Ruba Qashu's Article, "Capital, And What Comes Next," Was Published By Financial Times’ Agenda

Overview

Ruba Qashu recently authored an article, “Capital, and What Comes Next,” published by Financial Times’ Agenda. The article discussed how, for years, capital markets typically faced options such as issuing equity or debt, with clear distinctions between the advantages of each. “There is obvious appeal in borrowing money without paying interest on it. But a favorable term is not the same thing as inexpensive capital,” she says. To read more, click here.