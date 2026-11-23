Key takeaways

Three considerations should remain at the forefront of PE investment in this space:

The investment thesis must consider potential variability in future revenue streams and should not be unduly tied to the implementation of concerted growth or the timeline upon which such growth is realized.

A lender’s most important collateral is the contracts between an MSO and its client, the law firm, and the restrictions or enforcement rights contained therein.

How a change in law or regulatory challenge will be handled, and the importance of aligning regulatory representations and covenants with the structure in place, by jurisdiction.

Overview

Private equity (PE) investment into law firm management services organizations (MSOs) continues growing into an emerging asset class. Debt financing sources are now willing to lend against these platforms, with a premium put on identifying financing partners with the flexibility to be initial movers. Even with an emphasis on deploying capital in the space, the floodgates have yet to burst, likely because the credit risk financing sources are underwriting is unlike a typical services business: the cash flow belongs to a law firm the borrower does not own, the collateral sits on one side of a regulatory line, and conventional remedies may not work as expected.

What started mostly with personal injury firms now reaches a wider range of practices, and a growing group of direct lenders is offering financing at pricing comparable to other sectors, or at a modest premium. Although this is welcome news for PE investors whose returns depend on leverage, it also raises the stakes. A financing package that is simply a standard leveraged buyout credit agreement with “law firm” substituted for “company” is likely to misprice risk, leave lenders with weaker protections, miss the unique challenges of alignment of interest, and box in the sponsor when the platform tries to grow.

Our view is straightforward; In a law firm MSO, the financing must be part of the structure. The same principles on which regulators are focused on (i.e., keeping investors out of lawyers’ professional judgment, protecting client confidences, and avoiding impermissible fee sharing) shape what a lender can take as collateral, what it can see, what it can control, and what it can do if things go wrong.

In depth

Underwrite for growth and plan for stress (before either arrives)

In any PE investment, a primary consideration is the speed and efficiency through which investors can execute on the investment thesis and the ability of a financing partner to scale as that thesis is actualized.

The debt capital markets have largely addressed this issue through the availability of delayed draw term loan facilities and “club” deals to reduce any individual lender’s perceived concentration concerns and avoid individual hold size concerns.

One threshold consideration is whether growth will come from capturing state or local market share within the law firm’s or MSO’s existing primary practice and geographic areas or if the MSO or the law firms will need to expand into new practice areas or jurisdictions. Recent state-legal legislation in California, Colorado and Illinois, among others, has put a spotlight on interstate platform expansion. While such legislation should not kill a deal, it may impact a lender’s underwriting of the overall transaction and should be discussed early in the process.

Potential financing partners prioritize planning for stress and understanding the business in the borrower’s downside case (i.e., grasping the quality and stickiness of future revenue streams if the implementation timeline of an investment thesis faces unforeseen headwinds and performance flattens or regresses).

In a law firm MSO structure, central credit issues include key-person risk and concentration by partner, case, referral source, geography, and practice area. Lenders are underwriting the MSO’s fee-based earnings; however, the creditworthiness and collectability of these earnings depend on both the fee structure with the firm and the predictability of that firm’s revenue at a level sufficient to generate the cash necessary to pay the required MSO fees. The interdependency of revenue necessitates a larger focus on performing due diligence on future revenue streams. Lender diligence of this type is not unique to financing law firm MSOs; however, the nascent stage of the asset class does require caution.

Much of the PE investor activity has focused on “buy and build” consolidation or platform optimization strategies for specialized contingent-fee litigation firms, such as personal injury. Based on the firm’s current book of clients and cases, these platforms offer, on a relative basis, a higher floor on future revenue when using the historical performance on similar lawsuits adjusting for additional factors such as risk of adverse rulings and likelihood of settlement. On the frontier (with some deals having closed) are PE investments in business-to-business firms that offer a panoply of billable hour legal services and, as a result, the implicit concern that legal work will travel with the relationship partner instead of the law firm’s nameplate. These are not uncharted waters for financing partners involved in other business professional services sectors. However, it remains a risk with which many financing providers are not yet comfortable.

To assuage concerns, it is important that the investment thesis considers potential variability in future revenue streams and is not unduly tied to the implementation of concerted growth or the timeline upon which such growth is realized. The most fruitful relationships in this asset class are those where the financing partner is supportive of the growth narrative and, in turn, the sponsor is cognizant of managing downside risk. Without a proven track record in the law firm MSO space, lenders may use a higher debt-to-equity percentage than investments in other asset classes. The healthier balance sheet at closing and alignment of incentives with the PE investor should allow law firm MSOs to withstand challenges.

