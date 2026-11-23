The bottom line

In Mersho v. Pitta (In re Nikola Corp.), 2026 WL 2655169 (D. Del. Sept. 9, 2026), the United States District Court for the District of Delaware recently affirmed the Bankruptcy Court’s decision holding that a class of securities litigation claims could be subordinated in a Chapter 11 plan without first going through a claims objection process to subordinate the claims. The Court reasoned that the Bankruptcy Code distinguishes between (i) the disallowance of claims and (ii) allowed claims that may be subordinated in a Chapter 11 plan through plan confirmation, which qualifies as a contested matter. While the practical outcome of claim subordination – leaving claimants with no recovery – may be the same as claim disallowance, utilizing plan classification and treatment in lieu of claims objections allows debtors to address securities litigation claims in a substantially more streamlined manner.

Background

1. The securities litigation and the prepetition settlement

The co-lead class plaintiffe (the Appellants), on their behalf and on behalf of similarly situated securities holders (the Class) of Nikola Corporation, filed a securities class action prior to the bankruptcy case asserting that they “overpaid” for Nikola stock based on alleged misstatements and sought rescissory or out-of-pocket damages tied to the decline in Nikola’s stock price. Id.at 1. This litigation was settled in principle through a term sheet executed on January 28, 2025, which provided that the Class would receive $13 million in cash and certain other consideration (the Settlement). Id. Nikola agreed in the Settlement that it would seek Bankruptcy Rule 9019 approval of the Settlement if it filed for bankruptcy. Id.

2. The Chapter 11 cases and the Plan

On February 19, 2025, Nikola and certain of its affiliates (the Debtors) filed voluntary Chapter 11 petitions in the Delaware Bankruptcy Court, listing the Settlement as a contingent, unliquidated, and disputed unsecured claim. Id. The Appellants filed a proof of claim for at least $13 million based on the Settlement (the Class Claim). Id.

The Debtors filed a liquidating Chapter 11 plan (the Plan), winding down the Debtors and vesting all remaining property and causes of action in a liquidating trust for the benefit of Class 3 general unsecured creditors, who were not anticipated to recover in full on account of their claims. Id. at 2.

The Plan separately placed in Class 7 all creditors with claims that Section 510(b) subordinates, including the Class Claim asserted by the Appellants, because they seek damages arising from the purchase or sale of a security of the debtor. Id. Class 7 claims are lower in priority than Class 3 general unsecured claims and will receive no distribution, as senior classes will not be paid in full. Id.

3. The Plan objection and confirmation hearing

The Appellants filed a limited objection to the Plan, arguing that the Debtors were required to file a claim objection under Bankruptcy Rule 3007 to subordinate their claim, which could not be accomplished through the Plan alone. Id. The Debtors responded that the Plan did not disallow the Class Claim but merely subordinated and separately classified it as required by the Bankruptcy Code and as permitted “in a plan” in connection with plan confirmation under Bankruptcy Rule 7001(h). Id. at 3. The Debtors also noted that the Class Claim had already been allowed in the amount of $13 million, consistent with the Settlement. Id.

The Bankruptcy Court agreed with the Debtors. Id. It concluded that subordinating a claim does not need to be done through a formal claim objection because the Plan was only providing treatment of an allowed claim under the mandatory subordination provisions of the Bankruptcy Code. Id.

Claims may be subordinated as part of plan confirmation

Dissatisfied with the Bankruptcy Court’s decision, the Appellants appealed the Bankruptcy Court’s finding that (i) Section 510(b) concerns priority and treatment of claims, not allowance of claims, and (ii) subordination pursuant to Section 510(b) may be accomplished through a Chapter 11 plan in connection with confirmation, without requiring a separate claim objection. Id. at 3, 5, 6.

The District Court agreed that Bankruptcy Rule 3007 governs objections to claimsallowance under Section 502 and the provision has no application where, as here, a debtor leaves the claim’s allowance status untouched and instead invokes Section 510(b)’s mandatory priority provisions through the Plan. Id. at 6. The Court further confirmed that Bankruptcy Rule 7001(h) provides two paths for claim subordination: an adversary proceeding or a Chapter 11 plan. Id.

The District Court rejected the Appellants’ argument that the Plan’s language stating that Class 7 claims would be “cancelled, released, and extinguished” on the effective date effectively disallowed their claims. Id. at 5, 6. In doing so, the Court held that disallowed claims are precluded from receiving distributions, whereas subordinated claims are allowed but are assigned the lowest priority – the practical effect of which may resemble disallowance because in an insolvent estate, neither subordinated claims nor equity receives any recovery. Id. at 5. But as a legal matter, subordination is distinct from claim disallowance. Id. at 6.

Finally, the District Court agreed that Section 510(b) of the Bankruptcy Code is a priority provision, not an allowance provision. Id. The Court held that Bankruptcy Rule 7001(h) expressly provides that subordination of an allowed claim may be accomplished through a Chapter 11 plan without the need for a separate adversary proceeding or claim objection. Id. Once a claim is determined to be governed by Section 510(b), its treatment in the distribution waterfall is mandated by the Bankruptcy Code and may be implemented through a Chapter 11 plan’s distribution scheme. Id. Requiring a debtor to file a separate claim objection under Rule 3007 (a provision that governs the allowance of claims, not their priority) would be redundant and inconsistent with the structure of the Bankruptcy Code. Id. Once a plan calling for claim subordination is filed and objected to, the issue of subordination is already being litigated through the confirmation process, which is precisely what the Bankruptcy Code and Bankruptcy Rules contemplate. Id. at 6, 7. Requiring the Debtors to initiate another contested matter to litigate the same issue through an adversary proceeding would unnecessarily duplicate the adjudication of the dispute. Id. at 6.

Why this case matters

The decision confirms that a Chapter 11 plan is a permissible vehicle for implementing Section 510(b) subordination without the need for a separate claim objection or an adversary proceeding. Id. at 6,7. Based on this decision, plan proponents can seek to subordinate equity-related claims as part of plan confirmation, without the attendant costs and delays of a separate claim objection and adjudication proceedings. This decision also confirms that boilerplate “cancelled, released, and extinguished” language in a plan does not transform a claim subordination provision into claims disallowance.

For practitioners advising securities class action plaintiffs in Chapter 11 cases, the decision is a reminder that securities litigation claims can fall squarely within Section 510(b)’s mandatory subordination regime, and that a prepetition settlement in principle or the initial scheduling of a claim as a general unsecured claim may not alter the nature of the underlying claim for subordination purposes.