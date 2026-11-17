VIDEO · 17 NOVEMBER 2026
Made In The USA vs. Buy American: Why They Aren’t The Same Thing (Video)
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Seyfarth Shaw LLP
Amy and Sarah explore the critical distinctions between the FTC's "Made in the USA" labeling standard and the Federal Acquisition Regulation's "Buy American" requirements. Understanding these differences is essential for government contractors navigating compliance obligations and procurement regulations.
United StatesGovernment, Public Sector
Amy and Sarah unpack the differences between FTC’s “Made in the USA” standard and the FAR’s “Buy American” requirements and why government contractors need to pay attention.
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