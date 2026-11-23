The global infrastructure financing gap is measured not in billions, but in trillions. The Global Infrastructure Hub and Oxford Economics’ Global Infrastructure Outlook, as summarized in its June 2018 factsheet, projected a global infrastructure investment shortfall of approximately US$15 trillion over 2016–2040.1 Demand for capital to fund data centers, power grids, renewable energy and transportation networks exceeds what traditional bank lending can provide alone. Although there are a number of financing pathways, the focus of this OnPoint is the expanding role for infrastructure collateralized loan obligations (ICLOs).

Infrastructure CLOs have existed for nearly a decade, but issuance has been uneven and investor base has remained limited. However, we see the market evolving and entering a new phase of growth. Interestingly, both established and emerging managers are launching platforms that pair infrastructure credit with a financing structure familiar to institutional CLO investors. Dechert has helped establish a number of these platforms, advising managers on the structuring, documentation, tax and regulatory issues involved.

This OnPoint examines how infrastructure CLOs work, what distinguishes their collateral and which rating, tax and regulatory issues matter when building a platform.

1. Infrastructure CLOs: Structure and Deal Mechanics

In an infrastructure CLO, a special purpose vehicle (SPV) acquires a diversified portfolio of infrastructure-related debt and other broadly syndicated corporate debt, which in aggregate is financed through the issuance of rated notes, typically ranging from AAA through BB or B, and unrated subordinated notes that absorb first losses. Unlike a data center asset-backed securities (ABS) transaction that focuses solely on that asset category, an infrastructure CLO can combine loans across power, transportation, digital infrastructure and other eligible sectors. This diversity, when paired with the liquidity of a portfolio of broadly syndicated loans, creates an appealing structure for a broader base of investors.

Familiar Architecture. The structure generally follows broadly syndicated loan (BSL) CLO conventions, with important adaptations. Indentures define eligible infrastructure subsectors and impose project finance minimums and limits on obligor, sector, geographic and credit-quality exposures. Construction loans are subject to separate limits, alongside single-sponsor restrictions and limits on credit-estimated loans. These criteria address risks that are less prominent in a conventional BSL CLO, including project completion and concentrated exposure to individual infrastructure sponsors. Interestingly, unlike older vintages of ICLOs, which looked more akin to commercial real estate CLOs in terms of granular disclosures around largely static portfolios, market participants in current transactions are more comfortable with generalized risk disclosures and revolving portfolios. This has made for more efficient documentation that can be digested and negotiated more quickly by investors.

The BSL Collateral Sleeve. Newer infrastructure CLOs increasingly permit a defined “Corporate Non-Infrastructure Obligation” basket, typically capped at an agreed percentage of collateral principal. Eligible assets are syndicated commercial loans, sometimes subject to minimum tranche-size requirements, rather than infrastructure loans. The sleeve adds more readily tradable assets and broadens obligor diversity while preserving a predominantly infrastructure portfolio. It is distinct from syndicated loans to infrastructure businesses, which may qualify within the infrastructure allocation itself.

Unfunded Commitments. Delayed-draw and construction facilities require dedicated funding mechanics, including an unfunded asset account, funding capacity tests and clear treatment for overcollateralization (OC) purposes. Indentures generally limit aggregate unfunded exposure to a small percentage of the collateral. BSL CLOs also accommodate unfunded assets, but infrastructure facilities often tie drawings to construction milestones, making funding availability and timing particularly important.

Covenants and Exclusions. Covenant-lite infrastructure loans are typically capped at a much lower percentage than in the BSL CLO market, where such loans predominate and restrictions have generally been limited. This preserves greater exposure to loans with maintenance-covenant protections. Environmental, social and governance (ESG) and sector exclusions vary by transaction.

Matching Assets to Liabilities. Portfolios containing fixed-rate or foreign-currency debt need a funding and hedging analysis that addresses both ordinary payments and the costs of unwinding hedges after an asset prepays or defaults. Maturity limits and workout assumptions deserve equal attention. A favorable recovery outcome may still take years to achieve, leaving the structure to manage the intervening cash-flow shortfall.

Ratings. Moody’s remains the dominant rating agency for U.S. infrastructure CLOs. Managers should engage early to address credit-estimate scope, fees, timing and 17g-5 obligations. Methodology parameters and core engagement terms offer limited negotiating flexibility, making portfolio composition the principal structuring lever. Concentration limits must therefore be calibrated to the rating framework from the outset.

2. Infrastructure Debt as Collateral: Credit and Structural Characteristics

Infrastructure debt encompasses two principal categories: project finance loans repaid from a specific asset’s cash flows and corporate loans underwritten against an infrastructure business. Core sectors include power generation, digital infrastructure, utilities, transportation and oil and gas midstream. Project finance underwriting focuses on the asset’s contracted revenues, operating performance and regulatory or offtake framework rather than the borrower’s general corporate creditworthiness. The distinction matters: a corporate loan to an infrastructure-focused borrower does not necessarily carry the same risk profile as a contracted, revenue-backed project loan. One aspect to monitor going forward will be whether or not ICLOs become more of an outlet for purposes of AI infrastructure related debt. Although that debt is starting to become more prevalent in conventional BSL CLOs, there is already some pushback and/or tightening by investors who are concerned about the risk profile of that debt in a BSL CLO.

