The midterm elections have changed the balance of power in Washington, but they have not necessarily made the direction of federal healthcare policy clearer.

With Democrats controlling the U.S. Congress and President Donald Trump beginning the final two years of his term, major healthcare legislation will require some degree of bipartisan agreement. At the same time, Congress faces near-term funding decisions, new committee leadership, a substantial oversight agenda and several healthcare deadlines that will create opportunities for legislative action.

Here are five issues that could affect healthcare policy.

The Lame-Duck Session Could Matter More for Healthcare Funding Than Major Policy Changes

Congress has several immediate healthcare funding issues to resolve before the new Congress convenes, but the window for broader healthcare legislation is narrow.

Funding for community health centers and hospitals, as well as Medicare physician payments and other expiring healthcare provisions, could become part of the year-end negotiations. The challenge will be finding acceptable offsets for provisions that carry significant costs.

Prior authorization reform in Medicare Advantage and other proposals with relatively low costs or bipartisan support could potentially become part of those negotiations. If lawmakers cannot reach agreement on a broader package, Congress could instead rely on another continuing resolution, pushing some of the decisions into 2027.

Democrats are also expected to use the appropriations process itself as leverage once in the majority – pushing to increase funding for health programs and research or lift (or impose) restrictions on the executive branch's use of federal funds. Failure to reach agreement could mean additional government shutdowns.

For healthcare organizations, the year-end funding negotiations are worth watching closely: Even without a major healthcare bill, decisions made in the lame-duck session could affect providers, physicians and federal healthcare programs almost immediately.

A Democratic Congress Can Set the Healthcare Agenda, But Enactment Will Require the White House

Democratic control of the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate will reshape committee agendas, investigations and legislation that receive consideration in Congress.

House Democrats have already outlined proposals addressing Medicaid, Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplace coverage, prescription drug costs and other affordability issues. A September 2026 memo from the Cost-of-Living Healthcare Working Group to House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) laid out an eight-part agenda for the first 100 hours, first 100 days and first year. The first-100-hours priorities alone would reverse H.R. 1's Medicaid cuts and make enhanced ACA premium tax credits permanent; expand Medicare-negotiated drug prices to private insurance and extend the $35 insulin cap to EpiPens and inhalers; close the Medicaid coverage gap; cap Medicare beneficiary out-of-pocket costs at $5,000 and add dental, vision and hearing benefits; block the Trump Administration's 340B pilot and Wasteful and Inappropriate Service Reduction prior-authorization model; and stabilize Medicare Part D premiums.

Senate Democrats are similarly considering policies related to drug pricing, insurance coverage, long-term care and access to care. Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), likely to chair the Senate Committee on Finance, has long pushed to reverse the H.R. 1 healthcare cuts and increase corporate accountability, and Committee on Finance Democrats have formally solicited input on lowering drug costs, reforming coverage and improving long-term care. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), likely to chair the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions , has called for rolling back the Medicaid cuts, lowering the Medicare eligibility age to 55, adding dental, vision and hearing coverage to Medicare, and guaranteeing universal coverage for children.

But control of Congress is only part of the equation. The president retains the veto, making enactment of more significant legislation difficult without bipartisan support or compromise with the Trump Administration. Overriding a veto would require 67 votes in the Senate and 290 in the House – thresholds Democrats are unlikely to reach on partisan legislation. Democrats do have two legislative tools available: regular order, which generally requires 60 Senate votes and, therefore, some Republican buy-in, and budget reconciliation, which allows passage by a simple majority but is limited to provisions affecting federal spending and revenue (and was the vehicle for H.R. 1 last year, as well as the American Rescue Plan and Inflation Reduction Act before it).

That does not make proposals without an immediate path to enactment irrelevant. Both parties have used periods of divided government to develop and advance policies that subsequently became part of legislation when political conditions changed. House Democrats passed bills authorizing Medicare drug price negotiation in 2019 and expanding the ACA Marketplace enhanced subsidies in 2020 despite little prospect of enactment under President Trump. Both later became law under former President Joe Biden's administration. Similarly, House Republicans passed a 2023 debt- limit bill including Medicaid work requirements over then-President Biden's opposition, and comparable requirements became law in 2025 under unified Republican control.

The distinction for stakeholders is important: Legislation introduced in 2027 should be evaluated not only for its immediate prospects, but also for what it signals about the longer-term direction of federal healthcare policy.

Affordability Might Offer the Greatest Opportunity for Bipartisan Agreement

Despite significant differences between the parties on healthcare policy, affordability remains a source of pressure on policymakers across the political spectrum.

