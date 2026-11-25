Since the choppy rollout of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) in the early days of the pandemic, the long wake of enforcement actions has followed in waves. First to fall were the bad actors, relying on falsified paperwork for employees and entities and using the loan proceeds to purchase Lamborghinis. Next were those loan recipients who fell victim to the complexities and changes in the loan eligibility requirements, many of which are grounded in the SBA’s existing complex regulations regarding affiliation. While government contractor PPP loan recipients have largely stayed out of the spotlight in reported settlements and False Claims Act (FCA) litigation to date, a recent enforcement action previews that a new wave is coming with government contractors as the target.

On November 16, 2020, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Tennessee announced three Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) settlements following investigations into the forgiveness of borrowers’ PPP loans for payroll costs even though those costs were allegedly invoiced and paid for under existing government contracts. The three entities were either prime contractors or subcontractors with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE). The press release cautions: “When a company seeks PPP loan forgiveness by falsely claiming to have incurred costs that were actually paid under a contract with a federal agency or any other source, federal taxpayer funds are lost. The settlements in these three cases demonstrate that the United States Attorney’s Office, along with law enforcement partners at the Department of Energy’s Office of the Inspector General, are using all tools available to redress actions that deceptively avoid financial obligations to the United States.”

For government contractors who managed to navigate the complex PPP loan eligibility requirements and apply the loan proceeds to permissible expenses, the FAR cost principles and concerns about “double-dipping” could present further complications. The FAR credits cost principle, for example, provides that “[t]he applicable portion of any income, rebate, allowance, or other credit relating to any allowable cost and received by or accruing to the contractor shall be credited to the Government either as a cost reduction or by cash refund.” FAR 31.201-5. DCAA also addressed the topic in a 2021 FAQ:

2. Can a contractor bill the Government for costs that are being paid through a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan?

Answer: Yes, but the Government will be entitled to a credit if the PPP loan is subsequently forgiven. The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) permits businesses to borrow money to fund business operations. Those loans may be forgiven if the proceeds are used for covered expenses during the covered time period, as defined in the law. FAR 31.201-1, Composition of Total Cost, states that total cost is the sum of the direct and indirect costs allocable to the contract less any allocable credits. Accordingly, to the extent that PPP credits are allocable to costs allowed under a contract, the Government should receive a credit or a reduction in billing for any PPP loans or loan payments that are forgiven.

The Defense Pricing and Contracting office expressed similar views in its own FAQ:

Q23: Please confirm that neither the FAR Credits provision, FAR 31.201-5, the credit provision in the Allowable Cost and Payment Clause, FAR 52.216- 7(h)(2), nor any other FAR or DFARS provision imposes an obligation on a contractor to credit any amount of a Payroll Protection Program (PPP) loan that is forgiven to any flexibly priced government contract or subcontract. We consider a contractor that has received a PPP loan will use the loan proceeds as it would any other funds in its corporate treasury to pay costs of doing business.

A23: We disagree, any PPP loan that has been forgiven necessarily can be treated as though it belongs to the company to use as it pleases. FAR 31.201-1, Composition of Total Cost, states that total cost is the sum of the direct and indirect costs allocable to the contract less any allocable credits. Accordingly, to the extent that PPP credits are allocable to costs allowed under a contract, the Government should receive a credit or a reduction in billing for any PPP loans or loan payments that are forgiven. Furthermore, any reimbursements, tax credits, etc. from whatever source that contractors receive for any COVID-19 Paid Leave costs should be treated in a similar manner and disclosed to the government.

With serial relators actively data mining public information for new FCA targets (previously discussed here and here), government contractor PPP loan recipients should take extra steps now to ensure that FAR cost principles were appropriately applied and to determine whether any forgiven PPP loan proceeds should have resulted in credits to government contracts. Crowell & Moring lawyers will be closely monitoring the developments resulting from these settlements as well as continuing trends and developments in PPP enforcement actions.