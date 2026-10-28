Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 28 OCTOBER 2026

The FY 2027 Exam Priorities Get A Pumpkin Spice Makeover

K&L Gates
K&L Gates
Contributor
K&L Gates

K&L Gates

The Firm K&L Gates is an integrated, international law firm. As a single global law firm, truly...

View firm profile
Explore more from K&L Gates

The SEC Division of Examinations has released its FY 2027 priorities for investment advisers and funds, introducing new focus areas while quietly removing others from last year's list. What do these changes signal about regulatory scrutiny, and how should firms adjust their compliance strategies to address emerging concerns around economic conflicts, private credit valuation, and the integration of artificial intelligence into examination processes?

United StatesFinance and Banking
Thoreau Bartmann
Thoreau Bartmann
Jennifer L. Klass
Jennifer L. Klass
Meghan Flinn
Meghan Flinn

It’s that time of year again. Like pumpkin spice, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Division of Examinations’ (the Division) annual priorities arrive each fall, and they mostly taste the same. The FY 2027 list, released 23 October 2026, keeps last year’s general framework for advisers and funds: fiduciary duty, compliance programs, fees and expenses, portfolio management, never-examined firms, and cybersecurity. But a few new ingredients made it into the recipe, and a few old ones quietly left.

The New

  • Economic conflicts, like fee rebates and cash management, consistent with the June 2026 risk alert on this topic.
  • Reasonableness of valuation processes and product due diligence. SEC staff has focused on this for private credit and BDCs.
  • Private fund controls and disclosures at both the fund and investment level, including credit lines and affiliated service providers.
  • Adviser reliance on proxy advisory firms.
  • Funds operating under exemptive orders. This is an interesting new addition, given the recent level of exemptive relief issued.
  • Single-stock ETFs and zero-day options.

The Departed

  • The amended Names Rule
  • Fund mergers
  • Fund AML
  • Best execution and higher-cost products as adviser fiduciary items
  • AI-washing (Then again, now that it’s “super intelligence,” perhaps the overselling is just built into the name?)

What It Means

  • Firms should remain focused on the existence and disclosure of potential conflicts of interest and their processes for suitability assessments.
  • Private credit issues now appear throughout. Interval fund, BDC, and private credit ETF sponsors should expect questions on valuation, redemptions, leverage, and how their products are sold.
  • The exemptive order item is important. For firms with ETF share class or co-investment relief, compliance with the conditions may be tested.
  • The Names Rule’s absence is likely just less of a focus now that the compliance date has passed.
  • Finally, in addition to assessing registrants’ use of generative super intelligence in their businesses, the Division says it is integrating super intelligence into its own exams and risk assessments. Firms may want to make sure their data tells a consistent story, because the next examiner reading it may never need a pumpkin spice latte break…

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

SEC Advances “Responsible Retailization” Through A Potential Accredited Investor Exam And Potential Regulated Fund Reforms

On September 30, 2026, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) issued two rule proposals and five notices aimed at expanding investors’ access to private markets. The package would add ways to qualify as an accredited investor, including passing a new exam administered by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), broaden performance-based compensation and modernize regulated funds, including interval funds and business development companies (BDCs).
United StatesFinance and Banking
Proskauer Rose LLP
Proskauer Rose LLP
Article

New NYSE Delisting Rules: What Microcap Companies Need To Know About The $0.25 Minimum Trading Price

The SEC has approved new NYSE and NYSE American listing rules establishing a $0.25 minimum trading price, effective July 1, 2027. A single closing price below this threshold triggers immediate trading suspension and delisting proceedings with no cure period. Companies trading at low share prices must act now during the transition period to implement reverse stock splits and establish monitoring procedures before this hard floor takes effect.
United StatesFinance and Banking
Bevilacqua
Bevilacqua
Article

The Financing Problem Behind the AI Infrastructure Boom: What Lenders and Sponsors Need to Watch

As AI infrastructure spending surges toward $697 billion in 2026, hyperscalers and compute providers are increasingly turning to debt, structured financing, and GPU-backed collateral to fund expansion. While demand projections remain bullish, a critical timing gap is emerging between capital deployment and cash flow generation, creating significant risks for lenders, sponsors, and operators across the ecosystem.
United StatesFinance and Banking
Riveron
Riveron
Article

SEC Issues “Innovation Exemption” To Facilitate Trading Of Tokenized NMS Stock

The SEC has issued a groundbreaking Innovation Exemption allowing tokenized securities venues to facilitate trading of tokenized NMS stocks using automated market makers and liquidity pools. This temporary five-year exemption from exchange and dealer registration requirements establishes conditions for permissioned blockchain-based trading while granting public companies a 30-day window to object to third-party tokenization of their securities.
United StatesFinance and Banking
A&O Shearman
A&O Shearman
Article

The SEC’s Proposed “Regulation Crypto Assets” Provides A New Framework For Regulatory Clarity

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has proposed Regulation Crypto Assets, introducing two new exemptions from registration requirements and a safe harbor provision for investment contracts involving crypto assets. How will these tailored frameworks—the Startup Exemption for offerings up to $5M and the Fundraising Exemption for larger capital raises—reshape the regulatory landscape for digital asset issuers while preserving investor protections?
United StatesFinance and Banking
Winston Taylor
Winston Taylor
Article

