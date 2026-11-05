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ARTICLE · 05 NOVEMBER 2026

December 1, 2026 FCC EEO Deadlines For Stations In AL, GA, CO, MN, MT, ND, SD, CT, ME, MA, NH, RI, And VT

Wiley Rein
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Radio and television station employment units (SEUs) located in Alabama, Georgia, Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont with five or more full-time employees must prepare by Tuesday, December 1, 2026, an annual EEO Public File Report (PFR).

United StatesGovernment, Public Sector
Joan Stewart
Joan Stewart
Stephanie Rigizadeh
Stephanie Rigizadeh

Annual EEO Public File Report

Radio and television station employment units (SEUs) located in Alabama, Georgia, Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont with five or more full-time employees must prepare by Tuesday, December 1, 2026, an annual EEO Public File Report (PFR). The report must be posted on the website belonging to each station in the SEU and uploaded to its online public inspection file (OPIF) at the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) website.

Note: It is the licensee’s responsibility to ensure the PFR is uploaded to the online public inspection file by the deadline. Files receive an electronic date/time stamp when uploaded to the online public file, making it clear to FCC staff if they are posted late.

The PFR should summarize the SEU’s recruitment activity from December 1, 2025 through November 30, 2026, including full-time positions filled, the recruitment sources used to advertise those job openings, and the total number of interviewees and hires produced by each recruitment source. The PFR must also include a summary of the SEU’s recruitment initiatives.

Mid-Term Review

The FCC is continuing its mid-term review of EEO compliance. During the mid-term review, the FCC will review the SEU’s Annual EEO Public File Reports for the prior two years. The mid-term review beginning on December 1, 2026 will apply to TV SEUs located in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont. The FCC has completed its mid-term review of radio SEUs. The FCC no longer requires SEUs to file a Form 397 (Broadcast Mid-Term Report) with a copy of the last two EEO annual reports; instead, the FCC will review the reports that are uploaded to the OPIF.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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