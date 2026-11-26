California recently amended its existing public records and government access laws with two bills: SB 1159 and AB 1821. The changes go into effect January 1, 2027.

SB 1159 amends California’s Public Records Act by excluding AI systems, robots, and autonomous agents from making requests in their own right. A “natural person” can still use these tools to make requests, as long as the volume and frequency are consistent with ordinary human participation. Agencies can use certain verification tools to check whether AI is behind a submission. SB 1159 also amends laws relating to government participation and prohibits using AI to substitute for a real person attending or otherwise participating in a meeting.

AB 1821 also amends the public records law. Among other things, the amendment gives agencies 10 business days from receipt of a record request to make a decision on the request. This replaces the current 10-day standard.

Putting it Into Practice. These changes signal that legislators are preparing for an increase in records requests from autonomous agents. We anticipate seeing more agentic AI requests in 2027 made not only to government agencies, but private entities as well. Companies may want to take this development as a reminder to think through their process of addressing requests made in this way.