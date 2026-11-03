OFAC Update: Russia Diesel General License, ICC Designation, And Suspension Of Lindsey Graham Act

OFAC temporarily eases Russia sanctions for diesel fuel while announcing designation of the ICC, new ICC General Licenses, and waiver of Graham Act sanctions

On 9 October 2026, the U.S. Department of Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control ("OFAC") took two sets of actions. The most significant for cross-border trade and energy clients is the issuance of Russia-related General License 135 ("GL 135"), "Authorizing Transactions Related to the Sale, Delivery, Offloading, and Importation of Diesel Fuel of Russian Federation Origin". The same day, OFAC also announced a settlement with a freight forwarding firm, issued four new general licenses related to the International Criminal Court ("ICC"), and updated the SDN List. Only a week after, President Trump signed an executive order waiving the imposition of sanctions under the Lindsey Graham Act.

General License 135 on Russian-Origin Diesel Fuel and waiver of Lindsey Graham Act sanctions

GL 135 authorizes transactions otherwise prohibited under the Russian Harmful Foreign Activities Sanctions Regulations (31 CFR part 587) and the Ukraine-/Russia-Related Sanctions Regulations (31 CFR part 589), to the extent they relate to the sale, delivery, offloading, or importation of diesel fuel of Russian Federation origin. Notably, this includes importation into the U.S., and the GL also permits the involvement of Specially Designated Nationals provided they are sanctioned solely pursuant to the Russia sanctions program.

The authorization remains in effect through 12.01 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 7 April 2027.

The authorization is subject to a limitation, notably that GL 135 does not authorize any debit to a U.S. financial institution account held by the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, the National Wealth Fund of the Russian Federation, or the Russian Ministry of Finance.

GL 135 only covers the two Russia-related programs mentioned above. It does not authorize conduct that remains prohibited under the other OFAC sanctions programs.

In our client alert of 30 September 2026, we wrote about the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 ("the Graham Act") that provides for the mandatory imposition of sanctions against certain persons engaging in activities in Russia. At the time, we wrote that "the Act contains a broad waiver authority of the President wherein he may waive most of the provisions of the Act if it is in the national interests of the United States."

On 16 October 2026, President Trump signed an executive order waiving the mandatory sanctions and tariffs on Russia under the Graham Act – only two days before the new sanctions and penalties were to take effect. The fact that this comes only a week after the issuance of GL 135 indicates a further softening in the U.S. sanctions position vis-à-vis Russia.

Sanctions on the International Criminal Court and Related General Licenses

OFAC has announced that the ICC is being designated pursuant to section 1(a)(ii)(A) of Executive Order 14203. (Press release). OFAC added the ICC to the SDN List the same day. This is in addition to sanctions the U.S. had already imposed on seventeen individuals under Executive Order 14203, "Imposing Sanctions on the International Criminal Court".

As a result of the designation, all ICC property and property interests in the U.S., or held or controlled by U.S. persons, are now blocked and must be reported to OFAC, unless a license or exception applies. U.S. persons also cannot carry out transactions involving ICC property, whether inside the U.S. or passing through it, unless an OFAC license allows it, including the general licenses listed below. This includes making or receiving any contribution of funds, goods, or services involving the ICC.

Concurrent with the designation, OFAC issued four general licenses authorizing certain transactions to protect U.S. interests: