Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 03 NOVEMBER 2026

The Week In Weed: October 16, 2026

Seyfarth Shaw LLP
Explore more from Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Federal marijuana rescheduling faces continued legal challenges as opponents push for additional hearings while the DEA moves forward with Schedule III registration applications. Meanwhile, court briefing schedules extend into 2027, and a Detroit Lions player successfully challenges an NFL fine related to cannabis gestures in states where marijuana is legal.

United StatesGovernment, Public Sector
Susan Ryan
Susan Ryan
Author LinkedIn connections

Welcome back to The Week in Weed, your Friday look at what’s happening in the world of legalized marijuana. This week, we’ve got news about rescheduling, an update on the D.C. Circuit Court case briefing schedule, the DEA accepting registration applications, and finally, news from the world of football.

FEDERAL RESCHEDULING

As we mentioned in our last installment, the question of whether to reschedule adult-use marijuana is still up in the air. A Government Accountability Office (GAO) report faulted both the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for gaps in the scheduling process. Rescheduling opponents wanted the report put into the hearing record, a stay was put on rescheduling, and the government was given a deadline of October 13 to respond. What’s happened since? Basically, more of the same. The government agreed to include the GAO report in the hearing record, but it’s not interested in any more briefings. Opponents of rescheduling not only want more briefings, but also another round of hearings and discovery. The government has until October 21 to respond. Once again, stay tuned…

FEDERAL RESCHEDULING LAWSUIT

Meanwhile, opponents of the rescheduling of medical marijuana have filed suit against the government to rescind the move of medical cannabis from Schedule I to Schedule III earlier this year. The case is presently before the District of Columbia Circuit Court of Appeals. The most recent development is that both sides have filed a proposed briefing schedule. Final briefs would be due February 19, 2027, so we’re a long ways from a decision.

DEA REGISTRATION

In spite of all of this rescheduling opposition, the DEA is continuing to accept registration applications for medical cannabis businesses. The 60-day expedited registration period is now closed, but there’s a new registration process available now. If you’re a cannabis manufacturer, distributor or analytical lab dealing with medical marijuana, you can register with the DEA and take advantage of those 280E tax breaks.

AND FINALLY

Detroit Lion Jameson Williams has had a fine he received for making a “marijuana” gesture during a game rescinded. He successfully argued that, if the gesture in question was a reference to marijuana, it is legal in many states.

Be well everyone – we’ll see you next week.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

See more popular content from

Article

SBA Extends Deadline For Comments On Historic Overhaul Of Size Standards

The Small Business Administration has extended the comment period for two proposed rules that could dramatically reshape federal government contracting by significantly expanding the pool of entities eligible for small business set-aside procurements. With some size standard thresholds proposed to increase as much as tenfold, these changes would fundamentally alter the makeup of the small business contractor base.
United StatesGovernment, Public Sector
Crowell & Moring LLP
Crowell & Moring LLP
Article

D.C. Circuit Rules Pentagon Can Exclude Anthropic From Supply Chain

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit has ruled that the Department of War can exclude Anthropic from its supply chain under the Federal Acquisition Supply Chain Security Act, finding that the AI company's ability to manipulate its Claude model creates a supply chain risk. This decision contrasts with an earlier California district court ruling that blocked a similar designation under a different statute, creating a complex legal landscape for AI providers and government contractors.
United StatesGovernment, Public Sector
Taft, Stettinius & Hollister LLP
Taft, Stettinius & Hollister LLP
Article

FMCSA MOTUS Implementation – Common Motor Carrier Concerns

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration launched MOTUS in May 2026, replacing legacy registration platforms and fundamentally changing how motor carriers, freight brokers, and surface freight forwarders handle operating authority applications and license maintenance. While designed to combat fraud and streamline registration activities, the transition has created significant user experience challenges that threaten operating authority status and customer relationships for transportation service prov
United StatesGovernment, Public Sector
Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP
Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP
Article

BIOSECURE Act Update: Court Enjoins WuXi AppTec’s 1260H Designation, but Strategic and Compliance Clocks Keep Running

The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia has preliminarily enjoined the Department of War from enforcing WuXi AppTec's Section 1260H designation, finding the agency misread its evidence on state and military affiliation. However, this ruling does not close alternative pathways to biotechnology company of concern (BCC) designation under the BIOSECURE Act, and earlier supply-chain restrictions continue to drive near-term compliance decisions with a critical June 30, 2027 deadline for sub-tier supp
United StatesGovernment, Public Sector
Greenberg Traurig
Greenberg Traurig
Article

Massachusetts’ 2026 Ballot Questions: What Clients Need To Know

Massachusetts voters will decide nine statewide ballot questions in November 2026 that could fundamentally reshape the state's legal, regulatory, and fiscal landscape. These measures address government transparency, election reforms, housing development, marijuana regulation, firearms laws, and state revenue limits, with implications extending far beyond Election Day to implementation, regulation, and ongoing policy debates.
United StatesGovernment, Public Sector
Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, P.C.
Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, P.C.
Article

OFAC Broadens Cuba Sanctions And Restricts Payments And Travel

The U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control has implemented sweeping changes to Cuba sanctions, introducing a new regulatory framework that extends restrictions beyond U.S. persons to foreign entities and financial institutions. These measures eliminate key banking authorizations, expand transaction prohibitions to include intermediary payments, and significantly narrow travel permissions, creating new compliance challenges for businesses operating in or through Cuba-related channels.
United StatesGovernment, Public Sector
Barnes & Thornburg LLP
Barnes & Thornburg LLP
Article

A New Price Tag On OPT? DHS Proposes Unprecedented Fees For F-1 Practical Training

The Department of Homeland Security has proposed imposing fees of $70,000 for initial OPT recommendations and $30,000 for second-year extensions on educational institutions, potentially reshaping how international students, universities, and employers participate in the Optional Practical Training program. While framed as a fraud prevention measure, the proposal raises critical questions about workforce access, cost allocation...
United StatesImmigration
Seyfarth Shaw LLP
Seyfarth Shaw LLP
Article

California Contractors Get A Much-Needed Break: SB 342 Softens The Harsh Consequences Of Contractor License Lapses

Imagine completing a multimillion-dollar project, performing quality work, paying your subcontractors, and satisfying the owner, only to discover that a temporary contractor license lapse could prevent you from recovering payment for that work or pursuing claims for extra work. For decades, that was the reality under California Business and Professions Code section 7031.
United StatesReal Estate and Construction
Seyfarth Shaw LLP
Seyfarth Shaw LLP
Article

DHS Allows Salvadoran TPS Beneficiaries To Work And Remain, For Now

The Department of Homeland Security has confirmed that Salvadoran Temporary Protected Status beneficiaries remain protected despite the September 9, 2026 expiration date, though no formal announcement has been made regarding the program's future. This development raises critical questions about employer obligations and the potential scenarios that may unfold, including termination with a 60-day notice period or an extension of the designation.
United StatesImmigration
Seyfarth Shaw LLP
Seyfarth Shaw LLP
Article

More Than A Download: Using USCIS’s E-Verify Records Disposal Deadline As A Compliance Checkup

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is permanently disposing of E-Verify records last updated before December 31, 2016, giving employers until January 8, 2027, to download critical compliance documentation. Companies must act now to preserve historical case data needed for audits, government investigations, and Form I-9 system transitions while ensuring their E-Verify account information remains current and accurate.
United StatesImmigration
Seyfarth Shaw LLP
Seyfarth Shaw LLP