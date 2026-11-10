Right-to-Repair And Red Tape: The Defense Industry's IP Debate (Podcast)

Wiley partners Cara Sizemore and Craig Smith turn the tables on host Scott Felder to explore the growing debate over the government’s “right to repair.” In this episode, Scott explains the data rights framework that has long governed defense contracting. Topics include whether the Department of Defense already has the tools to repair its own equipment, the challenges of balancing government access to technical data with incentives for contractor innovation, pending NDAA right-to-repair provisions, and what contractors should watch for as agencies seek broader data and license rights.