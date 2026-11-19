Investment mechanics, regulatory treatment, side letter terms and practical benefits for bank investors

For a bank, a commitment to a well-managed Small Business Investment Company (SBIC fund) can do several things at once. It can offer attractive risk-adjusted return potential, benefit from a clear exclusion from the Volcker Rule, support the bank’s Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) record, and open doors to commercial lending and treasury management relationships. Below we explain how such an investment works, why banks make it, what to diligence, and which side letter terms protect the bank’s position.

1. What is an SBIC Fund and How Does a Bank Invest in One?

An SBIC fund is a privately owned and managed investment fund that holds a license from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and operates under the Small Business Investment Act of 1958 and SBA regulations. It raises private capital from limited partners such as banks, pension plans, endowments, family offices, other institutional investors and high net worth investors. The general partner of the SBIC fund sources, underwrites, monitors and exits portfolio investments.1

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