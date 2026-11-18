During the last week of October 2026, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) issued three press releases and an administrative order negatively impacting the dual use medical and recreational marijuana programs of 24 states and the District of Columbia. It was previously believed that the DEA was committed to rescheduling medical and recreational marijuana, as evidenced by the pending administrative process before DEA Chief Administrative Law Judge Derek C. Julius. However, these DEA developments appear to reveal that the DEA intends to create a separate federal program regulating adult use of marijuana. Good news: DEA does expect to reschedule adult use; bad news: the DEA’s moves could negatively impact existing state dual licensees holding medical and adult use marijuana licenses.

In this two-part article, we’ll explore these developments and analyze how Arizona’s dual medical and recreational use regulatory system will be impacted. Part I focuses on closed loopholes and Part II focuses on denying DEA registration to dual licensees.

Months After Medical Marijuana Rescheduling, DEA Closes Loopholes Thought to Benefit Co-Existing Medical and Adult Use Licensees.

First, a Recap.

In 2024, the Biden administration’s DEA proposed moving medical and recreational marijuana to schedule III of the Controlled Substances Act, and after numerous delays, the administrative process appears to be coming to a close, possibly by year’s end. Unwilling to wait, in December 2025 President Donald J. Trump issued an Executive Order directing the Department of Justice and DEA to accelerate their agencies’ actions to make medical marijuana more accessible to patients. Just a few months later, Attorney General Todd Blanche issued an Order, effective immediately, rescheduling medical marijuana from highly-regulated schedule I to the less-controlled and more accessible schedule III of the Controlled Substances Act. Medical marijuana rescheduling would be accomplished by heavy reliance upon already-constituted state medical marijuana licensing programs that govern licensees and patients, lab testing, and the security of patients and communities. As we explain below, three of the four recent developments clarify the Rescheduling Order but, in doing so, put state adult use programs in jeopardy.



Benefits of Rescheduling.

The Rescheduling Order promised significant benefits to licensees: normalization of general and administrative tax deductions previously denied to ‘illegal’ cannabis enterprises by Internal Revenue Code §280E and mitigation of federal law enforcement actions. Across the U.S., medical marijuana businesses expected modest federal tax savings and a law enforcement safe harbor for patients and businesses.

New Obligations of DEA Rescheduling.

However, the Rescheduling Order created a new two-tier system whereby DEA’s controlled substances program, modified for medical marijuana, would co-exist with states’ existing medical marijuana regulatory programs. Except that only some features of any state’s medical marijuana program would be honored, others rejected outright, and still others supplemented by non-binding DEA interpretations. The result is a federal medical marijuana program that is hugely inefficient and presents numerous uncertainties for stakeholder patients, medical marijuana licensees, DEA and state regulators, and businesses providing products and services to the industry.

The Rescheduling Order mandated state medical marijuana licensees to apply for DEA registration as a dispenser, manufacturer, and/or distributor and, if the application was made between April 28 – June 26, 2026, state licensees (called “Timely Applicants”) would be permitted to continue their medical marijuana operations while DEA processed the applications. 21 CFR 1301.13(k)(7).

As any Timely Applicant knows, DEA’s application for registration required sensitive, confidential, and trade secret information on operational policies and procedures, applicant’s current and past marijuana handling, supplier contracts, and employee and supplier marijuana convictions. For some marijuana handlers, their Social Security Numbers were required.

Incentives Worked – 7,000 Applications, $6 Billion Revenue Positively Impacted.

Despite shortcomings and fear of law enforcement activities, by October 30, 2026, nearly 7,000 state licensees across the US had filed applications for medical marijuana registration, meaning that 20% of the over 34,000 active U.S. cannabis licenses considered DEA registration critical to the operation of their businesses. These Timely Applicants represent over $6 billion in US cannabis revenue. Of the 7,000 Timely Applicants, approximately 40 are Arizona licensees.

The October Guidance Memo Refines DEA’s Understanding of ‘Relationships’ Among Licensees.

At the end of October 2026, DEA also issued a guidance memorandum to Timely Applicants interpreting the Order’s safe harbor provisions (“Guidance Memo”). According to the DEA, a Timely manufacturer Applicant may do business with an already DEA-certified registrant or other Timely Applicants. To this extent, the Guidance Memo is reasonable and not unexpected.

But the Guidance goes further, into an area not clearly expected or its implications understood by substantial portions of the industry, and those implications cannot be understated. According to DEA, medical marijuana Timely Applicants (and DEA-certified registrants) cannot lawfully engage with state-licensed marijuana businesses that did not apply for DEA registration by June 26, 2026 (the ‘late filers’) or did not apply at all (the ‘deniers’). DEA’s rationale for this Guidance is that state licensee ‘deniers’ and ‘late filers’ are operating illegally; Timely Applicants doing business with illegal enterprises are also operating illegally; Timely Applicants conducting illegal marijuana business with illegal enterprises could prejudice their pending DEA applications.21 CFR 1301.13(k)(7) and 21 CFR 1301.13(a). If a state licensee has a pending DEA registration, they are recommended not to do business with other licensees that have not yet applied for medical marijuana registration.