SEC And CFTC Open Door To Tokenized Markets After Clarity Fails To Advance

The SEC and CFTC have issued coordinated regulatory relief measures that significantly advance crypto-based trading infrastructure in US markets, bypassing Congressional gridlock on the CLARITY Act. These orders establish new frameworks for tokenized securities venues and passive software providers, potentially reshaping how digital assets are traded and accessed in regulated markets.
United StatesFinance and Banking
K&L Gates
K&L Gates
Article

Basel III Endgame Evolution: Banking Agencies Propose Major Capital Overhaul (Again)

On March 19, 2026, the federal banking agencies issued a package of proposed changes to the regulatory capital requirements for banking institutions of all sizes, from the largest GSIBs and super-regional banks to community banks (the “Proposed Rules”). This package of proposals is a second full attempt at implementing the 2017 “Basel III Endgame” international framework—following the agencies’ initial package of proposals in July 2023 (the “2023 NPR”)—to better reflect credit, trading and operational risk in the calculation of minimum regulatory capital ratios.
United StatesFinance and Banking
Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP
Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP
Article

HRSA Announces Updated 340B Rebate Model Pilot Program, Limited To Drugs Subject To A Maximum Fair Price (MFP) For 2026 And 2027

The Health Resources and Services Administration has announced a revised 340B Rebate Model Pilot Program for drugs subject to Medicare's Maximum Fair Price, expanding eligibility to manufacturers with selected drugs for 2026 and 2027. The program introduces new data requirements, dispute resolution mechanisms, and stricter compliance monitoring while addressing stakeholder concerns about administrative burden and program integrity.
United StatesFinance and Banking
Hogan Lovells Cadwalader
Hogan Lovells Cadwalader
Article

Text-Message Marketing In Texas, One Year After SB 140

Texas Senate Bill 140 (SB 140) took effect 1 September 2025, and applies to conduct occurring on or after that date. The bill amended Section 302 of the Texas Business and Commerce Code to extend registration and disclosure requirements to text messages by expanding the definition of “Telephone solicitation,” which previously applied only to a “telephone call,” to include certain transmissions of text or graphic messages and images. In addition, SB 140 added a definition of “Telephone call” that incorporates the definition found in Section 304, which includes certain text or graphic messages and images, but excludes certain agreed-to transmissions.
United StatesMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
K&L Gates
K&L Gates
Article

SEC And CFTC Open Door To Tokenized Markets After Clarity Fails To Advance

The SEC and CFTC have issued coordinated regulatory relief measures that significantly advance crypto-based trading infrastructure in US markets, bypassing Congressional gridlock on the CLARITY Act. These orders establish new frameworks for tokenized securities venues and passive software providers, potentially reshaping how digital assets are traded and accessed in regulated markets.
United StatesFinance and Banking
K&L Gates
K&L Gates
Article

Venezuela's Reopening: Investment, Infrastructure, And Technology Opportunities In A Rebuilding Latin America

Venezuela's post-Maduro reopening is creating unprecedented opportunities for foreign investors across energy, mining, telecommunications, and infrastructure sectors. With expanding OFAC sanctions relief, landmark legislative reforms, and major US companies nearing multibillion-dollar deals, the country presents investment prospects not seen in a generation—though success requires disciplined navigation of corruption, security, and regulatory risks.
United StatesInternational Law
K&L Gates
K&L Gates
Article

EU AI Act: Final Guidelines On Transparency Obligations Under Article 50

The European Commission has issued guidelines on transparency obligations under Article 50 of the EU AI Act, clarifying how providers and deployers must inform individuals when they interact with AI systems or are exposed to AI-generated content. These non-binding guidelines address a wide range of AI applications, from chatbots to deepfake technologies, and establish four main transparency scenarios with specific disclosure requirements that businesses must now prepare to implement.
European UnionGovernment, Public Sector
K&L Gates
K&L Gates
Article

New EU Withdrawal Button Requirement: Practical Implications And Recommendations For US And Global Online Sellers

The European Union's new Consumer Rights Directive amendment introduces a mandatory "withdrawal button" for online merchants, fundamentally changing how consumers exercise their 14-day right of withdrawal from distance contracts. This requirement, effective June 19, 2026, applies to any trader—including US-based companies—actively selling to EU consumers, creating new compliance obligations around button placement, design standards, data collection, and confirmation processes. Understanding whic
European UnionConsumer Protection
K&L Gates
K&L Gates
Article

United States Opens A New Chapter In Civil Nuclear Cooperation With The Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia

The United States and Saudi Arabia have signed a landmark nuclear cooperation agreement under Section 123 of the Atomic Energy Act, establishing the legal framework for decades of civilian nuclear partnership. This agreement resolves years of debate over nonproliferation conditions and positions US companies to participate in Saudi Arabia's ambitious civil nuclear program. The deal carries significant implications for US engagement in the Middle East, international nuclear commerce, and the global competiti
GlobalGovernment, Public Sector
K&L Gates
K&L Gates