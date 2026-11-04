Proposed Custody Rules For Investment Advisers And Registered Funds: Where To Comment (And Why) OnPoint Thu Oct 22 2026 On October 1, 2026, The Securities And Exchange Commission Proposed A Series Of New Rules And Amendments To Existing Rules Under The Investment Advisers Act Of 1940 And The Investment Company Act Of 1...

On October 1, 2026, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) proposed a series of new rules and amendments to existing rules under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 (Advisers Act) and the Investment Company Act of 1940 (Investment Company Act) that establish a framework for the custody of crypto assets held on behalf of registered funds, business development companies and other advisory clients (the Proposal). Beyond crypto assets, the Proposal also seeks to “modernize” the SEC’s custody rules under both Acts and resolve open interpretive questions that have been addressed through a patchwork of SEC staff guidance in recent years.

The 760-page Proposal—which includes over 300 separate requests for comment—was published in the Federal Register on October 6, 2026 and the SEC has requested comments by December 7, 2026.

This OnPoint identifies several areas that merit attention in the comment process as well as practical insights into the potential impacts of the Proposal on different types of advisers and funds.

Download the full OnPoint HERE.

Would the Proposal permit advisers, registered funds and BDCs to “self-custody” crypto assets? Yes, but only under limited circumstances and subject to extensive conditions. The self-custody exception would be available only for “crypto assets” (defined below)—other types of assets would remain subject to existing custody requirements (as potentially refined by other aspects of the Proposal). As discussed more fully below, the conditions for self-custody are extensive and complex. Industry participants should carefully evaluate how the proposed self-custody framework would apply to their specific operations and business models and should consider submitting comments to the SEC addressing the practical and operational challenges the framework may present.

Under what circumstances could an adviser, registered fund or BDC self-custody crypto assets? The Proposal would permit a registered adviser to self-custody crypto assets on behalf of its clients—including its registered fund and BDC clients—where no qualified custodian1 is available to maintain the particular crypto asset. An adviser would be required to place a particular crypto asset with a qualified custodian as soon as reasonably practicable after determining that a qualified custodian has become available. This proposed framework is intentionally limited and is designed to provide a “viable option” for custody only during the gap period until custodial services for a particular crypto asset become available, which is more likely to be necessary for nascent or novel crypto assets.

What are the proposed conditions for an adviser, registered fund or BDC to self-custody crypto assets? An adviser relying on self-custody would be subject to extensive conditions, which would likely entail significant costs and technological and compliance burdens. These conditions would include: Determination That There is No Available Qualified Custodian. A reasonable determination, after due inquiry, and redetermination no less than quarterly thereafter, that no qualified custodian is available to maintain the particular crypto asset;

A reasonable determination, after due inquiry, and redetermination no less than quarterly thereafter, that no qualified custodian is available to maintain the particular crypto asset; Safeguarding Expertise . Expertise in safeguarding the particular crypto asset, documented in writing; 2

. Expertise in safeguarding the particular crypto asset, documented in writing; Safeguarding Systems and Risk Management. Systems necessary to safeguard the particular crypto asset against loss, theft, misuse and misappropriation, addressing at minimum private key management, joint authorization of transfers and segregation of each client’s assets;

Systems necessary to safeguard the particular crypto asset against loss, theft, misuse and misappropriation, addressing at minimum private key management, joint authorization of transfers and segregation of each client’s assets; Cybersecurity Risk Mitigation. Mitigation of cybersecurity risks through (i) periodic, but no less than annual, written assessments of cybersecurity risks; (ii) measures reasonably designed to detect, mitigate and remediate cybersecurity threats and vulnerabilities; and (iii) measures reasonably designed to detect, respond to and recover from a cybersecurity incident;

Mitigation of cybersecurity risks through (i) periodic, but no less than annual, written assessments of cybersecurity risks; (ii) measures reasonably designed to detect, mitigate and remediate cybersecurity threats and vulnerabilities; and (iii) measures reasonably designed to detect, respond to and recover from a cybersecurity incident; Internal Control Report. An annual written internal control report prepared by an independent public accountant, with the initial report due within six months of taking self-custody;

