Thus far, the 2020s have seen numerous heatwaves, forest fires, and droughts across the globe. Against this backdrop, sustainable management of water resources is becoming an increasingly important priority for policymakers.

In this insight, we explore how advances in algal biotechnology are contributing to improvements in wastewater treatment and the management of environmental contaminants, supporting progress towards United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 6: Ensuring availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all.

Understanding the problem

Target 6.3 of SDG 6 aims to improve water quality by reducing pollution, eliminating dumping and minimising release of hazardous chemicals and materials, halving the proportion of untreated wastewater and substantially increasing recycling and safe reuse globally by 2030.

Common approaches to wastewater treatment include membrane bioreactors, activated sludge processing, anaerobic-anoxic-oxic processing, and sequencing batch reactors. However, many of these strategies require large industrial processing facilities and can be energy intensive as well as expensive to operate.

Algae for wastewater management

Algae are a diverse group of naturally occurring autotrophs that are fundamental components of aquatic ecosystems worldwide. They can remove pollutants such as heavy metals from their environment through processes including bioaccumulation and biosorption. This makes algal biotechnology a promising tool for developing cheaper, more efficient, and more sustainable solutions for wastewater management. Microalgae (unicellular forms of algae) have shown particular promise in this regard.

Advances in bioinformatics and multi-omics technologies mean that innovators now have access to extensive genetic information for a wide range of species. Combining accessible genetic information with the modern biotechnologist’s ever-expanding toolkit (which includes techniques such as CRISPR/Cas, molecular cloning, and RNAi) is creating new opportunities to improve the capacity of microalgae to remove pollutants from wastewater.

In recent years, algal biotechnology research has increasingly focused on genetically engineering microalgae to enhance their pollutant-removal capabilities and developing improved methods for deploying them in wastewater treatment, as discussed below.

Metal transporter proteins

An emerging research theme in algal biotechnology is the recombinant expression in algae of metal transporter proteins from other taxa involved in heavy-metal homeostasis and transport, with the aim of increasing the algae’s ability to remove pollutants.

For instance, Ibuot et al. (2020) reported increased accumulation of cadmium and zinc in transformed Chlamydomonas reinhardtii expressing either the full-length cadmium/zinc transporter AtHMA4 from Arabidopsis thaliana or its C-terminal metal-binding domain.

Furthermore, given that there have been numerous successful attempts to express metal transporters from bacteria in plants, it may be possible to apply a similar approach to algae to increase their capacity to remove heavy metals from the environment (Ranjbar & Malcata, 2022).

Cell surface engineering

Microalgal cell surfaces, particularly the properties of the cell wall and other extracellular components, have a significant impact on the capacity of microalgae to sequester environmental pollutants such as heavy metals. Consequently, modifying these surfaces has become another focus of genetic engineering efforts to improve the capacity of microalgae to bioremediate heavy metals.

For instance, He et al. (2011) reported increased mercury binding by transgenic Chlamydomonas reinhardtii expressing a plasma-membrane-anchored metallothionein polymer compared with wild-type cells. There is also a considerable existing body of research on cell-surface engineering approaches in yeast and bacteria (which are easier to manipulate and have shorter generation times than microalgae), and this research may help identify further approaches that could be adapted for use in microalgae.

Immobilised microalgae

Alongside efforts to improve the pollutant-removal capabilities of algae themselves, researchers are also developing methods of deploying algae more effectively in wastewater treatment.

For instance, although the ability of free-living, suspended microalgae to remove pollutants from the environment is well documented, Alhumairi et al. (2022) reported improved removal of certain organic pollutants using immobilised microalgae, while Mujtaba et al. (2018) demonstrated effective wastewater treatment using immobilised microalgae co-cultured with activated sludge. Immobilisation can also make algal biomass easier to recover following wastewater treatment.

Traditional methods of immobilising microalgae using biological matrices may be suited to mild hydrodynamic environments. However, cell-matrix adhesion is often poor. Consequently, the development of improved immobilisation techniques will be critical for simplifying and improving the effectiveness of bioremediation in algae-based wastewater treatment going forwards. Promising immobilisation techniques undergoing refinement include algal biofilms, alginate bead formulations, and hydrogels.

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