was a purpose of the claimed invention. For example, in Polaris, it was undisputed that the proposed combination of references — an all-terrain vehicle with a low center of gravity and a vehicle having a below-seat fuel tank — would raise the center of gravity of the vehicle and make it less stable. But a low center of gravity was an important feature shared by both the first prior-art reference and the claimed invention. Because the combination would defeat this shared purpose, the Federal Circuit reversed the Board’s finding of a motivation to combine. In contrast, Netlist here argued only that the proposed combination would defeat Perego’s purpose (which was never asserted as part of the motivation to combine), not the purpose of the claimed invention.

Key Takeaways for Stating and Challenging a Motivation to Combine

The default rule is that a POSA’s motivation to combine two or more references is directed to achieving the claimed invention. A party asserting obviousness, however, may also look to a motivation found in the prior art, which can be either independent of or shared with the claimed invention itself. But whatever the stated source of the motivation to combine, patent owners must direct their challenge to a motivation to combine to that stated motivation. When patent owners offer arguments that go beyond the stated motivation to combine and do not argue teaching away, they put their claims at risk of invalidation, as Netlist did here.