An annual written internal control report prepared by an independent public accountant, with the initial report due within six months of taking self-custody; Annual Review. An annual review of the effectiveness of an adviser’s safeguarding and cybersecurity systems;

An annual review of the effectiveness of an adviser’s safeguarding and cybersecurity systems; UCC Financial Asset Election. A written agreement with the relevant client to treat the particular crypto assets as a “financial asset” under the Uniform Commercial Code; and

A written agreement with the relevant client to treat the particular crypto assets as a “financial asset” under the Uniform Commercial Code; and Recordkeeping. Maintenance of records documenting compliance with the foregoing, including the written determinations described above, cybersecurity assessments, internal control reports, client account statements and transaction-level records sufficient to reconstruct each client’s crypto positions. For crypto assets self-custodied on behalf of registered fund and BDC clients, see “For Registered Funds and BDCs, What Role Would the Fund’s Board and Officers Have Overseeing an Adviser’s Self-Custody of Crypto Assets?” below.

Would the self-custody exception apply to all crypto assets held by an adviser, or only certain types? The scope of crypto assets potentially subject to the self-custody exception depends on the type of client for which the assets are held: For clients other than registered funds and BDCs, only crypto assets that are within the scope of the current custody rule under the Advisers Act ( Custody Rule )—namely “funds” (e.g., certain payment stablecoins or tokenized deposits) and “securities” (including tokenized securities)—would be subject to the self-custody conditions. 3

)—namely “funds” (e.g., certain payment stablecoins or tokenized deposits) and “securities” (including tokenized securities)—would be subject to the self-custody conditions. For registered fund and BDC clients, Section 17(f) of the Investment Company Act applies more broadly to “securities and similar investments,” and the Proposal extends that same broad scope to crypto assets held in self-custody for a registered fund or BDC, including native digital commodities that would not otherwise be “securities” (e.g., bitcoin).

For registered fund and BDC clients, crypto assets held in self-custody by the fund’s adviser under proposed Rule 17f-9 (discussed below) would not be subject to the conditions of Rule 17f-2 under the Investment Company Act, which in other contexts governs self-custody by registered funds and BDCs.

When would an adviser have self-custody of a crypto asset? An adviser would have “self-custody” of a client’s crypto asset if it possessed any portion of that asset’s “key materials.” “Key materials” means the cryptographic private keys, or any part of them, necessary to access and effectuate transactions in the crypto asset. The SEC extended the definition to “any portion” of the key materials because losing, or losing control of, even a non-controlling share could permanently cut off access to the crypto asset, and because the SEC believes that holding any share of the key material creates misappropriation risk. Under the “any portion” standard, an adviser holding just one key in a multi-signature solution would have self-custody of the crypto asset and would need to comply with the self-custody conditions. Industry participants who use multi-signature or other solutions that involve sharing key materials with clients or their agents as a security measure may want to comment on this aspect of the Proposal, as these solutions would no longer be available if the rule is adopted as proposed. An adviser has “self-custody” only where the adviser actually possesses a portion of the key materials, not merely where it has the authority to obtain possession of them (although having authority to obtain possession of the keys may separately be considered to be custody under the Custody Rule).

Would the Proposal distinguish between permissionless and permissioned distributed ledger systems? Not entirely. The Proposal defines a “crypto asset” to mean “any digital representation of value that is recorded on a cryptographically secured distributed ledger.” While the definition does not itself distinguish between crypto assets recorded on permissionless and permissioned systems, and the self-custody conditions would apply the same way regardless of network type, the Proposal separately acknowledges the distinction, noting that custodial risks may be heightened on permissionless networks and asks specific questions about whether additional safeguards should apply to records maintained on private or permissioned networks not controlled by the adviser. Industry participants who are considering acting as either the issuers or purchasers of tokenized securities may want to comment in particular on this aspect of the Proposal to ensure that the SEC appropriately recognizes the differences in risk presented by permissioned as opposed to permissionless systems (including permissioned layers on permissionless systems), as the application of the proposed self-custody requirements to tokenized securities (or other tokenized real-world assets) may significantly shape the development and use of tokenized securities.

