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VIDEO · 09 NOVEMBER 2026

Rethinking CAS: The Government’s New Cost And Pricing Strategy (Video)

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A new government memorandum proposes sweeping changes to defense contracting practices, including market-based pricing, greater reliance on GAAP accounting standards, and streamlined oversight processes. The policy shift promises to reshape how government contractors operate, though many provisions still require regulatory or statutory implementation before taking effect.

United StatesGovernment, Public Sector
Edward Arnold
Edward Arnold
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A new government memorandum proposes a significant shift in defense contracting, emphasizing market-based pricing, greater reliance on GAAP, narrower use of Cost Accounting Standards, streamlined business-system reviews, and more targeted audits. This episode of Claims & Sustains explains what the policy changes now, what still requires regulatory or statutory action, and what government contractors should monitor as implementation moves forward.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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