Strong documentation increases the “finance-ability” of a law firm MSO

In a law firm MSO structure, the firm is separately owned and controlled by its lawyers and connected to the MSO by contract, typically a management services agreement, a succession agreement, an intellectual property license, a deficit funding agreement, and potentially other service arrangements. The MSO’s revenue is generated by the fees it earns under those agreements – and those fees are paid out of cash generated by the firm – the practical result of which is that a lender’s most important collateral in MSO financing is the contracts between the MSO and its client, the law firm, and the restrictions or enforcement rights contained therein. Those documents therefore need to be drafted with financing in mind.

State ethical rules almost uniformly prohibit restrictions on a lawyer’s ability to practice law. In contrast, and as demonstrated with certain high-profile full-service law firms recently, the loss of certain “rainmakers” or a material portion of a law firm’s revenue stream has the potential for catastrophic results. The primary line of defense against partner attrition in a law firm MSO model is the alignment of incentives between the PE investor at the MSO and the legal professionals providing service at the law firm, typically through equity rollover at the MSO (or parent level) and other forms of deferred compensation. Other contractual methods by which the documentation disincentivizes a defection, whether through restrictions on the use of a law firm partner’s (or group of partners’) name, image and likeness; non-solicitation provisions focused on key nonlegal functions such as paraprofessional services, accounting and collections, or business development and marketing teams; or other structural enhancements, are collectively paramount in getting a law firm MSO financing transaction that has the right pricing and investment thesis through a potential financing partner’s investment committee.

Similarly, loose documentation may raise concerns regarding “up-tiering” debt transactions or “asset-stripping” reorganizations at the firm level. Recent trends in leveraged lending focus on closing loopholes used in liability management transactions (LMTs) through the introduction of so-called “LMT blockers” or restrictions that target offensive use of flexibility to the detriment of an existing lender. Like contractual restrictions on partner departures, LMT blockers do not kill a deal, however, they can stymy progress when speed and certainty to closing may be a deciding factor in a competitive auction process. Tailoring the deficit funding agreement’s restrictions on the firm’s ability to consummate asset sales, make investments, or incur additional indebtedness (or signaling the willingness to do so) is a powerful tool to align incentives and reduce uncertainty between a PE investor and its financing partner. Arrangements that focus on flexibility for “good transactions” such as law firm acquisitions in a personal injury “roll-up” strategy or litigation funding in a firm specializing in mass tort litigation are less likely to create last-minute hiccups in lender LMT blocker diligence.

Build regulatory risk into the loan documents

Regulation of law firm investment is evolving, and the rules differ by jurisdiction. That uncertainty belongs in the credit agreement, not just the diligence memo. Lenders will typically look for representations that the structure complies with applicable professional conduct rules; covenants to maintain that compliance; and prompt notice of regulatory inquiries, bar complaints, or changes in law that affect the MSO relationship. The difficult question is what happens if a rule changes or a regulator challenges the structure. Like lender diligence on a law firm MSO financing opportunity, lenders should give equal attention to regulatory downsides.

Many law firm MSO deals include regulatory put mechanics or obligations to restructure the arrangement if the MSO structure is in jeopardy of becoming noncompliant. Lenders need to understand how those provisions work, who pays, and whether a forced restructuring could reduce the fee stream or trigger payments that drain liquidity. In turn, PE investors should push for a reasonable cure and restructuring period before a regulatory development becomes an event of default, so that a fixable problem does not turn into an acceleration.

Multistate platforms add another layer. Expansion into a new state should come with a compliance review of that state’s rules, and the credit agreement should address whether entry into new jurisdictions is permitted freely, subject to conditions, or subject to lender consent.

Before financing a transaction in this space, it is important to negotiate how changes in law or regulatory challenges will be handled, including cure and restructuring rights rather than an automatic default. Parties should also review regulatory put and unwind provisions to assess their effects on cash flow and lender priority. Finally, regulatory representations and covenants should align with the structure in place in each jurisdiction.

In a law firm MSO, a lender (or a buyer at foreclosure) can step into the MSO but cannot take control of the law practice, direct legal decisions, or step into the lawyers’ shoes. The value of the collateral depends on the law firm continuing to perform and use the MSO’s services. That makes continuity agreements, step-in and transition provisions, and the enforceability of the services agreement in a distressed scenario critical. The same regulatory flexibility needed for loan documentation is also necessary for continuity agreements and other documents at the forefront in an exercise of remedies.

Looking ahead

Within these structures, professional independence should be genuine; economics should be defensible; key lawyers should remain aligned; financing considerations must be addressed from the outset; and transaction architecture should be prepared to accommodate growth, multistate expansion, and an eventual exit.