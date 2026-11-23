Overview

From 2020 to 2022, low interest rates and government incentives, such as the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, fueled rapid growth in the renewable energy sector. Now, supply chain disruptions, inflation, higher interest rates, and the rolling back of incentives have undermined the business case for many projects. The result is a growing number of restructurings and a sector under significant strain. In 2024 alone, more than 100 solar companies underwent restructurings or bankruptcies. While these pressures have since eased, many companies continue to face balance sheet challenges and capital constraints.

Energy and project finance executives can no longer wonder whether their companies will share in the sector’s distress. They must decide how to manage that distress when it arrives.

This article lays out the three complications that make renewable restructurings different, and the practical steps executives should take in the six to 12 months before liquidity runs out.

In depth

Distress is uneven across the sector

Solar installers and offshore wind developers are facing the biggest challenges because of cost overruns, permitting hurdles, and power contracts that were priced before costs rose, while utility-scale solar developers hold large land banks for projects stuck in interconnection queues. Further, newer technology segments, such as renewable natural gas, battery recycling, and battery storage, are struggling to scale first-of-their-kind facilities.

However, power pricing continues to increase, which can mask structural vulnerabilities in a company’s capital structure and project portfolio. Executives should stress-test portfolio value using forward power curves – not current spot prices – to see which projects are genuinely viable when today’s prices normalize.

Restructuring renewable energy companies is complex

Renewables restructurings are necessarily different from standard corporate restructurings. While converting debt to equity and transferring control to a lender might help a typical corporation, the renewable energy sector has three complications that can reduce a company’s value: fragmented capital structures, tax credit complexity, and contract triggers and consents. In our experience, fragmented capital structures dictate the complexity of a restructuring, tax credit considerations determine what can be salvaged, and contract triggers and consent requirements shape the path forward.

Fragmented capital structures

A renewable energy parent company often has several subsidiaries, each with its own financing and one or more projects. The subsidiaries may hold both performing and underperforming projects at different stages of development, each with milestone-based financing tied to specific receivables. Because financing is milestone-based and tied to specific receivables at the subsidiary level, it can be difficult to see which projects are self-sustaining and which are dragging on the parent’s overall liquidity, obscuring the very assessment the company needs to make before it can restructure.

Tax credit complexity

Tax credits and the insurance that supports them are among the most valuable assets in many renewables projects, but a change of control can trigger tax credit recapture or void insurance coverage. Certain ownership transfers and restructuring arrangements have successfully preserved tax credits, while others have triggered significant recapture liabilities. Early tax credit analysis is essential because recapture triggers are embedded in the deal documents and cannot be undone after a change of control.

A change of control can also trip operational and legal triggers embedded throughout the project’s contracts – a related but distinct risk that can sink a restructuring even when the tax credits survive.

Contract triggers and consents

Renewable project contracts often contain change-of-control triggers and consent requirements that must be mapped across the entire structure. Analyzing both debt instruments and the underlying project contracts in detail can show a company how to restructure without triggering unintended defaults, terminations, or consent delays.

Plan your exit before you file

A free-fall filing – entering a formal restructuring process without a prenegotiated or prepackaged path out – can destroy value for all stakeholders. The guiding principle is simple: do not start a restructuring until you know how you will exit it. Defining the exit path – what survives at the project level, which entities continue, and how creditors are made whole – is far more complex than in a standard corporate restructuring.

Where to source rescue capital

Companies in need of restructuring can explore three primary sources of capital, all of which have limitations:

Existing stakeholders, who will prioritize protecting their current exposure

Strategic buyers, who will want specific projects or regional presence and may provide secured rescue financing that primed existing lenders, positioning them to credit-bid for the assets if the restructuring fails to produce a consensual plan

Private credit and energy transition funds, who will only lend when there is sufficient collateral, comfortable coverage, and a defined exit path

Any new lender will need to see their own path to repayment – in what timeframe, against what collateral, and why existing lenders won’t fill the gap.

Call advisors sooner rather than later

Companies should engage restructuring and financial advisors six to 12 months before liquidity runs out. This provides the time to map out key stakeholders, identify the consents needed, evaluate strategic alternatives, and negotiate from a position of relative strength. With less than six months, these tasks are unlikely to be complete, and the company’s value is likely to decline.

What executives should do now

Companies approaching or facing liquidity challenges should:

Build a cash-flow budget that accounts for changes in power prices, incentives, and interconnection timelines.

Identify the projects that are generating cash, the ones that are not, and where each one stands in its development timeline.

Identify critical vendors and protect those relationships.

Prioritize payroll and payroll taxes to continue paying employees.

Create a data room before distress hits, with current, organized financing, contract, and project records, so the company does not lose time assembling it under pressure.

Start stakeholder dialogues early to leave time for negotiation, and treat project parties as partners rather than adversaries.

The companies that will emerge the strongest from the renewable energy sector’s structural reset are those that recognize the unique complexity of renewable restructurings and act early with the help of experienced advisors.