Fastest 5 Minutes: GSA & AI, Anthropic, Bid Protests (Podcast)

This week’s episode covers GSA’s clause on AI procurements, a Hill letter involving government contractors, a new Anthropic ruling, a memorandum proposing changes to government cost accounting, and a Federal Circuit protest decision, and is hosted by Peter Eyre and Yuan Zhou. Crowell & Moring’s “Fastest 5 Minutes” is a biweekly podcast that provides a brief summary of significant government contracts legal and regulatory developments that no government contracts lawyer or executive should be without.

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