On November 5, 2026, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (“FINRA”) fined a brokerage firm (“Firm”) $4.2 million for deficiencies in its anti-money laundering (“AML”), identity theft prevention, and best execution programs. According to FINRA, the Firm expanded quickly between January 2020 and September 2023, handling billions of shares in trades, but its “compliance program did not keep pace.” Without admitting or denying the findings, the Firm consented to the fine, agreed to fix the shortcomings in its AML and identity theft programs, and agreed to engage an independent consultant to review its best execution program.

The Firm allegedly failed to develop and implement a reasonably designed AML program, including a customer identification program reasonably designed to verify customer identities. Among other examples, it allegedly opened millions of accounts annually and relied on third-party vendors to conduct identity checks and approved over 120,000 new accounts without a reasonable basis to conclude it knew the true identities of those customers. Indeed, more than 50 customers submitted a photo of a scenic landscape in place of government-issued identification, and other accounts allegedly were approved even though the Firm’s own system indicated the customers had died.

The Firm similarly allegedly failed to establish and implement policies and procedures that reasonably could be expected to detect and cause the reporting of suspicious transactions. Among the deficiencies identified, the Firm allegedly failed to detect and report a range of suspicious activity, including 473 unauthorized Automated Clearing House transfers that moved more than $1.5 million into Firm accounts from customers at other institutions, and also allegedly failed to timely investigate one account that generated nearly 13,000 alerts for possible manipulative trading across more than 100 stocks over approximately 18 months. More generally, the Firm allegedly lacked an adequate process for flagging suspicious out-of-the-money options trading, monitoring for when unrelated customers were trading from a shared address or device, or identifying fraudulent account takeovers.

Separately, FINRA determined that the Firm had no identity theft prevention program reasonably designed to detect, prevent, and mitigate identity theft between January 2020 and February 2023. Instead, it depended on its customer identification program, which allegedly was itself deficient. As a result, the Firm allegedly missed signs of identity theft and permitted dozens of foreign nationals to open accounts from the same IP address or device. It also allegedly failed to implement a process for detecting multiple unrelated accounts opened with a single Social Security number until August 2021.

Finally, FINRA concluded that the Firm did not comply with, or reasonably supervise for compliance with, the best execution rule. The Firm allegedly did not conduct “regular and rigorous” reviews of the execution quality its customers received. Between at least February 2020 and May 2025, the Firm allegedly either did not examine execution quality at competing market centers at all or collected that data without adequately analyzing it. At times, the Firm allegedly did not assess execution quality for non-marketable orders, even though they made up 60% to 70% of its order flow during certain periods, and it failed to perform the required reviews on a type-of-order or security-by-security basis.

This settlement marked the Firm’s second FINRA sanction in two years. In 2025, the Firm was censured and fined $1.6 million for allegedly failing to reasonably supervise and keep records of communications by influencers promoting the Firm, some of whom made statements that were not fair and balanced or were promissory or exaggerated.

The action underscores FINRA’s expectation that a firm’s compliance and supervisory systems keep pace with its growth. Firms experiencing rapid expansion, particularly those that rely on third-party vendors, should consider bolstering their AML, identity theft prevention, and best execution programs, and may look to FINRA Regulatory Notice 19-18 for guidance on suspicious activity monitoring and reporting and FINRA Regulatory Notice 21-23 for more information on best execution obligations.