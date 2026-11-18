Looking Ahead

The U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate are back in session this week, with activity in healthcare committees of both chambers, including a scheduled vote on the nomination of Dr. Heidi Overton to be commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on November 18, 2026. Outgoing Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Chair Bill Cassidy (R-La.) has publicly stated he remains undecided on advancing Dr. Overton's nomination to the Senate floor, sharing that other committee members also remain undecided. Should Dr. Overton's nomination be advanced by the Committee, her nomination may be considered by the full Senate. The Senate will move to confirm as many nominees as possible prior to the new Congress, which will put Democrats in the Senate majority and in control of processing – or not processing – individuals nominated by President Donald Trump.

Upcoming Events

Congress

November 18, 2026

House Committee on Veterans' Affairs (VA) – Psychedelic-Assisted Therapies for Veterans: The Path Forward

Psychedelic-Assisted Therapies for Veterans: The Path Forward Senate Select Committee on Aging – A Bridge, Not a Barrier: Reforming the Safety Net to Reward Work

A Bridge, Not a Barrier: Reforming the Safety Net to Reward Work Senate Committee on the Budget – hearing to examine Social Security

– hearing to examine Social Security Senate HELP Committee – meeting to vote on the nomination of Dr. Overton to be commissioner of the FDA; votes will also be held on four other nominees to various positions

meeting to vote on the nomination of Dr. Overton to be commissioner of the FDA; votes will also be held on four other nominees to various positions Senate Committee on Veterans' Affairs – VA Accountability and Transparency: Examining the Future Path of VA's Electronic Health Record Modernization Program

November 19, 2026

House VA Committee – Beyond Go-Live: VA Electronic Health Record Modernization Status Update

Beyond Go-Live: VA Electronic Health Record Modernization Status Update House Committee on Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on East Asia and Pacific – The Hidden Chokepoint: China's Dominance in Pharmaceuticals

Administrative Updates

Holland & Knight's Health AI Navigator

Holland & Knight's Health AI Navigator is a centralized, interactive resource designed to help healthcare stakeholders track and interpret the rapidly evolving legal and regulatory landscape for artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare. It provides regularly updated summaries of federal and state legislative, regulatory and executive activity, including developments from Congress, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the White House. The Navigator also features an interactive state map and curated analysis to support compliance and policy insights.

Personnel Updates

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) was elected House Minority Leader in a 106-73 vote, beating Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.)

Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) was elected House Minority Whip in a 103-76 vote, beating Rep. August Pfluger (R-Texas); one member cast their vote for Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.), who will not remain in Republican leadership next Congress

Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) was reelected as Senate Republican Leader for the 120th Congress, despite requests from members of the Republican caucus to delay the election

Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-Ohio) was elected to serve as the National Republican Senatorial Committee Chair for the 2028 reelection cycle, taking over for Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.)

Rep. Mike Kennedy, M.D. (R-Utah) was unanimously elected to serve as the next co-chair of the GOP Doctors Caucus, following Rep. Greg Murphy's (R-N.C.) reelection loss; Rep. Kennedy will serve as co-chair alongside Rep. John Joyce, M.D. (R-Pa.)

Congressional Updates

Senate Appropriations Committee Releases 7 FY 2027 Funding Bills

The Senate Committee on Appropriations on November 10, 2026, released two appropriations bills for fiscal year (FY) 2027: the Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies (Ag-FDA) and Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies (MilCon-VA) appropriations bills.

The Ag-FDA bill would provide $27.3 billion in funding, including $3.53 billion in discretionary funding for the FDA – in line with the House's version of the bill, which passed over the summer. Total funding for the FDA, including user fees, would be approximately $7.38 billion.

Notably, the release of the two appropriations bills – and an additional five appropriations bills on November 12, 2026, comes amid active discussions regarding next steps toward funding the government beyond the December 11, 2026, deadline at which federal funding is set to expire. A short-term continuing resolution (CR) is likely into early 2027, with discussions under way on the Democratic side of the aisle regarding how to extend current funding levels while balancing a desire to wind down or end the war in Iran. However, the U.S. Department of War continues to push for an additional amount of funding to support defense operations, ranging up to $350 billion. Funding for defense remains central to negotiations regarding a path forward. It is expected additional appropriations bills will be released in the weeks ahead, with the Labor-Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies (LHHS) bill to be released close to last, if not last, after all other appropriations bills if at all.

