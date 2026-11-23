Compensation scheme faces Tribunal scrutiny

On 13 October 2026, the FCA confirmed that the Upper Tribunal will hear the legal challenges to its motor finance compensation scheme over a ten-day window running from 16 February to 3 March 2027.

The challenge has been brought by three lenders: Volkswagen Financial Services, Mercedes Benz Financial Services, and Credit Agricole Auto Finance, along with Consumer Voice, represented by Courmacs Legal. The FCA has said it will defend the scheme robustly, describing it as the quickest, fairest, and most efficient way to compensate consumers.

The hearing is the next step in a dispute that has been running for months. The FCA announced in May 2026 that the scheme had attracted legal challenges and set out its expectations following the challenge.

The Upper Tribunal responded in July 2026 by suspending parts of the scheme while those challenges work their way through the process, and that suspension remains in place pending the February hearing.

In the meantime, the scheme’s rules stay in force and firms are expected to keep complying with them, including writing to certain consumers to confirm they are not owed compensation under the scheme.

Firms should also plan for a harder scenario. If the tribunal strikes down the scheme, in whole or in part, there would be no pause on complaint handling. Firms would need the people, processes, and funding in place to resolve those complaints individually within the normal statutory deadlines.

Settlement offers while legal challenges continue

On 3 November 2026, the FCA published its expectations for lenders making settlement offers while the legal challenges continue. The regulator supports offers that are no lower than the compensation customers would receive under the scheme. The announcement came as Barclays Partner Finance confirmed that it would make offers to some customers owed compensation.

Lenders must clearly explain what accepting an offer means. Customers would keep the money even if the outcome of the legal challenges meant they would otherwise have received less but could not claim more later if that outcome meant they would have received more. Customers can instead reject the offer and wait for their claim to be dealt with under the scheme. These settlement offers cannot be referred to the Financial Ombudsman Service for review.

Lenders must share the FCA’s consumer factsheet when making offers and are expected to notify the regulator if they plan to do so. The FCA will monitor firms’ approaches and update its website with the lenders making offers to help customers check whether an offer is genuine. Not all lenders are expected to make offers, and those that do may offer settlements only to some customers.