Credit Quality and Cash Flows. Barings’ August 2025 market overview reported average collateral ratings of BB− for infrastructure CLOs, compared with B for U.S. BSL CLOs, based on observations as of July 31, 2025.2 Long-term offtake agreements, regulated revenues and concession arrangements can support predictable cash flows. Historical evidence also points to comparatively resilient credit performance. MetLife Investment Management’s May 2026 summary of Moody’s 1983–2024 study reported five-year cumulative default rates of 4.6% for BB infrastructure debt, compared with 7.9% for BB non-financial corporate debt. It also reported average trading-price recoveries of 67% for senior secured infrastructure debt, compared with 56% for non-financial corporate issues.3 These figures concern underlying debt, not infrastructure CLO tranches; outcomes depend on the assets and portfolio mix, and historical performance is not a guarantee of future results.

Documentation Protections. The main point we would note here is that maintenance covenants, step-in rights and asset-backed security interests can make infrastructure loans less susceptible to uptiers, drop-downs and other liability management exercises than covenant-lite corporate loans. We would expect underwriting quality and documentation to remain generally tighter with respect to infrastructure-based loans as well.

Liquidity and Execution. Project finance loans generally have thinner secondary markets, more transfer restrictions and less transparent pricing than BSL loans. Private loans require bespoke underwriting, valuation and loan-level credit estimates where public ratings are unavailable. These features increase execution costs and make dedicated infrastructure credit expertise essential. This is an important point as those collateral managers with dedicated infrastructure credit expertise will be best placed to execute an ICLO strategy. We expect long term demand for ICLO debt to outstrip the capacity of collateral managers with the expertise to structure and manage such transactions.

Concentration. Barings’ August 2025 overview reported indicative obligor counts of 50–100 or more for infrastructure CLOs, compared with 150–200 or more for U.S. BSL CLOs.4 Infrastructure portfolios may also carry substantial sector exposures. Contractual stability and asset quality can offset some risk, but investors must assess sector fundamentals and regulatory frameworks rather than assume that the infrastructure label guarantees diversification. Obligor counts alone can also obscure dependencies: loans to legally separate projects may share an offtaker, supplier or guarantor.

Acquisition and Disclosure Diligence. A loan that meets the portfolio tests may still present execution obstacles. Before purchase, counsel should identify required borrower approvals and determine whether contractual confidentiality terms permit the disclosures needed for the offering, ratings process and subsequent reporting. If the CLO acquires a participation rather than becoming the lender of record, diligence must also address exposure to the selling institution and the arrangements for receiving loan payments.

3. Key Legal Issues

Infrastructure CLO formation requires early coordination among structuring, tax and regulatory counsel. Three issues warrant particular attention.

Tax Considerations. Origination activity and effectively connected income, together with the taxable mortgage pool rules for loans secured by real property, can materially affect structuring. These questions can be more acute than for a traditional BSL CLO because infrastructure strategies may involve origination activity and collateral secured by significant real-property interests. The analysis depends on the origination model, collateral mix and investor base. Managers should address these fact-specific questions before committing to a platform structure.

U.S. Risk Retention. Infrastructure CLOs may require a sponsor to retain credit risk under U.S. risk retention rules depending on how the collateral is originated, owned and transferred into the transaction. Whether a transaction qualifies for open-market CLO treatment requires careful review, particularly where loans are acquired through negotiated originator transactions rather than the broadly syndicated market. Managers should resolve applicability, retention form, transfer restrictions and hedging limitations early. Depending on the ownership structure and how assets are originated and acquired, true sale and, potentially, non-consolidation analysis will also be required. Forming a special purpose vehicle alone does not resolve those questions.

EU and UK Securitisation Regulation. Infrastructure CLOs in the U.S. have generally not been structured for EU or UK securitisation compliance. Managers seeking European institutional investors should assess the applicable retention and investor requirements, including originator eligibility and the sole purpose test, at the platform-design stage. ICLOs compliant with EU and UK risk retention requirements are highly likely to come to market sooner rather than later and we further expect a nascent EU infrastructure focused CLO market to materialize, subject to market conditions.

4. The Road Forward

Infrastructure CLOs sit at the intersection of two powerful forces: investor demand for differentiated credit exposure and the need for additional infrastructure lending capacity. For investors, ICLO tranches offer a spread premium over comparably rated BSL CLO debt. For managers, bank balance-sheet and capital constraints create an opportunity to originate or acquire long-dated infrastructure loans and finance them through CLOs.

As noted, AI-related data center development is adding momentum to the next phase of ICLO growth. New entrants, broader geographic reach and evolving structures are opening new avenues for a market previously served by a smaller group of platforms. Further, in our view, it is quite possible (maybe probable) that a private credit infrastructure CLO backed entirely by directly originated loans comes to market over the next several years. Given how large the funding needs for infrastructure will be in the U.S. alone over the next decade, we can certainly see this market bifurcated into the current ICLOs described herein alongside private credit ICLOs that have a more granular focus and differing risk/return profile.

With infrastructure financing needs measured in trillions, the opportunity is substantial. For managers and investors ready to pair infrastructure credit expertise with thoughtful structuring, infrastructure CLOs offer a compelling way to help finance the next generation of essential assets. The market’s next chapter promises to be an exciting one.

Footnotes