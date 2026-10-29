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ARTICLE · 29 OCTOBER 2026

Treasury Issues First Outbound-Investment Fine, Hitting California Firm That Funded Chinese AI

Winston Taylor
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The U.S. Treasury Department has issued its first enforcement action under the Outbound Investment Security Program, penalizing a California company $200,000 for failing to notify authorities about its Chinese subsidiary's investment in an AI firm. This landmark case signals heightened scrutiny of outbound investments involving sensitive technologies and underscores the serious obligations companies face when navigating notification requirements.

United StatesGovernment, Public Sector
Darshak S. Dholakia
Darshak S. Dholakia

Kharon featured Darshak Dholakia in an article examining the U.S. Treasury Department’s first enforcement action under the Outbound Investment Security Program (OISP). Treasury imposed a $200,000 penalty on a California company for failing to notify the agency of an investment made by its Chinese subsidiary in an artificial intelligence company, signaling a more active enforcement approach as U.S. authorities scrutinize outbound investments involving sensitive technologies.

“Making the first enforcement action about a failure to notify shows how seriously they take those notification obligations. It’s not just a simple reporting formality,” Darshak said.

Darshak also noted the broader implications for investors navigating the program, highlighting the uncertainty many companies face when evaluating what is prohibited.

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