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ARTICLE · 10 NOVEMBER 2026

Trump Committee To Hold Hearing On Possible Removal Of Lisa D. Cook From Federal Reserve Board

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The Trump Administration has convened a committee to investigate Federal Reserve Board Member Lisa D. Cook over allegations of false statements on mortgage applications, with a closed hearing scheduled for December 14. Cook's legal team disputes the charges, asserting proper disclosure of property designations, while the Supreme Court has temporarily blocked her removal pending litigation.

United StatesGovernment, Public Sector
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A Trump Administration Committee that is investigating the possible removal of Federal Reserve Board Member Lisa D. Cook will hold a closed hearing on Dec. 14.

The hearing originally was scheduled for Dec. 5, but was postponed because of scheduling conflicts, according to press reports. Trump formed the committee last month.

The Trump Administration has charged that Cook made false statements on two separate mortgage applications, one for a home in Michigan and the other for a condominium in Georgia (each time claiming that the property being financed was her principal residence). The applications were filed before Cook was nominated to the Board by President Biden. The administration has referred the case to the Justice Department for investigation of whether Cook should be charged with a crime.

However, lawyers for Cook have asserted that reports confirm that Cook properly declared her Michigan home as her principal residence, and that, as part of her mortgage application, she described the property in Georgia as a vacation home.

The Supreme Court has blocked Trump from firing Cook while litigation challenging her possible firing proceeds. The Court said, in part, that Trump should have given Cook an opportunity to challenge the mortgage allegations.

Trump announced the formation of the committee on Oct. 7. Members of the panel are Kevin Hassett, the Assistant to the President for Economic Policy, Andrea R. Lucas, the Chair of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, and Kevin Sonderling, the Acting Director of the Office of Government Ethics.

“As President, it is my job to ensure the laws are faithfully executed, including by firing who cannot be trusted to tell the truth and follow the law,” Trump said, in announcing the formation of the committee.

Trump said that at the hearing, the committee or its representatives may question Cook or her counsel about the allegations against her. The panel is required to submit finding of fact and conclusions of law and recommend whether there is cause to remove Cook.

The New York Times reported that Cook’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, has questioned the impartiality of the panel.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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