Democrats Begin Oversight Efforts in Lead Up to New Congress

Democratic leaders on healthcare committees are not waiting until the new Congress begins to launch oversight efforts, with House and Senate leaders sending a number of letters requesting information from HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and outside organizations on topics ranging from trips overseas to vaccine policy. Letters sent include:

A November 11, 2026, letter from Senate Committee on Finance Ranking Member Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and House Committee on Energy and Commerce Ranking Member Frank Pallone (D-N.J.) to Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator Mehmet Oz, requesting a delay of Medicaid work reporting requirements. The requirements will take effect on January 1, 2027, although the letter urges CMS to use the regulatory flexibilities at its discretion to allow states to address operational issues and prevent potential losses in Medicaid coverage.

A November 11, 2026, letter from Sen. Wyden and Senate HELP Committee member Sen. Angela Alsobrooks (D-Md.) to an outside organization regarding travel to Samoa by Secretary Kennedy prior to his confirmation, questioning whether the trip was related to vaccine policy and additional connections between the organization and the secretary.

A November 12, 2026, letter from six senators led by Sen. Wyden to CMS Administrator Oz regarding implementation of program integrity efforts, including through the Medicaid Integrity Program. The letter requests a briefing on Medicaid fraud efforts.

Regulatory Updates: CMS

CMS Extends and Modifies Nationwide Moratorium on Enrollment of Home Health Agencies

CMS on November 12, 2026, announced an extension of its moratorium on enrollment of home health agencies (HHAs) for another six-month period, effective November 12, 2026. The moratorium does not apply to changes in practice location, provider or supplier information, or ownership (except changes in majority ownership). HHS notes the moratorium was extended due to ongoing "significant potential for fraud, waste, and abuse in the HHA sphere." However, HHS scaled back the scope of the moratorium and will only apply to initially enrolling HHAs, but it will not apply to additions of HHA branches and the moratorium on addition of branches by currently enrolled HHAs ended as of November 12, 2026. HHS' main concern remains newly enrolling HHAs. Notably, HHS describes that it has not seen changes in beneficiary access at the national or state level as a result of the moratorium for Medicare, Medicaid or Children's Health Insurance Program beneficiaries. CMS will continue to monitor for potential access changes, especially in rural areas, as a result of the moratorium extension.

CMS Announces Optional Hold Harmless to States on Work Requirements

On November 13, 2026, CMS issued a letter to state Medicaid directors offering an optional hold-harmless period until the end of June 2027 related to the work requirements set to take effect on January 1, 2027. States that wish to adopt the hold harmless must notify CMS by December 11, 2026. States that elect the option may suspend denials of eligibility and disenrollments for individuals who do not demonstrate compliance, without facing CMS enforcement action, through June 30, 2027. CMS states in the letter that it has heard directly from states about their implementation timelines, impediments to successful launches at scale and overall readiness and is providing the flexibility in light of those factors.

CMS Releases Clinical SI Road Map

On November 13, CMS released an eight-page high-level overview of the agency's positioning on how to safely and reliably accelerate super intelligence (SI) adoption in clinical healthcare settings. The document addresses access and affordability, as well as acknowledges risks, including privacy and cybersecurity vulnerabilities. The road map is built upon five guiding principles for harnessing clinical SI: safe and reliable outcomes, earned and progressive adoption, personal (patient) ownership of health data, affordability and market access. Though the document was published out of CMS, the road map outlines explicit FDA-CMS coordination. The Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC) is not mentioned, but interoperability is called out as a key initiative as a part of the "build the data foundation" tenet. Coordination across agencies, particularly as it applies to clinical data, remains a consistent priority for HHS. CMS also suggests on several occasions that additional CMS/Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) models are on the horizon, though timing is not made clear. Lastly, the framework mentions state sandboxes noting CMS' intent to "partner with states on SI 'sandboxes' to address areas of state-only regulation."

