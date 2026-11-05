Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 05 NOVEMBER 2026

Treasury Releases Proposed Rule To Implement COINS Act And Broaden Outbound Investment Restrictions By Including Biotechnology And Prohibiting Investments In Super Intelligence

Mayer Brown
Mayer Brown
Contributor
Mayer Brown

Mayer Brown

Mayer Brown is a leading international law firm positioned to represent the world’s major...

View firm profile
Explore more from Mayer Brown

The U.S. Department of the Treasury has proposed sweeping updates to the Outbound Investment Security Program that would dramatically expand restrictions on American investments in sensitive technologies abroad. Will these new regulations, which add biotechnology and hypersonics to the list of controlled sectors and prohibit most artificial intelligence investments, fundamentally reshape how U.S. investors engage with foreign technology companies? The proposed rules also extend coverage to include Cuba

United StatesGovernment, Public Sector
Timothy Keeler
Timothy Keeler
Mickey Leibner
Mickey Leibner
Thea Kendler
Thea Kendler
Author LinkedIn connections

On October 22, 2026, the U.S. Department of the Treasury (“Treasury”) released a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (“NPRM”) to implement regulations related to the Outbound Investment Security Program (“OISP”). The NPRM proposes a number of important updates to the OISP, including by adding three new sensitive technology sectors to the program (most notably biotechnology), updating and expanding restrictions on existing sectors—especially by prohibiting investment in most forms of artificial intelligence (“AI”), formally referred to in the NPRM as super intelligence (“SI”)—and adding several new “countries of concern.”

These updates are required by the Comprehensive Outbound Investment National Security Act of 2025 (“COINS Act”), which was enacted in December 2025 (the details of which we addressed in a previous Legal Update). The existing OISP regulations have been in effect for almost two years and require the notification of or prohibit certain outbound investments and other transactions by US persons involving persons of countries of concern, and certain related entities, engaged in activities involving three sensitive sectors: (1) semiconductors and microelectronics; (2) quantum information technologies; and (3) certain AI systems (see our Legal Update on the details of the OISP).

Comments on the NPRM are due by December 7, 2026. Pursuant to the COINS Act, Treasury must issue final implementing regulations by mid-March 2027.

Key Aspects of the NPRM

Much of the NPRM mirrors the existing OISP regulations. However, there are several important differences in the NPRM as compared to current regulations.

First, the NPRM proposes to add three new technology sectors: 1) high-performance computing and supercomputing; 2) hypersonic systems; and 3) biotechnology (the first two were mandated by statute; biotechnology was proposed at the Secretary’s discretion). The NPRM proposes to require notification or prohibit certain transactions involving high-performance computing and hypersonic systems, and to prohibit certain transactions in biotechnology altogether. The industry sectors specifically addressed in the NPRM are:

  • Biotechnology:
    • New prohibition on US person investment into: (a) using biological systems to modify or produce controlled agents and toxins, energetic materials, novel functional materials, pharmaceutical compounds, and biofuels; and (b) brain-computer interfaces, biomanufacturing equipment, sequencing technology, certain cytometry and mass spectrometry instruments, computational and bioinformatics tools, and automated scientific discovery or lab automation tools.
  • Hypersonics:
    • New prohibition on US person investment into in Mach 5+ systems (military and civilian), propulsion, fuels and propellants, specialized materials, test facilities, and digital twin and digital thread tools.
    • New notification requirement for US person investment into sensors, guidance and controls, research and testing software, and other materials capable of use in a hypersonic system.
  • High-performance computing:
    • New prohibition on US person investment on components designed to enable supercomputer capabilities.
    • Continued prohibition on US person investment in supercomputers;
    • New notification requirement for high-bandwidth, low-latency interconnects.
  • Super Intelligence:
    • New prohibition on US person investment in developing any SI system, replacing the current, narrower ban based on training compute- and end-uses.
    • Discontinued notification requirement for SI systems, with those transactions now falling within the ban.
  • Quantum:
    • New prohibition on US person investment in (a) quantum design, simulation, testing, and control software, and (b) algorithms and applications for quantum information science technologies.
    • Continued prohibition on US person investment in quantum computers and critical components (expanded to components needed to operate, and not just produce, a quantum computer), as well as certain sensing platforms and quantum networks and communications.
  • Semiconductors:
    • New prohibition on US person investment in the development or production of high-bandwidth memory above 2 GB/s per mm², radiation-hardened chips, photonic chips, and chips made from silicon carbide, gallium-based, III-V, or ultrawide bandgap semiconductors (the fabrication of gallium-based chips is already banned).
    • New prohibition on US person investment in items designed or intended for use with DUV lithography equipment (EUV items are no longer limited to those designed exclusively for EUV).
    • Continued prohibition on US person investment in advanced chip design software, advanced fabrication and packaging equipment, advanced packaging of chips, and certain other advanced chips.
    • New notification requirement for US person investment in the development or production of chips not otherwise prohibited (reaching, for example, chip testing, integration, and quality assurance), and for the design or production of certain chip design, fabrication, and packaging equipment not otherwise banned.
    • Continued notification requirement for US person investment in the design, fabrication, or packaging of chips not otherwise prohibited, including legacy chips.

