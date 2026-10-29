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ARTICLE · 29 OCTOBER 2026

Ruba Qashu's Article, "Capital, And What Comes Next," Was Published By Financial Times’ Agenda

Dickinson Wright PLLC
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Capital markets have evolved beyond the traditional equity-versus-debt dichotomy, presenting new financing options that blur the lines between these conventional structures. While borrowing without interest payments may seem attractive, favorable terms don't necessarily equate to cost-effective capital, raising important questions about how companies should evaluate modern financing alternatives.

United StatesFinance and Banking
Ruba Qashu
Ruba Qashu
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Overview

Ruba Qashu recently authored an article, “Capital, and What Comes Next,” published by Financial Times’ Agenda. The article discussed how, for years, capital markets typically faced options such as issuing equity or debt, with clear distinctions between the advantages of each. “There is obvious appeal in borrowing money without paying interest on it. But a favorable term is not the same thing as inexpensive capital,” she says. To read more, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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