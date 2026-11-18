We recently had the pleasure of joining Arthur McCoy of Morgan Stanley and Scott Malcolm of CME Group for an FIA Law and Compliance Division webinar on how CME Group's Financial and Regulatory Surveillance Department (FRS) examines futures commission merchants (FCMs). We covered where FRS gets its authority, the scope and timing of exams, how to prepare, and recent disciplinary matters. If you missed it, you can watch the full recording below. If your firm is a CME clearing member, the next FRS exam is never far off. Below are our five top takeaways from the session.

1. FRS exams are risk-based compliance reviews, not financial statement audits

FRS checks whether an FCM is meeting its regulatory obligations, including capital, segregation, recordkeeping, and internal controls. It does not give an opinion on whether the firm's financial statements are fair. FRS builds a risk profile for each FCM and uses it to decide the nature, timing, and extent of its controls testing and substantive testing. Every on-site exam covers minimum net capital, customer-fund segregation and secured amounts, cleared swaps customer collateral, and recordkeeping and reporting. Exams may also look at the adequacy of the risk management program under Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Regulation 1.11, investment of customer funds, residual interest, and technology and cybersecurity risk. Firms that are more complex, have prior findings, or show risk indicators should expect closer scrutiny.

What to do now: Map your firm's own risk profile the way FRS would, and confirm that controls over capital, segregation, and customer funds are documented and tested, not just in place.

2. FRS Audit Advisories work as a self-assessment checklist

The panel pointed to eight themes from CME Group and Joint Audit Committee (JAC) Audit Advisories issued since 2020:

customer fund protection

investment of customer funds

net capital adequacy

recordkeeping

regulatory reporting and Customer Gross Margin (CGM)

performance bond and margin

supervision and internal controls

risk-based scope

The panel described these themes as current supervisory priorities and recommended that firms use them as a checklist when preparing for an FRS exam. Firms should track new advisories as they are issued and adjust their controls to match FRS priorities.

What to do now: Assign someone to monitor CME notices for new advisories, and run a gap assessment against each of the eight themes before your next exam, giving particular attention to CGM computation methodology.

3. Exam readiness should be continuous

Routine on-site exams must occur at least once every 18 months, and many FCMs are examined about once a year. A typical exam moves through six stages: notification, planning, fieldwork, findings, exit, and remediation. How long an exam takes depends partly on factors the firm controls, such as how quickly and completely it produces documents and how responsive it is during the exam. The panel's recommendations were to:

keep books and records current, reconciled, and ready to produce

file Form 1-FR-FCM reports and CFTC Regulation 1.12 early-warning notices on time

maintain a documented Regulation 1.11 risk management program

name exam coordinators and set up a document room in advance

track and fix findings from prior exams

What to do now: Don't wait for the engagement letter. Confirm that finance, treasury, compliance, operations, and IT staff will be available, and keep a standing data room so you can answer information requests promptly and completely.

4. Enforcement centers on the basics, and self-reporting matters

Disciplinary actions arising from FRS exams now go before CME's Business Conduct Committee. Before 2024, they went to the Clearing House Risk Committee (CHRC). The panel reviewed anonymized CHRC cases from 2020 to 2023. Fines ranged from $25,000 to $150,000, and the CHRC scaled them to how serious, long-running, and repeated the violation was. Capital, segregation, and reporting deficiencies were the violations charged most often. Books-and-records charges often came alongside other violations. Identifying problems early and fixing them promptly can reduce sanctions, while delayed disclosure tends to increase them. The panel suggested firms compare each published case against their own controls and ask, "Could this happen here?"

What to do now: Review published Business Conduct Committee actions on a regular basis, brief operations staff on the most common deficiency categories, and build those lessons into training. If you find an issue, consider early self-reporting and remediation.

5. A proposed CFTC rule could reshape the DSRO framework

On August 6, 2026, the CFTC proposed amendments to Rule 1.52 in its Conflicts and Affiliations rulemaking. The proposal responds to conflict-of-interest concerns where an exchange (DCM) shares ownership with an affiliated FCM. It would:

require examination staff at a self-regulatory organization (SRO) with an affiliated FCM to report to the board or a compliance committee rather than to commercial management

bar that SRO from serving as the designated SRO (DSRO) for its own affiliated FCM

allow FCMs to elect the National Futures Association (NFA) as their DSRO, with six months' notice and a three-exam-cycle retention requirement

What to do now: FCMs with an affiliated exchange, or those weighing whether to elect NFA as their DSRO, should assess how the proposal would affect their supervisory relationships and follow it as it moves forward.