CMS Establishes Data-Matching Program with Education Department

On November 16, CMS announced a new data-matching program with the U.S. Department of Education's Federal Student Aid office to verify whether Medicaid applicants and enrollees are attending postsecondary institutions. CMS and state administering entities may use the enrollment information to determine whether individuals satisfy the Medicaid community engagement requirements enacted under Public Law 119-21. The program will match identifying information, including Social Security numbers and dates of birth, against current and historical enrollment records in the National Student Loan Data System and may provide states with enrollment status, attendance dates and anticipated graduation dates through the federal Data Services Hub. The 18-month program may begin no sooner than 30 days after publication, and comments are due December 16, 2026.

CMS Issues Proposed CARE Rule

On November 10, 2026, CMS issued the proposed Cutting Administrative Requirements for Excellence (CARE) rule, a wide-ranging effort to reduce regulatory requirements CMS considers unnecessarily burdensome for healthcare providers and suppliers. The proposal would revise requirements across hospitals, critical access hospitals, long-term care facilities, hospices, ambulatory surgical centers and other Medicare- and Medicaid-participating facilities, with changes aimed at reducing compliance costs, giving providers greater operational flexibility and allowing clinical resources to be redirected toward patient care. Among the areas addressed are respiratory illness reporting, hospital obstetrical quality and training requirements, critical access hospital co-location policies, long-term care COVID-19 vaccination education and notice requirements, and other Conditions of Participation and Conditions for Coverage. Comments are due in 60 days.

Regulatory Updates: FDA

FDA Issues New RFI on Patient Level Data Access Related to Real-World Evidence

The FDA on November 10, 2026, issued a new request for information (RFI) to solicit input on innovative solutions to address challenges related to the submission of patient-level data to the FDA for review and verification of study results during the regulatory review process. The RFI also seeks input to address challenges the FDA faces in accessing patient-level data for submissions containing real-world data and real-world evidence. The RFI requests answers to questions regarding review and approval processes for the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) and Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER). Comments are due in 60 days.

FDA Launches SI Web Hub

On November 16, 2026, FDA launched a web hub dedicated to collating all SI-related FDA activity and resources. The web hub includes links to product specific landing pages and outlines two councils that "govern and support the use of SI."

Other Healthcare Regulatory Updates

ARPA-H Announces Series of Actions to Advance Development of Psychedelics

The Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) on November 12, 2026, announced a series of actions to advance the development of and expand access to psychedelics. ARPA-H will invest $4.9 million to advance the development of ibogaine – a psychoactive drug that has been thought to be a potential treatment for a variety of mental health conditions – as a treatment for post-traumatic stress in veterans. The funding will support the work of a Texas-based company developing a clinical-grade treatment in the U.S. and support the filing of an investigational new drug application for review by the FDA. Also announced was the opening of a $20 million notice of funding opportunity to support the development of a research network to study rapid-acting psychotropic interventional drugs, such as ketamine or psilocybin. The announcement notes future ARPA-H awards will be announced to support the evaluation of ibogaine as a potential treatment for substance use disorder. The announcement builds on previous efforts to accelerate research into psychedelic treatments and comes as the FDA is seeking feedback on the development of psychedelic treatments.

USDA Proposes Changes to SNAP Work Requirements

On November 10, the Food and Nutrition Administration under the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) proposed a rule implementing changes to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) work requirements enacted under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act of 2025. The rule would expand the three-month SNAP time limit to certain adults ages 18 through 64, lower the age of a dependent child that qualifies a parent or household member for an exception from under 18 to under 14, and codify the elimination of exceptions for homeless individuals, veterans and certain former foster youth, while adding exceptions for certain American Indians. The proposal would also significantly narrow states' ability to obtain geographic waivers by generally limiting them to areas with unemployment above 10 percent, tightening the data and geographic standards used to support waiver requests, and restricting states' ability to group areas together to qualify. Comments are due December 10, 2026.