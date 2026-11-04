The Premises-Holding Company Exclusion Under Regulation W: A Narrow But Useful Carve-Out

Regulation W excludes from the definition of ‘affiliate’ any company that is engaged solely in holding the premises of the relevant bank. Under 12 CFR 223.2(b)(2), this exclusion allows banks to structure real property holdings through a separate entity without triggering affiliate transaction restrictions. But the exclusion is extremely narrow.

To qualify for this exclusion, the premises-holding company must meet all of the following conditions:

it must engage only in holding real property; that property must be used exclusively by the bank and any Regulation W “sister” bank; no portion of the property may be leased to external parties; and the company may not hold any other assets or engage in any other activities.

The term “solely” is critical. If the premises-holding company owns even a single non-real-property asset, or if any portion of the building is subleased to a third party such as a retail tenant or ATM operator, the exclusion is lost. At that point, the company becomes an affiliate, and any further dealings with it become covered transactions subject to quantitative limits and collateral requirements.

This interpretation reflects the Board’s intent that this exclusion serve only the limited purpose of allowing banks to hold their own operating premises in a separate legal entity for liability or tax reasons.

DM Tip: If your bank uses a separate entity to hold its premises, conduct a periodic audit to ensure the entity holds only bank premises, has no outside tenants, and engages in no other activities. Even a minor deviation, such as leasing parking spaces to a neighboring business, could disqualify the exclusion.