Second, the NPRM proposes to update and provide additional detail on existing sensitive technology sectors; for example, the types of integrated circuit technologies that are considered “prohibited technologies.”

Notably, whereas existing OISP regulations restrict and prohibit transactions involving AI systems based on the end uses or computing thresholds of such systems, the restrictions in the NPRM are considerably broader. Specifically, the NPRM proposes to expand the definition of a “super intelligence (SI) system” to include “an SI agent harness and an embodied SI or physical SI system (e.g., SI-enabled: industrial robots, bipedal or humanoid robots, quadruped robots, other mobile robots, autonomous vehicles, and unmanned systems).” Additionally, the NPRM proposes to prohibit entirely covered transactions (called “covered national security transactions” under the NPRM) involving the development of any SI system, with limited exceptions for the use of off-the-shelf third-party SI systems for internal, non-commercial purposes.

Next, the NPRM proposes to expand the definition of “country of concern” to include Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Russia, and the Maduro regime of Venezuela (in addition to China, Hong Kong, and Macau).

The NPRM also proposes to add exceptions to the definition of “covered national security transaction,” including for certain otherwise notifiable transactions where neither the value of the covered national security transaction, nor provision of funds or other consideration to the relevant covered foreign person or joint venture, in the aggregate across the preceding 12 months, exceeds a de minimis amount of $50,000. The NPRM also proposes to add exceptions for certain underwriting services, including the temporary acquisition of an equity interest for the sole purpose of facilitating such services.

Finally, as required under the COINS Act, the NPRM proposes to create a process by which interested parties may request non-binding feedback regarding whether a proposed transaction would constitute a prohibited transaction.

Next Steps

As described above, the NPRM’s proposals would significantly expand and update the OISP. Interested parties must submit comments on the proposals by December 7, 2026, after which time Treasury will issue final regulations to implement the COINS Act.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2026. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

See more popular content from

Article

SBA Extends Deadline For Comments On Historic Overhaul Of Size Standards

The Small Business Administration has extended the comment period for two proposed rules that could dramatically reshape federal government contracting by significantly expanding the pool of entities eligible for small business set-aside procurements. With some size standard thresholds proposed to increase as much as tenfold, these changes would fundamentally alter the makeup of the small business contractor base.
United StatesGovernment, Public Sector
Crowell & Moring LLP
Crowell & Moring LLP
Article

D.C. Circuit Rules Pentagon Can Exclude Anthropic From Supply Chain

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit has ruled that the Department of War can exclude Anthropic from its supply chain under the Federal Acquisition Supply Chain Security Act, finding that the AI company's ability to manipulate its Claude model creates a supply chain risk. This decision contrasts with an earlier California district court ruling that blocked a similar designation under a different statute, creating a complex legal landscape for AI providers and government contractors.
United StatesGovernment, Public Sector
Taft, Stettinius & Hollister LLP
Taft, Stettinius & Hollister LLP
Article

State AG News: Consumer Fraud And Deceptive Practices (October 1-7, 2026)

State attorneys general across the nation are taking decisive legal action on multiple fronts, from challenging federal fuel economy rollbacks to pursuing pharmaceutical companies over misleading drug claims. This week's enforcement activities reveal coordinated multistate efforts alongside individual state actions targeting consumer protection, national security concerns, and social media platform accountability.
United StatesGovernment, Public Sector
Crowell & Moring LLP
Crowell & Moring LLP
Article