What if a client’s crypto assets are lost while in the adviser’s self-custody? In the Proposal, the SEC states that “an adviser that fails to take reasonable steps to safeguard self-custodied crypto assets or that misappropriates or misuses those assets would be acting in a manner inconsistent with the client’s best interests and the adviser’s fiduciary duty.” The SEC also states in the Proposal that “[l]oss of client crypto assets in the adviser’s self-custody resulting from the adviser’s failure to take such reasonable steps may be a violation of its duty of care, while an adviser that misappropriates client crypto assets in self-custody would be breaching its duty of loyalty.”

Under what circumstances could an adviser form a reasonable basis, after due inquiry, for believing that no qualified custodian will maintain a crypto asset (a “QC Determination”)? The SEC notes that QC Determinations would not require boundless analysis or identifying every possible custodian. Rather, according to the SEC, an adviser’s reasonable basis should come from due inquiry into material facts such as the crypto asset’s characteristics, its custodial marketplace and whether generally known custodians in that marketplace offer services for it. For example, a QC Determination could be formed where reasonable due diligence of generally known custodians shows they have not developed the infrastructure to support custody of that particular crypto asset. The costs associated with engaging a qualified custodian could not be a determinative factor for a QC Determination. Commenters may want to ensure that the SEC understands that it is often clients, rather than advisers, who determine which custodian to engage, and so an adviser may not be able to move a client’s crypto assets to a qualified custodian even if the adviser determines that a qualified custodian has become available. Further, commenters may want to encourage the SEC to adopt a clearer standard or guidance that permits an adviser to consider the quality of a proposed qualified custodian before requiring the adviser to place assets with that custodian.

If an adviser meets all the requirements to self-custody a crypto asset, would it be exempt from the Advisers Act Custody Rule altogether? No, the self-custody exception is only from specific requirements of the Custody Rule—namely, the qualified custodian requirement, the related notice requirement and the requirement to have a reasonable basis for believing the qualified custodian sends quarterly account statements. Advisers remain subject to the other applicable rule provisions unless a separate, specific exception applies. For example, the surprise examination requirement would still apply to an adviser self-custodying crypto assets, unless the adviser separately qualifies for the pooled investment vehicle audit exception (i.e., the adviser manages a pooled investment vehicle subject to an annual financial statement audit by an independent public accountant).

For registered funds and BDCs, what role would the fund’s board and officers have overseeing an adviser’s self-custody of crypto assets? Under proposed Rule 17f-9 under the Investment Company Act, a fund would be permitted to place and maintain crypto assets with its investment adviser, provided the adviser complies with the self-custody conditions described above and subject to board oversight conditions described below. Assets subject to proposed Rule 17f-9 would not be subject to current Rule 17f-2. Before an adviser begins maintaining a fund’s crypto asset, and quarterly thereafter, the fund’s board (including a majority of board members who are not interested persons) must review the adviser’s written report documenting the basis for its determination that no qualified custodian is available to maintain the crypto asset. The board must also, before the adviser begins self-custody and annually thereafter, determine that the crypto asset would be subject to reasonable care if maintained with the adviser, in light of the factors relevant to the safekeeping of the crypto asset. To facilitate that evaluation, an adviser must furnish, and the board must evaluate, at minimum: a written report documenting the basis for the adviser’s determination that it has the expertise and systems to safeguard the crypto asset;

the adviser’s most recent written annual review of its safeguarding systems and cybersecurity controls, if available; and

the adviser’s most recent written internal control report, if available.4 Separately, the SEC expects that “serious safeguarding issues” must be brought to the board’s attention promptly rather than delayed until the next scheduled board meeting. This would include prompt notice if any of the fund’s crypto assets are lost, stolen, misused or misappropriated, as well as significant cybersecurity events that materially raise the risk of harm to the fund or an internal control report in which the auditor does not issue an unmodified opinion.