The Week In Weed: October 16, 2026

Welcome back to The Week in Weed, your Friday look at what’s happening in the world of legalized marijuana. This week, we’ve got news about rescheduling, an update on the D.C. Circuit Court case briefing schedule, the DEA accepting registration applications, and finally, news from the world of football.

FEDERAL RESCHEDULING

As we mentioned in our last installment, the question of whether to reschedule adult-use marijuana is still up in the air. A Government Accountability Office (GAO) report faulted both the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for gaps in the scheduling process. Rescheduling opponents wanted the report put into the hearing record, a stay was put on rescheduling, and the government was given a deadline of October 13 to respond. What’s happened since? Basically, more of the same. The government agreed to include the GAO report in the hearing record, but it’s not interested in any more briefings. Opponents of rescheduling not only want more briefings, but also another round of hearings and discovery. The government has until October 21 to respond. Once again, stay tuned…

FEDERAL RESCHEDULING LAWSUIT

Meanwhile, opponents of the rescheduling of medical marijuana have filed suit against the government to rescind the move of medical cannabis from Schedule I to Schedule III earlier this year. The case is presently before the District of Columbia Circuit Court of Appeals. The most recent development is that both sides have filed a proposed briefing schedule. Final briefs would be due February 19, 2027, so we’re a long ways from a decision.

DEA REGISTRATION

In spite of all of this rescheduling opposition, the DEA is continuing to accept registration applications for medical cannabis businesses. The 60-day expedited registration period is now closed, but there’s a new registration process available now. If you’re a cannabis manufacturer, distributor or analytical lab dealing with medical marijuana, you can register with the DEA and take advantage of those 280E tax breaks.

AND FINALLY

Detroit Lion Jameson Williams has had a fine he received for making a “marijuana” gesture during a game rescinded. He successfully argued that, if the gesture in question was a reference to marijuana, it is legal in many states.

Be well everyone – we’ll see you next week.