FMCSA MOTUS Implementation – Common Motor Carrier Concerns

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration launched MOTUS in May 2026, replacing legacy registration platforms and fundamentally changing how motor carriers, freight brokers, and surface freight forwarders handle operating authority applications and license maintenance. While designed to combat fraud and streamline registration activities, the transition has created significant user experience challenges that threaten operating authority status and customer relationships for transportation service prov
United StatesGovernment, Public Sector
Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP
Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP
Article

BIOSECURE Act Update: Court Enjoins WuXi AppTec’s 1260H Designation, but Strategic and Compliance Clocks Keep Running

The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia has preliminarily enjoined the Department of War from enforcing WuXi AppTec's Section 1260H designation, finding the agency misread its evidence on state and military affiliation. However, this ruling does not close alternative pathways to biotechnology company of concern (BCC) designation under the BIOSECURE Act, and earlier supply-chain restrictions continue to drive near-term compliance decisions with a critical June 30, 2027 deadline for sub-tier supp
United StatesGovernment, Public Sector
Greenberg Traurig
Greenberg Traurig
Article

Massachusetts’ 2026 Ballot Questions: What Clients Need To Know

Massachusetts voters will decide nine statewide ballot questions in November 2026 that could fundamentally reshape the state's legal, regulatory, and fiscal landscape. These measures address government transparency, election reforms, housing development, marijuana regulation, firearms laws, and state revenue limits, with implications extending far beyond Election Day to implementation, regulation, and ongoing policy debates.
United StatesGovernment, Public Sector
Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, P.C.
Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, P.C.
Article

DOL Announces Enforcement Actions Against Employers In H-1B And PERM Fraud Probe

The Trump Administration has launched an unprecedented enforcement action suspending permanent labor certification processing for eight major employers, linking immigration sponsorship to layoff histories and recruitment practices. This development signals a fundamental shift in how the government evaluates employer access to H-1B and green card programs, with investigations already underway and subpoenas served.
United StatesEmployment and HR
Mayer Brown
Mayer Brown
Article

Trump Administration Announces New Enforcement Actions Against Employers In H-1B And PERM Fraud Probes

The Trump Administration has launched an unprecedented investigation into H-1B visa and PERM labor certification programs, with the Department of Labor's Office of Inspector General issuing dozens of subpoenas and suspending employers' ability to process applications. Federal agencies are deploying new enforcement tools including whistleblower programs and criminal prosecution threats...
United StatesImmigration
Mayer Brown
Mayer Brown
Article

SEC Staff Statement On Fair Value Measurement And Disclosure Considerations For Private Assets

The SEC Staff has issued new guidance addressing fair value measurement and disclosure practices for private credit and other illiquid assets held by registered funds and business development companies. As private credit portfolios have grown nearly 60% since 2020, reaching $270 billion, regulators emphasize the critical importance of robust valuation methodologies, transparent disclosure of significant judgments, and careful application of accounting standards when market prices are unavailable.
United StatesAccounting and Audit
Mayer Brown
Mayer Brown
Article

AI Regulation In Singapore And Hong Kong: A Mid-Year Checkpoint

Singapore and Hong Kong continue to regulate artificial intelligence through existing laws and voluntary frameworks rather than comprehensive AI statutes, but the first half of 2026 has brought sharper emphasis on practical controls including agentic AI governance, assurance and testing, financial-sector oversight and cyber resilience. Both jurisdictions are building concrete expectations around risk management, transparency, human accountability and operational safeguards while avoiding horizontal AI legis
GlobalStrategy
Mayer Brown
Mayer Brown
Article

Contracting Opportunities And Challenges For Emerging Agentic AI Companies

Emerging providers of AI agents face unique contracting challenges as autonomous AI tools evolve beyond traditional SaaS models. This analysis examines critical issues in defining agent authority, structuring pricing models, calibrating warranties, and navigating regulatory uncertainty. How should providers balance customer expectations with the unpredictable nature of autonomous AI systems?
United StatesMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Mayer Brown
Mayer Brown