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PODCAST · 10 NOVEMBER 2026

Right-to-Repair And Red Tape: The Defense Industry's IP Debate (Podcast)

Wiley Rein
Explore more from Wiley Rein

Wiley's Government Contracts podcast explores critical legal and regulatory issues facing federal contractors, from cybersecurity and data rights to bid protests and compliance challenges. Industry experts discuss emerging trends, practical strategies, and recent developments shaping the government contracting landscape.

United StatesGovernment, Public Sector
Scott A. Felder
Scott A. Felder
Craig Smith
Craig Smith
Brian Walsh
Brian Walsh

Wiley partners Cara Sizemore and Craig Smith turn the tables on host Scott Felder to explore the growing debate over the government’s “right to repair.” In this episode, Scott explains the data rights framework that has long governed defense contracting. Topics include whether the Department of Defense already has the tools to repair its own equipment, the challenges of balancing government access to technical data with incentives for contractor innovation, pending NDAA right-to-repair provisions, and what contractors should watch for as agencies seek broader data and license rights.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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