VIDEO · 28 OCTOBER 2026
DOJ’s New Fraud Enforcement Hub (Video)
The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia has established a new Fraud and Asset Recovery Division specifically targeting False Claims Act matters and federal fund recovery efforts. This organizational shift signals heightened scrutiny of government contractors' compliance practices, particularly regarding certifications, billing accuracy, and representations made to federal agencies.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia has created a dedicated Fraud and Asset Recovery Division focused on False Claims Act matters and other efforts to recover federal funds. This episode explains what the reorganization changes, what it does not change, and why government contractors should pay close attention to certifications, billing records, internal reports, and the evidence supporting representations made to the government.
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