That could create room for negotiations around prescription drug costs, healthcare transparency and other policies aimed at lowering costs for patients and the federal government. Likely candidates include bills with broad Republican support, such as healthcare transparency measures, as well as proposals with narrower GOP backing – for example, healthcare fraud legislation, partial rollback of H.R. 1's Medicaid financing cuts, prescription drug pricing reforms or measures addressing vertical integration in the healthcare system.

It does not mean the parties will agree on the solution. Questions involving Medicare Advantage payments, ACA subsidies, drug pricing and insurance coverage remain politically and substantively complicated.

With divided government, the question is no longer what either party could pass on its own, but where their priorities overlap enough to become law.

Healthcare organizations should therefore pay particular attention to proposals that combine affordability with policies that have previously attracted members of both parties. Those may have a more realistic path forward than proposals requiring wholesale agreement on the broader structure of the healthcare system.

Congressional Oversight Could Be as Consequential as Legislation

Not every significant healthcare development in the new Congress will result in a new law.

With new committee leadership, congressional oversight is expected to increase across a range of healthcare issues, including administration health policies, drug pricing initiatives, federal healthcare programs and agency decision-making. Expect particular emphasis on U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., including his efforts to reshape vaccine policy and evidence-based research, alter the membership of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, and reduce the HHS' workforce – areas already detailed in a 105-page report from Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.), Ranking Member of the House Oversight Committee. Drug manufacturers are also likely targets, particularly undisclosed "most favored nation" pricing deals struck with the administration, which Democrats will now be able to compel rather than merely request.

Congress also has the ability to scrutinize private-sector practices. Issues involving pharmacy benefit managers, vertical integration and private equity investment in healthcare have attracted attention in Washington and could remain prominent in the next Congress. Additional likely focus areas include implementation of the No Surprises Act – building on Rep. Frank Pallone's (D-N.J.) prior inquiry to independent dispute resolution entities – health insurer practices across the ACA, Medicare Advantage and Medicaid (following Sens. Wyden's and Sanders' prior letters to 10 insurers about more than 760,000 people losing marketplace coverage), vendors involved in Medicaid work requirements and Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) initiatives.

For healthcare companies, investors, providers, plans and other stakeholders, that means congressional risk cannot be measured solely by whether a bill is likely to become law. Hearings, investigations and requests for information can have significant operational, reputational and policy consequences independent of legislation. Being in the majority also unlocks subpoena power – the ability to compel testimony and document production and enforce compliance in court – which backbench Democrats lacked during the past two years.

Early committee assignments and leadership decisions will therefore be important indicators of where congressional attention is likely to be concentrated.

Several 2027 Deadlines May Create Opportunities for Healthcare Legislation

Whatever priorities congressional leaders establish in January, the legislative calendar will impose several deadlines of its own.

U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) user fee programs are due for reauthorization by September 30, 2027, including programs affecting prescription drugs, medical devices, biosimilars and generic drugs. Democrats are expected to treat the Prescription Drug User Fee Act reauthorization – similar to annual appropriations bills – as a must-pass vehicle they can use to attach otherwise difficult provisions or influence through funding riders. Congress will also have to contend with broader fiscal deadlines, while Medicare Advantage rulemaking and other regulatory developments could create additional pressure for legislative action.

These must-address issues matter because they create potential legislative vehicles for healthcare provisions that might have difficulty advancing independently.

That could include proposals involving affordability, prescription drugs, transparency and potentially, emerging issues such as artificial intelligence in healthcare.

For organizations engaging Congress in 2027, timing may be nearly as important as the substance of a proposal. Understanding which policies could attach to must-pass legislation will be an important part of anticipating both opportunities and risks.

The Bottom Line

Divided government will limit what either party can accomplish independently on healthcare, but it does not mean the next two years will be quiet.

The scale of this shift extends well beyond Congress. Democrats also flipped several governorships and state legislative chambers, along with state attorneys general and other state and local offices – including in traditionally red states such as Georgia and Texas – setting up renewed state-level action on Medicaid expansion, reproductive rights and public health that will run alongside the federal debate.

The immediate focus will be on government funding and expiring healthcare provisions. After that, new congressional leadership will begin setting legislative and oversight priorities, while major deadlines such as FDA user fee reauthorization create additional opportunities for action.

For healthcare organizations, the issues worth watching most closely are affordability, prescription drug policy, Medicare and Medicaid, healthcare transparency, industry oversight and the legislative vehicles that could move otherwise difficult policies forward.

Perhaps the most important takeaway is that 2027 may be less about sweeping healthcare legislation than about a series of consequential, incremental decisions. Those decisions could, in turn, establish the groundwork for more significant policy changes in the years ahead.