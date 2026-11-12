Evolve Currency Management (Video)

What Motivates You?

I’ve been incredibly lucky to work for some fantastic entrepreneurs. And I know some incredibly successful entrepreneurs, and their drive and determination to achieve what they’ve done, it really motivated me to take on the challenge to step away from the corporate world where there’s the backup and the support of different departments and a legacy or a large brand that will help with the client interactions that you have, to take that challenge and to see what I could achieve as an entrepreneur when I don’t have that large company backing me.

What Challenges Have You Faced?

When we started the company, we were an unknown brand in a very competitive space. Trying to convince clients to start and work with us was initially a large challenge because people didn’t necessarily want to take the leap of faith from moving away from an incumbent provider that could be decades of years old to work with a startup in financial services. The way we got around that was tapping into our existing network. Who have we worked with previously who would want to work with us again? Who within our network can provide referrals, introductions, whatever that might be? And who can be an advocate for us and for our business? The other way that we tackled it was we have two routes to market, and one of them is a partnership model, which we call a one-to-many model. So, we have a relationship with a partner who might have lots of clients. And through that relationship, they refer their clients to us. And because there’s already that trust between the partner and the end client, by proxy, because of our relationship with our partner, it’s allowed us to work with a lot more companies.

What Advice Can You Offer to Other Entrepreneurs?

If you aren’t disciplined, I would say it’s probably not the right idea to become an entrepreneur. So, working in a corporate environment, there’s a huge support system for you, the other departments that can help you, and a management team that can guide you and coach you. But when you’re an entrepreneur, if you aren’t disciplined, there isn’t anyone there to give you any of that information. It’s a challenge to run at 100% every day to try and get to your goals. You’ve got to be disciplined to do it. And if you aren’t, then I would say don’t become an entrepreneur. The second piece of advice, which really goes back to how we have managed to grow, but it’s focus on your network. Who in your network can help you, and also try and grow your network. How can you try and get more people there who could be a trusted advisor? How could you get more people in there who might become a client? How can you get more people in there who might be an advocate for your business? Use that network to try and grow your company, and that’ll really help you succeed.