Guidance Memo Applied to Arizona Licensees.

Variations in applications will differ from state to state given each state’s medical marijuana program is unique. For Arizona, let’s see what happens when this part of the Guidance is applied to a state-specific business operation. Assume you are a Timely Applicant doing business as “Accomplice Dispensary” and have an active Arizona-issued medical marijuana dispensary license. Per the Guidance Memo as applied to Arizona’s marijuana laws, Accomplice Dispensary now has two limited sources for marijuana and marijuana products:

Accomplice’s own cultivation and manufacturing operation; and

Another Arizona-issued dispensary licensee that is a Timely Applicant awaiting DEA registration certification that has a medical marijuana cultivation, manufacturing, or distribution operation (not all dispensaries have their own facilities or, even if they do, they buy flower and product varieties from other dispensary licensees).

Accomplice Dispensary is now prohibited from obtaining medical marijuana and marijuana products from Arizona-issued licensees that are deniers, late filers, prohibited filers (adult use only dispensary licensees), and the contractors and subcontractors of a denier, late filer, or prohibited filer.

That’s it for Accomplice’s supply sources!

Consequences to DEA’s the Guidance Memo.

In Arizona, most dispensary licensees stock varieties of marijuana grown and marijuana products manufactured by other dispensary licensees, but the Guidance Memo prohibits them from stocking their shelves with varieties available from deniers, late filers, prohibited filers and their contractors and subcontractors. Given that only about 40 Arizona applications were filed with the DEA, the Guidance Memo dramatically reduces variety to the public and will likely result in increased expenses and higher marijuana prices.

Further, if a Timely Applicant conducts marijuana activities with a business that is not a Timely Applicant, the Timely Applicant’s application may be rejected by the DEA. Administrative and law enforcement penalties, including federal civil and criminal indictments may apply for non-compliance with the Guidance.

What Should Arizona-Licensed Medical Marijuana Dispensaries Do?

In Arizona marijuana licenses are held exclusively by dispensaries. As a result, marijuana handling by cultivators, manufacturers, transporters, and other vendors occurs only under the aegis of the dispensary’s license. At the federal level, this exclusivity means that cultivators and manufacturers, for example, cannot apply for DEA registration because they are not state licensed.

Best Practices for Arizona Dispensaries and Their Vendors.

Arizona dispensaries can:

Contact an Arizona-licensed marijuana attorney for a review of how contracts, internal policies and procedures, and licensing are being impacted by the Guidance Memo.

Become a late filer and file the DEA registration application now because all of the dispensary’s medical and recreational use marijuana handlers (cultivators, manufacturers, transporters, etc.) are at risk of federal enforcement actions. Presently, under the Guidance Memo, a late filer’s business is non-compliant with federal law, even if the business is compliant with State law. IRC § 280E relief is not available, although other routes to tax relief are available.

If the dispensary is a Timely Applicant, by November 29, 2026, it must:

Exchange copies of its DEA registration confirmations with other Timely Applicants and retain those records.

Limit its marijuana handlers and suppliers to the Timely Applicant’s own marijuana or another Timely Applicant’s marijuana.

Find and contract with replacement marijuana suppliers who are or work for another Timely Applicant; register the replacement supplier’s facility agents with the State; and file a discontinuance notice and/or change of location form with the Arizona Department of Health Services reporting on supplier changes (terminations of the unregistered and engagement with the newly registered).

As of October 30, 2026, if the dispensary is a Timely Applicant, it must:

Cease receiving marijuana handled by unqualified persons such as deniers, late filers, and forbidden filers.

Modify internal SOPs concerning medical marijuana suppliers and dispensary purchasers who do or do not comply with the Guidance Memo.

Alert and train store managers and staff on these new policies, particularly because DEA inspectors will likely question whether the Guidance Memo’s directives have been implemented at all facilities.

The DEA’s Interpretation is Not Binding

DEA closed its Guidance Memo with a cautionary clarification:

“The contents of this document do not have the force and effect of law and are not meant to bind the public in any way. This document is intended only to provide clarity to the public regarding existing requirements under the law or Department of Justice policies.” (Italics added)

So, the industry has to ask, if the Guidance Memo is not binding, what was it intended to accomplish? Strict compliance with legal administrative requirements? Yes, per Executive Order1389 and regulations of the U.S. Office of Management and Budget. Submission to the courts for interpretation? Yes, it may be persuasive in a court or agency action, but it’s not binding on litigants. Reminders of various scare/enforcement tactics at DEA’s disposition to encourage compliance? Yes, but enforcement actions cannot be based simply upon a violation of the Guidance. That the Guidance Memo is terminable, modifiable, or replaceable when and as needed? Yes, as determined by DEA. But, it’s an additional piece to the marijuana rescheduling puzzle.