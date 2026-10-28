ARTICLE · 28 OCTOBER 2026
Fastest 5 Minutes: GSA & AI, Anthropic, Bid Protests (Podcast)
Crowell & Moring LLP
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This week's episode of the Fastest 5 Minutes podcast examines GSA's new clause on AI procurements, congressional correspondence affecting government contractors, a recent Anthropic ruling, proposed changes to government cost accounting standards, and a Federal Circuit protest decision. Hosted by Peter Eyre and Yuan Zhou, the biweekly podcast delivers essential updates on government contracts legal and regulatory developments.
This week’s episode covers GSA’s clause on AI procurements, a Hill letter involving government contractors, a new Anthropic ruling, a memorandum proposing changes to government cost accounting, and a Federal Circuit protest decision, and is hosted by Peter Eyre and Yuan Zhou. Crowell & Moring’s “Fastest 5 Minutes” is a biweekly podcast that provides a brief summary of significant government contracts legal and regulatory developments that no government contracts lawyer or executive should be without.
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