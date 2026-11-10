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ARTICLE · 10 NOVEMBER 2026

FinCEN Guidance To Help Financial Institutions Eliminate Fraud Through Section 314(b) Information Sharing

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FinCEN has issued updated guidance clarifying how financial institutions can share information about suspected fraud under Section 314(b) of the USA Patriot Act. This guidance provides important clarification on information-sharing protocols between financial institutions in fraud detection and prevention efforts.

United StatesGovernment, Public Sector
Craig Landrum
Craig Landrum
Thomas E. Walker, Jr.
Thomas E. Walker, Jr.

On June 12, 2026, the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) updated its guidance to clarify how financial institutions can share information with each other about suspected fraud under Section 314(b) of the USA Patriot Act.

FinCEN’s updated guidance clarifies that a financial institution may share information about activity involving suspected fraud, money laundering, terrorist financing, or other specified unlawful activities and that it may share that information with any other financial institution eligible to participate in the Section 314(b) program to identify illicit financial activities. Examples of the types of information related to fraud and other criminal activity that can be shared are listed and include video surveillance footage, cyber-related data such as IP addresses, and fraud indicators such as newly added payees followed by large transfers, multiple accounts with the same/similar identifying information, and login activity from geographically distant places.

The purpose of the guidance is to clarify the permissibility of real-time information sharing under Section 314(b), which provides financial institutions with the ability to share information with one another under a safe harbor that offers protection from liability. Specified unlawful activities include a range of fraud offenses. Accordingly, if a financial institution suspects that a transaction may involve the proceeds of fraud (or other criminal activity), it may share related information with other financial institutions under Section 314(b). With the exception of Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs), neither Section 314(b) nor its implementing regulations impose restrictions on the types of information that may be shared. Such information may include information that relates to any specific customer, account, or transaction of the financial institution receiving the information.

For example, financial institutions can use the Section 314(b) program to:

  • Share information about fraud and consumer scams and other crimes that occur rapidly and are often carried out by repeat actors who move across financial institutions to evade detection.
  • Gather additional information on customers or transactions potentially related to money laundering or terrorist financing, including previously unknown accounts, activities, and/or associated entities or individuals.
  • Shed more light on overall financial trails, especially if they are complex and appear to be layered among numerous financial institutions, entities, and jurisdictions.
  • Build a more comprehensive and accurate picture of a customer’s activities that may involve money laundering or terrorist financing, allowing for more precise decision-making in due diligence and transaction monitoring.
  • Facilitate efficient SAR reporting decisions — for example, when a financial institution obtains a more complete picture of activity through the information sharing process and determines that no SAR is required for transactions that may have initially appeared suspicious.

As fraud schemes become increasingly sophisticated and move rapidly across institutions, timely information sharing can help banks identify patterns and potentially prevent additional losses. FinCEN’s updated guidance provides financial institutions with greater clarity and flexibility to use Section 314(b) for this purpose. Participating institutions should review their information sharing procedures and consider whether Section 314(b) can be more effectively incorporated into their fraud prevention and investigation processes.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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